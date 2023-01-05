Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS funds 200 physician residency spots
CMS is funding the creation of 200 new residency spots at 100 U.S. teaching hospitals located in underserved communities. The goal is to help bolster the healthcare workforce in these areas and increase patients' access to care, the agency said Jan. 9. CMS awarded the Medicare-funded direct graduate medical education...
beckershospitalreview.com
Health systems see internal staffing agencies as path to solving labor challenges
Hospitals and health systems have navigated through various challenges throughout the pandemic, but staffing is expected to remain top of the agenda for hospital executives over the coming years. Maintaining adequate staffing in key patient areas such as nursing, ancillary services and clinics continues to challenge hospitals and health systems...
beckershospitalreview.com
Optum partners with 2nd healthcare system in a matter of days, adding almost 2,000 employees
Eden Prairie, Minn.-based Optum secured its second partnership agreement in a matter of days with a healthcare system to take over its revenue cycle management and information technology operations. The agreement to take over Owensboro (Ky.) Health's operations will result in 575 of the healthcare system's employees moving over to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Black, Hispanic patients less likely to use patient portals
Black and Hispanic patients were less likely to use or be offered patient portals compared to white patients, Politico reported Jan. 9. Politico cited the findings from a study from HHS' Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT that analyzed the percentage of patients who were offered and accessed virtual patient portals in 2019 and 2020.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacist compounds medicines in wake of Tylenol shortages
An Iowa pharmacy is relying on "old school" methods to provide liquid forms of common medications to children, ABC affiliate KCCI reported Jan. 8. Leslie Herron, a pharmacist and the owner of Sumpter Pharmacy in Adel, is compounding acetaminophen to fight Tylenol shortages. The FDA defines compounding as the process of combining, mixing or altering ingredients to create medication for an individual patient. People see pharmacists for this process.
beckershospitalreview.com
Medical group unveils new guidelines for treating childhood obesity: 1 major change
The American Academy of Pediatrics has published new guidance on the treatment of obesity in children ages 2 and older, its first update on the topic in 15 years. The new recommendations were published Jan. 9 in the February edition of Pediatrics. For the first time, the AAP includes recommendations...
beckershospitalreview.com
Virgin Pulse names former CVS leader chief medical officer
Virgin Pulse, the digital health arm of conglomerate Virgin Group, named former CVS Health leader Jeffrey Jacques, MD, as its chief medical officer. Prior to his new role, Dr. Jacques spent more than a decade in leadership roles at CVS Health, during which he founded a CVS company designed to support the parents of children born prematurely.
beckershospitalreview.com
How to leverage real-world data and real-world evidence to inform care at a population level
Real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE) have the potential to answer clinical questions and identify interventions that can help improve health outcomes. In the area of population health, many believe that RWD can shift care models to a more proactive "predict and prevent" approach that targets at-risk patients. Amassing and analyzing the data needed for this work, however, is not easy.
beckershospitalreview.com
Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Illumina partnership to increase diversity in whole-genome data
DNA sequencing company Illumina and Nashville Biosciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, are working with biopharmaceutical company Amgen to whole-genome sequence approximately 35,000 DNA samples from a mostly African American cohort. As part of the agreement, DeCode Genetics, a subsidiary of Amgen, will perform...
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA Florida hospital opens clinic
HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital opened a new cardiac rehabilitation center clinic, nwfdailynews reported Jan. 9. The new facility is double the size of the old cardiac rehab clinic and includes a gym, an exam room and two treatment rooms. The clinic is designed to treat patients who recently had...
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS, Cigna, Humana, Memorial Hermann back $375M home health company funding round
The venture capital arms of CVS Health, Cigna, Humana and Houston-based Memorial Hermann participated in a $375 million funding round for Monogram Health, a home healthcare company specializing in providing care and benefit management services to patients with polychronic conditions. Monogram plans to use the capital to expand its kidney...
