North Liberty, IA

Genesis administrator named president of Illinois hospital network

Edward Rogalski, the administrator of two Genesis hospitals, has been named president of the board of trustees for the Princeton-based Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network. Mr. Rogalski currently oversees the Genesis Medical Centers in both Aledo and DeWitt, Ill., according to a Jan. 10 news release shared with Becker's. He...
PRINCETON, IL

