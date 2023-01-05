Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Practitioner-assisted stretching offered in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stretch Zone in Louisville wants the community to know about practitioner-assisted stretching. The Stretch Zone team says it can help you move around efficiently in life. WAVE News reporter Sean Baute went to go get stretched out. For more information on Stretch Zone, click or tap...
Wave 3
KYTC: Pothole patching crews working on I-71 in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County drivers should be aware of pothole patching being done on Interstate 71. Crews will be out working on Tuesday through 2 p.m. They will be at the on- and off-ramps for Exit 17 to KY 146 and Exit 18 to KY 393, according to a release.
Wave 3
Jurassic Quest coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jurassic Quest is coming to Louisville for a weekend. The biggest interactive dinosaur experience in the country will be at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Jan. 14-16. Jurassic Quest has life-like dinosaurs, large rideable dinosaurs and live dinosaur shows. There are also interactive science and art...
Wave 3
Metro Public Works employee recognized for winter storm rescue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On December 22, Le’Roy Ford was at the wheel of a city truck, plowing roads and spreading 20 tons of salt during a rare arctic blast that had brought near blizzard conditions and plunging temperatures. ”It was weird that night because visibility was extremely limited,”...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 1/9
MacKenzie Haley has been working nonstop in her Crescent Hill studio bringing Billy the Kid, the French bulldog, to life. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. Laundromat workers avoid disaster after SUV crashes into their building. Updated: 17 hours ago.
Wave 3
Kentucky eclipses records for lives saved from organ donations in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates announced it has broken records for number of organ donors and donations across the commonwealth. On Tuesday, the organization announced for its fifth straight year there has been an increase in the number of lives saved in Kentucky due to organ donors.
Wave 3
Derby Festival miniMarathon, Marathon training beginning soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Training begins this week for the GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon. The free 15-week training program will help runners get ready for April 29. Norton Sports Health Training Program will be at the Kentucky Derby Museum on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30...
Wave 3
New York style bagels are in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New York style bagels made daily from scratch. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. The bagel shop at 3029 Poplar Level Road is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve breakfast and brunch.
Wave 3
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday afternoon, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked at the Kroger in Jeffersonville Commons to give people a look at the famous car. Corndog Clara and her co-pilot Sizzlin’ Shelby have been driving the Wienermobile around the country for months. One common question they get...
wdrb.com
Fire damages warehouse in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused major damage to a warehouse in the California neighborhood late Saturday night. Bobby Copper with the Louisville Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 800 block of South 26th Street at around 10:15 p.m. It took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to...
Wave 3
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
Wave 3
LIVE: Kentucky Derby Festival crowns 2023 Royal Court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is set to introduce the members of the 2023 Royal Court on Monday morning at 10 a.m. The members were selected from nearly 100 applicants and will attend nearly every festival event, starting with Festival Unveiled Presented by Four Roses Bourbon on March 16, KDF said.
wdrb.com
Louisville Truck Driver Wins Powerball
A Louisville man said he was a “nervous wreck” after winning $100,000 on Powerball. Joshua Earls a truck driver was hauling fuel when he stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in Sonora. He told lottery officials he wanted in on a chance to win the record Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion so he bought a ticket for the November 7drawing.
Wave 3
Vicitm in Sale Avenue homicide identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman shot and killed early Sunday. The death of Paulette M. Ray, 63, of Louisville, has been ruled a homicide. Ray was found by Louisville Metro police officers who were called to the 1400...
Wave 3
Warehouse significantly damaged in California neighborhood fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A warehouse was significantly damaged in a fire that broke out Saturday night in the California neighborhood. Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said at 10:17 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a commercial structure fire in the 800 block of South 26th Street. Crews arrived in three...
Wave 3
Metrosafe: LMPD responding to reports of a pedestrian struck by a train
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a train at the intersection of three Louisville neighborhoods on Tuesday afternoon. Louisville Metrosafe said calls came in at 4:11 p.m. on South Shelby Street at Ash Street. The intersection falls between Shelby Park, Schnitzelberg...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man expected to survive after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane at about 7:15 a.m. and found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
wdrb.com
8 families displaced in South Louisville apartment fire Sunday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several apartment units are destroyed after an early Sunday morning apartment fire. Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Protection District said eight families at River Pointe Apartments are impacted, but no one was hurt. It started just before 4:30 a.m. at the apartments on Orell Road, which is...
Wave 3
GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Loved ones of country music station owner Ray Rice has started a GoFundMe following the news of his death. Rice is the owner of the country music station WMPI. WMPI described Rice as a loving son, father, grandfather and amazing friend. He got sick around the...
Wave 3
Ky. 19th Senatorial District special election to be held
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Elections and Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be conducting a special election. This is being done to fill the Kentucky Senate, District 19, vacancy now that former State Sen. Morgan McGarvey has been sworn-in to serve Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
