LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane at about 7:15 a.m. and found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO