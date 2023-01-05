Read full article on original website
Shot fired as Wichita Fire crews battle garage fire
Fire crews were called to a garage fire in west Wichita. It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of N. Young, near Central and West.
KAKE TV
“It shook our entire house”: Witness of massive structure fire outside El Dorado speaks out
In the eight years she's lived in the area, Heather Griffith says she's never seen a structure fire like the one that destroyed a barn outside El Dorado Wednesday. On scene were 38 firefighters from 10 different fire departments.
Man found dead after crews respond to west Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 69-year-old man was been found dead in a burning Wichita home Friday morning, a fire department official said. Crews responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. to a fire in the 3400 block of West 2nd Street, which is between West Street and Sheridan. Sgt. Bill Stevens with the Wichita Fire Department said a neighbor called 911 to report the fire.
kfdi.com
5 alpacas missing after several others shot in Kansas
Five alpacas are missing after several others were shot in northern Peabody on Sunday night.
KWCH.com
Police: Man found dead in Kansas house fire had been shot
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help with information. Just before 4:30a.m. January 1, police responded to an Assist Fire Department call in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Fire crews has...
kfdi.com
Police investigating fatal shooting at west Wichita home
Wichita police have identified the victim of a fatal New Year’s Day shooting at a west side home. Police were called to a home in the 5200 block of West 8th Street around 4:30 p.m. on January 1st. A man called 911 to report that he believed his friend was dead inside a home. Fire crews found 44-year-old Ricky Beans inside the home, and he was pronounced dead. Police found that he had several gunshot wounds.
KWCH.com
Man dies from injuries in NE Wichita shooting, 2 arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say a critically injured in a shooting last week has died from his injuries. Two arrests have been made in the case. The shooting happened around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, in the 2300 block of North Piatt. Officers arrived on the scene...
Two arrested after man, 43, dies in shooting in north Wichita, police say
Police say the shooting may have been sparked by a drug debt.
Brandon Steven is creating ‘a little luxury corner’ with new East Kellogg dealerships
Brandon Steven is opening a new Cadillac dealership in his current Lincoln space and creating a new three-dealerships-in-one destination at the former Carpenters Training Center of Wichita next door.
kfdi.com
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to west Wichita this year
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to the west side this year, and it’ll be familiar to Wichitans who already know its east-side counterpart.
KAKE TV
