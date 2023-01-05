ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

KAKE TV

Two injured after vehicle crashes into house

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people sustained minor injuries after a car crashed into a southwest Wichita home. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said that crews responded to reports of a building collapse in the 1400 block of S. Martinson at approximately 3:08 p.m. One person was in the house...
KAKE TV

Man found dead after crews respond to west Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 69-year-old man was been found dead in a burning Wichita home Friday morning, a fire department official said. Crews responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. to a fire in the 3400 block of West 2nd Street, which is between West Street and Sheridan. Sgt. Bill Stevens with the Wichita Fire Department said a neighbor called 911 to report the fire.
kfdi.com

KWCH.com

KWCH.com

JC Post

Police: Man found dead in Kansas house fire had been shot

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help with information. Just before 4:30a.m. January 1, police responded to an Assist Fire Department call in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Fire crews has...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

One injured in northeast Wichita shooting

An unidentified man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in a northeast Wichita neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Mossman, near 9th and Grove. Police said a man had non-life-threatening injuries, but no other details were released.
kfdi.com

Police investigating fatal shooting at west Wichita home

Wichita police have identified the victim of a fatal New Year’s Day shooting at a west side home. Police were called to a home in the 5200 block of West 8th Street around 4:30 p.m. on January 1st. A man called 911 to report that he believed his friend was dead inside a home. Fire crews found 44-year-old Ricky Beans inside the home, and he was pronounced dead. Police found that he had several gunshot wounds.
KWCH.com

Man dies from injuries in NE Wichita shooting, 2 arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say a critically injured in a shooting last week has died from his injuries. Two arrests have been made in the case. The shooting happened around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, in the 2300 block of North Piatt. Officers arrived on the scene...
kfdi.com

Suspects arrested for fatal north Wichita shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in north Wichita. A 47-year-old man was arrested for first-degree murder, and a 30-year-old man was arrested for aggravated battery. Wichita officers were called to a home on January 5, near 21st and Piatt. They found 43-year-old Mareo Dupree...
KAKE TV

Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
