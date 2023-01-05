Read full article on original website
Related
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
housebeautiful.com
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
Gwen Stefani faces backlash after saying 'I'm Japanese' in interview while defending her Harajuku era
After saying, "I'm Japanese and I didn't know it" about her response to Harajuku culture in an interview this week, Gwen Stefani sparked backlash.
Life coach slams ex-lovers who stay ‘friends’: ‘You are motherf—ing lying’
He’s ex-tremely opposed. Motivational writer and podcaster Ace Metaphor declared that an ex-lover cannot be considered a “friend” — that would be an insult to your current partner. “You are motherf—ing lying,” he told his 1 million followers on TikTok. In a clip posted Monday, now with more than 51,000 views, Metaphor explained that your former fling is not your “friend,” because the relationship goes deeper than that — they “done seen you naked” and “done had sex with you.” “He done known you inside and outside, and you gonna dismiss all that history by saying that’s my friend?” Metaphor asked. “No, that’s your...
Comments / 0