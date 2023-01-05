ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry Cleaning Have a “Hot Penny Day” on Fallon: Watch

Dry Cleaning returned to the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night. As the evening’s musical guest, the South London post-punks performed “Hot Penny Day,” a standout track from their new sophomore album Stumpwork. Although the music of Dry Cleaning tends to feel...
David Bowie in 10 Songs

This article was originally published in 2016, days prior to David Bowie’s death. It has since been updated in celebration of what would have been his 76th birthday on January 8th, 2023. Ever felt overwhelmed by an artist’s extensive back catalog? Been meaning to check out a band, but...
U2 Reimagine 40 of Their Songs on New Album Songs of Surrender

On St. Patrick’s Day, U2 will unveil their new album Songs of Surrender. Taking a page from Taylor Swift, the forthcoming collection sees the band reimagine 40 songs from their back catalog. U2’s The Edge previewed the project in a handwritten note sent to fans. “The fact is that...
Peter Gabriel Returns with Comeback Single “Panopticom”: Stream

Peter Gabriel has returned with a new song called “Panopticom.” It serves as the lead single to i/o, his upcoming first new album of original material in 21 years. “Panopticom” features contributions from Brian Eno (synth), David Rhodes (guitar), Tony Levin (bass), and Manu Katché (drums).
Most Valuable Vinyl Records Worth Money

Vinyl record culture has come back from near extinction to 41.72-million vinyl record sales in 2021. That's up 51.4 percent from 27.55 million in 2020 and the 16th consecutive year vinyl album sales grew. While that's a fraction of the world's estimated $16 billion recording-industry revenue (most from cheap digital...
Touché Amoré, Deafheaven, AFI and Alexisonfire Members Cover Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979”: Watch

“Two Minutes to Late Night” has returned with a new cover of The Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979” featuring members of Touché Amoré, Deafheaven, AFI, and Alexisonfire. The YouTube channel’s all-star cover series became a staple during the days of lockdown, gathering notable musicians to remotely record songs from home. As “Two Minutes to Late Night” plans to make its return as a live talk show next month at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, the cover collabs have become more infrequent, but no less star-studded.
Iggy Pop Releases New Album Every Loser Featuring Taylor Hawkins, Chad Smith, and More: Stream

Iggy Pop has unleashed his latest LP, Every Loser, via Atlantic/Gold Tooth Records. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify. The punk rock superstar’s 19th studio album was helmed by Andrew Watt — our 2022 Producer of the Year — and includes contributions from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith; Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro, Eric Avery, and Chris Chaney; Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan; and the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Watt, Travis Barker, Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, and former Chili Peppers guitarist and Pearl Jam touring member Josh Klinghoffer are also featured on the new set.
Every Yo La Tengo Album Ranked From Worst to Best

​​This article was originally published in 2013 and has been updated. Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we sort through the best and worst of Hoboken, New Jersey’s trio of Ira Kaplan, Georgia Hubley, and James McNew.
Ben Gibbard on the Death Cab for Cutie/The Postal Service Tour, 2000s Indie, and More

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Ben Gibbard catches up with Kyle Meredith interview o talk about Asphalt Meadows, the 10th album from Death Cab for Cutie, as well as the upcoming 20th anniversary tour around Transatlanticism and The Postal Service’s Give Up. (Get tickets here!)
Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, and More Releasing New Song Together

A star-studded group of singers including Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, and Cyndi Lauper have joined forces for a new song called “Gonna Be You,” recorded for the soundtrack to the equally star-studded upcoming road trip comedy 80 for Brady. Penned by songwriting mastermind Diane Warren and also featuring Gloria Estefan and Belinda Carlisle, the track is out on January 20th.
Daughtry and Lzzy Hale Cover Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”: Stream

Daughtry and Lzzy Hale have teamed up for a cover of the Journey hit “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).”. The cover comes nearly 40 years after the song was initially released as a single supporting Journey’s Frontiers LP, featuring a powerhouse vocal by the band’s then-frontman Steve Perry. Both talented singers in their own right, Chris Daughtry and Hale are well suited for the complex vocal arrangement, delivering a passionate duet over a heavier musical rendition.
Phoebe Bridgers’ 10 Best Songs

As dreamy and witty as she is gloomy, Phoebe Bridgers seems to understand the double-edged sword of being alive. The indie pop singer-songwriter, who was named our 2020 Artist of the Year in the era of her memorable and thorough Punisher album, has both a sensibility and momentum around her career that feels a bit beyond her years. There have, of course, been variations of the “sad singer-songwriter” throughout the years — Bridgers cites Joni Mitchell as one of her influences — but the font Bridgers herself scrawls in feels like her own, with inspirations like Elliott Smith and Leonard Cohen distilled through a sharp, empathetic 21st century lens.
