As dreamy and witty as she is gloomy, Phoebe Bridgers seems to understand the double-edged sword of being alive. The indie pop singer-songwriter, who was named our 2020 Artist of the Year in the era of her memorable and thorough Punisher album, has both a sensibility and momentum around her career that feels a bit beyond her years. There have, of course, been variations of the “sad singer-songwriter” throughout the years — Bridgers cites Joni Mitchell as one of her influences — but the font Bridgers herself scrawls in feels like her own, with inspirations like Elliott Smith and Leonard Cohen distilled through a sharp, empathetic 21st century lens.

5 DAYS AGO