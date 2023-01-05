Read full article on original website
Dry Cleaning Have a “Hot Penny Day” on Fallon: Watch
Dry Cleaning returned to the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night. As the evening’s musical guest, the South London post-punks performed “Hot Penny Day,” a standout track from their new sophomore album Stumpwork. Although the music of Dry Cleaning tends to feel...
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
David Bowie in 10 Songs
This article was originally published in 2016, days prior to David Bowie’s death. It has since been updated in celebration of what would have been his 76th birthday on January 8th, 2023. Ever felt overwhelmed by an artist’s extensive back catalog? Been meaning to check out a band, but...
U2 Reimagine 40 of Their Songs on New Album Songs of Surrender
On St. Patrick’s Day, U2 will unveil their new album Songs of Surrender. Taking a page from Taylor Swift, the forthcoming collection sees the band reimagine 40 songs from their back catalog. U2’s The Edge previewed the project in a handwritten note sent to fans. “The fact is that...
Peter Gabriel Returns with Comeback Single “Panopticom”: Stream
Peter Gabriel has returned with a new song called “Panopticom.” It serves as the lead single to i/o, his upcoming first new album of original material in 21 years. “Panopticom” features contributions from Brian Eno (synth), David Rhodes (guitar), Tony Levin (bass), and Manu Katché (drums).
Alex G Performs “Runner,” “Miracles,” and “Early Morning Waiting” on CBS Saturday Morning: Watch
Alex G showcased his new album God Save the Animals with performances of “Runner,” “Miracles,” and “Early Morning Waiting” on this weekend’s episode of CBS Saturday Morning. Watch below. Alex G always has an otherworldly quality to his releases, so it’s a treat...
The Strokes’ Fab Moretti and Tool’s Danny Carey to Sit in with Seth Meyers’ 8G Band
Late Night with Seth Meyers has booked a couple of high-profile drummers to sit in with the 8G Band this month. The Strokes’ Fab Moretti and Tool’s Danny Carey will bring their talents to the nighttime NBC talk show for one week each. Fans can catch Moretti starting...
msn.com
Most Valuable Vinyl Records Worth Money
Vinyl record culture has come back from near extinction to 41.72-million vinyl record sales in 2021. That's up 51.4 percent from 27.55 million in 2020 and the 16th consecutive year vinyl album sales grew. While that's a fraction of the world's estimated $16 billion recording-industry revenue (most from cheap digital...
Touché Amoré, Deafheaven, AFI and Alexisonfire Members Cover Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979”: Watch
“Two Minutes to Late Night” has returned with a new cover of The Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979” featuring members of Touché Amoré, Deafheaven, AFI, and Alexisonfire. The YouTube channel’s all-star cover series became a staple during the days of lockdown, gathering notable musicians to remotely record songs from home. As “Two Minutes to Late Night” plans to make its return as a live talk show next month at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, the cover collabs have become more infrequent, but no less star-studded.
Iggy Pop Releases New Album Every Loser Featuring Taylor Hawkins, Chad Smith, and More: Stream
Iggy Pop has unleashed his latest LP, Every Loser, via Atlantic/Gold Tooth Records. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify. The punk rock superstar’s 19th studio album was helmed by Andrew Watt — our 2022 Producer of the Year — and includes contributions from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith; Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro, Eric Avery, and Chris Chaney; Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan; and the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Watt, Travis Barker, Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, and former Chili Peppers guitarist and Pearl Jam touring member Josh Klinghoffer are also featured on the new set.
Every Yo La Tengo Album Ranked From Worst to Best
This article was originally published in 2013 and has been updated. Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we sort through the best and worst of Hoboken, New Jersey’s trio of Ira Kaplan, Georgia Hubley, and James McNew.
Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus’ New Album Endless Summer Vacation (So Far)
After ringing in the new year alongside her godmother Dolly Parton — and reminding anyone who might have forgotten just how incredible of a performer she is — Miley Cyrus has confirmed new music is on the way. Cyrus’s forthcoming record will be her ninth studio album, following...
Ben Gibbard on the Death Cab for Cutie/The Postal Service Tour, 2000s Indie, and More
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Ben Gibbard catches up with Kyle Meredith interview o talk about Asphalt Meadows, the 10th album from Death Cab for Cutie, as well as the upcoming 20th anniversary tour around Transatlanticism and The Postal Service’s Give Up. (Get tickets here!)
Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, and More Releasing New Song Together
A star-studded group of singers including Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, and Cyndi Lauper have joined forces for a new song called “Gonna Be You,” recorded for the soundtrack to the equally star-studded upcoming road trip comedy 80 for Brady. Penned by songwriting mastermind Diane Warren and also featuring Gloria Estefan and Belinda Carlisle, the track is out on January 20th.
Heavy Song of the Week: Obituary Ring in the New Year with Old-School Death Metal Riffage on “My Will to Live”
Heavy Song of the Week is a new feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the honor goes to death metal veterans Obituary’s “My Will to Live.”. Ah yes, a new year. In the...
Natasha Lyonne Knows You’re Lying in Trailer for Rian Johnson’s Poker Face: Watch
Fans of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery have ten more puzzle boxes to open, with creator Rian Johnson’s new mystery series Poker Face coming to Peacock on January 26th. A new trailer is out now, and finds star Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman who always knows when you’re lying.
Belle and Sebastian Announce New Album Late Developers, Share “I Don’t Know What You See In Me”: Stream
Surprise! Less than a year after their latest album A Bit of Previous, Belle and Sebastian return this Friday, January 13th with another new full-length called Late Developers. As a sneak peak, the band has shared the lead single, “I Don’t Know What You See In Me.”. Clocking...
Daughtry and Lzzy Hale Cover Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”: Stream
Daughtry and Lzzy Hale have teamed up for a cover of the Journey hit “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).”. The cover comes nearly 40 years after the song was initially released as a single supporting Journey’s Frontiers LP, featuring a powerhouse vocal by the band’s then-frontman Steve Perry. Both talented singers in their own right, Chris Daughtry and Hale are well suited for the complex vocal arrangement, delivering a passionate duet over a heavier musical rendition.
Phoebe Bridgers’ 10 Best Songs
As dreamy and witty as she is gloomy, Phoebe Bridgers seems to understand the double-edged sword of being alive. The indie pop singer-songwriter, who was named our 2020 Artist of the Year in the era of her memorable and thorough Punisher album, has both a sensibility and momentum around her career that feels a bit beyond her years. There have, of course, been variations of the “sad singer-songwriter” throughout the years — Bridgers cites Joni Mitchell as one of her influences — but the font Bridgers herself scrawls in feels like her own, with inspirations like Elliott Smith and Leonard Cohen distilled through a sharp, empathetic 21st century lens.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Locked Out of Twitter Because She Forgot About Dr. Dre(‘s Lawyers)
Marjorie Taylor Greene decided it was Fuck with Dre day and now everyone else is celebrating, as she tells TMZ she was locked out of her Twitter account for posting a video soundtracked by Dr. Dre’s music without permission. On Monday, January 9th, the part-time Congresswoman and full-time troll...
