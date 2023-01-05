Read full article on original website
Nicolas Cage “Not Really Down” to Act in Star Wars: “I’m a Trekkie, Man”
You won’t catch Nicolas Cage in a galaxy far, far away anytime soon. In a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the actor thespian said he’s “not really down” with acting in the Star Wars films or series, explaining, “I’m a Trekkie, man.”. Cage was...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Harry Melling on Portraying Edgar Allen Poe Alongside Christian Bale in The Pale Blue Eye
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Harry Melling sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Pale Blue Eye, his new Netflix film co-starring Christian Bale. The movie finds Melling portraying a young...
Natasha Lyonne Knows You’re Lying in Trailer for Rian Johnson’s Poker Face: Watch
Fans of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery have ten more puzzle boxes to open, with creator Rian Johnson’s new mystery series Poker Face coming to Peacock on January 26th. A new trailer is out now, and finds star Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman who always knows when you’re lying.
Bob Odenkirk Returns to the Small Screen in Teaser for New Series Lucky Hank: Watch
Less than a year after Better Call Saul wrapped up a six-season run, Bob Odenkirk is poised to return to television with Lucky Hank, a new series premiering on AMC in March that just released its first teaser. Watch the clip below. Based on Richard Russo’s novel Straight Man, Lucky...
David Bowie in 10 Songs
This article was originally published in 2016, days prior to David Bowie’s death. It has since been updated in celebration of what would have been his 76th birthday on January 8th, 2023. Ever felt overwhelmed by an artist’s extensive back catalog? Been meaning to check out a band, but...
Iggy Pop and The Losers Perform “Frenzy” on Kimmel: Watch
Celebrating the release of his new album Every Loser, Iggy Pop was the latest musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The punk rock icon performed “Frenzy”, a highlight from the feature-heavy record. The set marked the late-night debut of Pop’s band The Losers featuring our 2022 Producer of...
Touché Amoré, Deafheaven, AFI and Alexisonfire Members Cover Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979”: Watch
“Two Minutes to Late Night” has returned with a new cover of The Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979” featuring members of Touché Amoré, Deafheaven, AFI, and Alexisonfire. The YouTube channel’s all-star cover series became a staple during the days of lockdown, gathering notable musicians to remotely record songs from home. As “Two Minutes to Late Night” plans to make its return as a live talk show next month at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, the cover collabs have become more infrequent, but no less star-studded.
Tom Hanks, Father of Nepo Babies, Defends Nepotism: “It’s a Family Business”
We hate to break it to you, but chances are, at least one of your favorite actors is almost certainly a “nepo baby.” Famous children of famous parents have been a hot-button topic online recently, but Tom Hanks has a different term for it: “Family business.” The latest business venture? Hanks and his son Truman both appear in the upcoming comedy A Man Called Otto.
Stranger Things Cast Gets Huge Pay Bump Ahead of Final Season
The cast of Stranger Things has received a huge pay bump ahead of the show’s fifth and final season. According to Matthew Belloni of Puck News, as Stranger Things features 20 series regulars, Netflix created four separate tiers with which to negotiate. The first tier, comprised of adult actors...
Billy Idol Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame: Watch the Ceremony
Billy Idol received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday (January 6th). Fellow punk legend Henry Rollins and renowned visual artist Shepard Fairey delivered speeches to honor the legendary rocker. Rollins spoke first, praising Idol for his work as lead singer of the UK punk band Generation...
50 Cent Announces 8 Mile Television Series, Eminem Involved
50 Cent has announced that his next project will involve one of his oldest collaborators, saying on the January 6th episode of Big Boy TV that he’s adapting Eminem’s 2002 film 8 Mile into a television series. “I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent said,...
Selena Gomez Stuns In Strapless Purple Valentino Gown With Puff Sleeves At Golden Globes
Selena Gomez, 30, ruled the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, wearing a strapless purple velvet Valentino gown with matching puff sleeves. With her hair in a high ponytail, the singer and actress accessorized her look with dangling diamond earrings and rings to match. She looked amazing and stole everyone’s attention on the carpet.
Fast-Tracked M3GAN Sequel Will Protect Us from Feeling Lonely
If the investors in Jurassic Park never figured out that the dinosaurs always kill people, then the manufacturers of M3GAN can be just as entertainingly dense. As Deadline and the New York Times report, a sequel to the killer horror movie is currently in the works to protect us from feeling lonely.
Plane’s Gerard Butler and Mike Colter on Getting Punched in the Face and Why They Love That Title: “You Can’t Forget It!”
Gerard Butler knows exactly what kind of movie Plane is, and he’s proud of it. “I love making this kind of movie, and I feel like I’ve become quite known for it,” he tells Consequence. “I remember Robert Downey Jr., when he saw Olympus Has Fallen, he wrote me a beautiful email and he said, ‘This is the kind of movie that we miss so much, when the audiences are cheering, they’re throwing stuff at the screen, they’re shouting.’ And that’s what [Plane] is. It’s an experience.”
Owen Roizman, The Exorcist Cinematographer, Dead at 86
Owen Roizman, the Academy Award-nominated cinematographer known for films such as The Exorcist, The French Connection, and Network, has died at the age of 86. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Roizman passed away on Friday, January 6th, after spending several months in hospice care. Roizman was the recipient of five...
Peter Gabriel Returns with Comeback Single “Panopticom”: Stream
Peter Gabriel has returned with a new song called “Panopticom.” It serves as the lead single to i/o, his upcoming first new album of original material in 21 years. “Panopticom” features contributions from Brian Eno (synth), David Rhodes (guitar), Tony Levin (bass), and Manu Katché (drums).
U2 Reimagine 40 of Their Songs on New Album Songs of Surrender
On St. Patrick’s Day, U2 will unveil their new album Songs of Surrender. Taking a page from Taylor Swift, the forthcoming collection sees the band reimagine 40 songs from their back catalog. U2’s The Edge previewed the project in a handwritten note sent to fans. “The fact is that...
Margot Robbie Looks Pretty In Barbie Pink Gown At The Golden Globes: Photos
What a fantastic look! Margot Robbie arrived at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 looking like a million bucks! The nominated star of Babylon wore a pretty, pink halter dress that has much more of a 1920’s vibe than a 2022! But some looks are classic, like a Chanel halter flapper dress, with frills at the bottom and a stunning sheer, chevron design up to the top. And did we mention the hair? Soft blonde curls that demand to be seen?! Glorious!
