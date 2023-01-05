Read full article on original website
Downtown San Antonio museum kicks off 2023 with a free Wild West Wildlife festival this month
If your year is already off to a wild start, it might be time to just lean in and get even wilder. The Briscoe Western Art Museum certainly thinks so, hosting its annual Wild West Wildlife Festival on January 21.The free community event includes free admission to the museum and its exhibitions, as well as animal fun, education, and hands-on crafts for all ages. Held rain or shine in the museum's Jack Guenther Pavilion, the festival features art, storytelling and more to inspire everyone to explore the nature all around them.Taking place from 10 am to 3 pm, the Wild...
36th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. March and Celebration returns in person to San Antonio next week
One of the city's favorite annual events is returning to its pre-pandemic, in-person format next week. On Monday, January 16 at 10 am, the 36th Martin Luther King, Jr. March and Celebration will take place throughout the city.Described as the "largest march in the nation," the march is the result of an ongoing partnership betwee the City of San Antonio, District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, and the San Antonio Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission chaired by Dwayne Robinson. This year’s theme, “Together We Can Be THE Dream,” was created by Shaunda Hopkins Lohse and chosen by the MLK Jr. Commission."We...
San Antonio's Hemisfair expects more fun and great food coming in 2023
This past holiday season, San Antonio's Hemisfair area welcomed 4 million visitors to Yanaguana Garden since opening the public playground and meeting area in 2015. And in exciting news for the year ahead, more amenities and events are expected to open the coming months.According to a press release, 2023 holds plenty of arrivals at Hemisfair in the form of new restaurants, new additions to Yanaguana Garden, more special activities, and the opening of Civic Park Phase I. Hemisfair officials shared news of four more restaurants coming to the redeveloping public park area: Kunstler Tap and Brat-Haus, Bombay Bicycle Club, The...
Downtown San Antonio church opens area’s newest bookstore
Book lovers in San Antonio may want to consider St. Mark’s Episcopal Church as their next stop in their search of a book about poetry, social justice or spirituality in ecology.On January 3, the downtown church formally opened a new bookstore on campus, offering numerous titles covering subjects that church representatives say could help to meet people’s spiritual, psychological, social, and literary interests.A press release said St. Mark’s Bookstore features a plethora of works focused on social justice, poetry, the sacredness of the earth, Celtic theology, aging, grief and prayer. The new bookstore also has several titles from women authors,...
6 San Antonio exhibits to enthrall and delight the senses this month
Jump into January and Alamo City’s jubilant art scene with six diverse and dynamic shows. Catch the final days of the celebration of “la Virgen de Guadalupe” at the Centro Cultural Aztlan, or journey with artist Maverick Pascal into mental health, self-reflection, and healing with his show at the Carver. From images of red peppers at Semmes Gallery representing strong Latina women, to an exploration of color at the McNay, there are treasures to discover in the city’s galleries, museums, and art spaces once you take the plunge.Centro Cultural Aztlan“Celebracion a la Virgen de Guadalupe” — Now through January 20Every...
There's still time to recycle your Christmas tree at these San Antonio locations
We may be sneaking into mid-January this week, but there's no shame if you haven't taken down your Christmas decorations quite yet. Maybe you haven't had the time, or maybe you just don't want to let go of that holiday magic, refusing to acknowledge the growing pile of pine needles on your living room floor. Luckily, these spots around town have you covered for your recycling needs.According to a release, the City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management is hosting its four recycling centers through the rest of this week. Atlas Organics, the City’s composting partner, will be hosting one...
6 things to know about San Antonio food right now: Buzzy vegan chain flies downtown coop
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.Openings and closingsAfter two years of explosive growth, vegan chain Project Pollo is unexpectedly contracting. In an Instagram statement, the brand broke the news that it was shuttering its original trailer at Roadmap Brewing. The owners explained that they would make “drastic changes” in 2023 “to focus on efficiency and guest service.” Project Pollo also will be relocating a kiosk location in Austin, though have yet...
Popular play about history-making walk-out stages limited San Antonio run
A popular play based on an important event in Texas history is coming to San Antonio, from the Dallas theater company that originally created and produced it.Called Crystal City 1969, the play is based on the true story of Chicano students in South Texas who walked out of class and into civil rights history.On December 9, 1969, Crystal City High School students Severita Lara, Diana Serna, and Mario Treviño led a historic walkout that inspired local Mexican Americans to run for political office.When those candidates won a majority on the school board in 1970, institutional changes were implemented to Crystals...
Everything to know about San Antonio's official New Year's Eve party, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. San Antonio to ring in 2023 with official downtown New Year’s Eve party. The party runs from 6 pm to midnight in the heart of downtown San Antonio. 2. Hot chicken chain finally blazes into San Antonio with first location. The first Dave’s Hot Chicken storefront in the Alamo City opened its doors earlier this month.3. San Antonio announces first 14 affordable housing projects of landmark $150 million initiative. This is the first voter-approved affordable housing bond the city has worked on.4. Texas airport powers up new premium gaming lounge for travelers. A timely story for Texans stuck in those endless Southwest flight delays this week.5. Music of Whitney Houston shines through the dark in I Wanna Dance with Somebody. And speaking of Houston, this movie is a reminder of what a great singer Whitney Houston was.
San Antonio renters see a tight squeeze with limited availability, says new report
Many looking to rent an apartment in Houston might be having a hard time — and for those wondering why, Rent Cafe offers an answer in its end-of-the-year report on Texas' most-competitive rental markets. In San Antonio, renters are mainly staying put, renewing their leases into 2023. According to Rent Cafe, about 56 percent of renters and apartment dwellers opted to stay where they were. That's creating a tight squeeze for would-be renters; for every available apartment, there are, on average, 12 renters vying to live there. Rent Cafe also indicates that apartments in San Antonio fill up within 31...
San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
San Antonio's top 10 travel stories of 2022 highlight haute hotels and flights of fancy
Editor's note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, and that includes travel — in and out of the Alamo City. Some of San Antonio's best hotels got the recognition they deserved, while locals landed exciting new travel options by plan and bus. Here are the top 10 travel headlines of 2022. 1. Stunning San Antonio hotel checks in as Texas’ best in prestigious U.S. News ranking. Hotel Emma, arguably the crown jewel of San Antonio’s Pearl district, sat high on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the best...
San Antonio's best New Year's Eve bashes to ring in 2023
It's that time of year again, y'all. Time to go, "Wait, what happened to 2022?" as we ring in the new year. Whether you're ready to ring in new opportunities, or just want an excuse to wear sparkly attire check out these fun New Year's Eve events at local establishments to have the best last night of 2022 you could ask for.CarriquiGet groovy at Carriqui — the restaurant opened in 2022, but it's ending the year by bringing us back to the 1970s. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their '70s best and enjoy the house party. There will...
'Scuba Claus' makes a splash in San Antonio, plus more popular stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. 'Scuba Claus' takes a dive to greet visitors at Sea Life San Antonio Aquarium. Scuba Claus will make his last visit to the aquarium at 1 pm on Christmas Eve, December 24.2. New boutique hotel checks into revitalized River Walk destination. The Element by Westin is now open, joining the recently completed AC by Marriott at 111 Soledad St. in downtown San Antonio.3. Texas legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top team up for concert at iconic Hill Country venue. Willie Nelson will play with ZZ Top at Whitewater Ampitheater in April 2023.4. San Antonio breaks ground on World Heritage Center, the new gateway to the missions. Construction began this month on San Antonio's new World Heritage Center and is due for completion in 2024.5. San Antonio sees biggest drop in home sales in years, but prices continue to rise. Local home sales dropped 24 percent in November 2022 compared to last year.
San Antonio announces first 14 affordable housing projects of landmark $150 million initiative
The City of San Antonio made history in May when voters elected to approve its first full-scale affordable housing bond. It brought $150 million to the table, with five years to invest those funds, starting now. On December 16, the San Antonio City Council approved funding for a round of 14 projects, utilizing $43.9 million in bond and federal contributions to create or maintain 2,523 affordable housing units. A second round of projects is expected to be revealed in spring 2023.“Affordable housing has been a top priority of our residents and over the past several years, the City of San...
6 things to know in San Antonio food right now: Voodoo Doughnut makes Alamo City debut
Editor's note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio's restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.Openings and closingsA gaggle of locals braved chilly temps and long lines for the December 20 opening of hip Portland chain Voodoo Doughnut's first San Antonio location. Like the other locations, the new Alamo City outpost at 400 E. Houston St. now delivers sugar and caffeine to both morning crowds and late-night River Walk revelers.Besamé, the latest project from the owners of popular nightlife spot El...
Southwest's massive holiday flight cancellations ground San Antonio travelers
The aftermath from a massive winter storm caused nationwide chaos for travelers trying to catch a flight on the day after Christmas, especially those booked on Southwest Airlines.As of 9 pm Central on Monday, December 26, more than 3,900 flights within, into, or out of the United States have been canceled, according to the tracking site FlightAware.Southwest Airlines accounted for the vast majority of those canceled flights and eventually apologized to passengers and employees for the "unacceptable" situation. In many cases, stranded passengers were told it would be at least three or four days before they could be rebooked on...
4 festive holiday happenings for the whole family in downtown San Antonio
The holidays are in full swing, and downtown San Antonio has plenty of activities to keep the kids occupied while they're desperately awaiting Santa's arrival. Head to Travis Park and La Villita Historic Arts Village for shopping, ice skating, and more holiday happenings. Plus, several happenings continue after Christmas to keep the fun going through the new year. Travis Park (301 E. Travis Street)Rotary Ice Rink at Travis Park — Through January 16, 2023The Rotary Ice Rink, presented by Valero, is back at Travis Park and open daily through January 16, 2023. Since 2019, nearly 200,000 people have enjoyed the...
New Cocktail Summit shakes up the San Antonio bar and restaurant scene in January
San Antonio fans of cocktails will get their fill of tasting sessions, curated dinners, parties, seminars, and panel discussions in a new multi-day event highlighting the impact and evolution of the cocktail. Local nonprofit Culinaria will present the first Third Coast Cocktail Summit from January 10-14, 2023, taking place across multiple venues in downtown San Antonio.Suzanne Taranto Etheredge, Culinaria’s president and CEO, said the cocktail summit is a natural evolution for her organization, which hosts various wine and food-oriented events throughout the year, including the twice-a-year Restaurant Weeks.“Our goal is to highlight the spirits and mixes that define the cultures...
How to prepare for inclement winter weather in San Antonio this weekend
Well, the weather outside really is frightful this week, with a strong cold front forecasted to move through the San Antonio area. The arctic blast will bring the coldest temperatures we have seen this season, and temperatures are expected to drop below 20 degrees on Thursday night and Friday morning. According to a release from the City of San Antonio, CPS Energy has strengthened the resiliency of is power plants against sustained freezing temperatures by implementing winterization initiatives. While ERCOT expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand, CPS Energy "urges energy conservation to help residents save money on their bills,"...
