Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. San Antonio to ring in 2023 with official downtown New Year’s Eve party. The party runs from 6 pm to midnight in the heart of downtown San Antonio. 2. Hot chicken chain finally blazes into San Antonio with first location. The first Dave’s Hot Chicken storefront in the Alamo City opened its doors earlier this month.3. San Antonio announces first 14 affordable housing projects of landmark $150 million initiative. This is the first voter-approved affordable housing bond the city has worked on.4. Texas airport powers up new premium gaming lounge for travelers. A timely story for Texans stuck in those endless Southwest flight delays this week.5. Music of Whitney Houston shines through the dark in I Wanna Dance with Somebody. And speaking of Houston, this movie is a reminder of what a great singer Whitney Houston was.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO