New York Jets reveal Zach Wilson offseason plan

It’s certainly been a rough year for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. After he was benched for a second time following an absolutely horrible performance , it initially looked like his Jets career was over but apparently, that is not the case and the team plans to work hard to make sure he succeeds . And according to Jets head coach Robert Saleh , that starts with Wilson just taking some time away from the game.

During a press conference, Saleh said the team wants Zach Wilson to step away from football and unplug from the game a bit during the offseason before returning to the practice field later in the offseason.

“Yeah, go read a book, go do something,” Saleh said, according to Pro Football Talk. “Get away from this game, just reset. I think the greatest strength and greatest gift you can give yourself as a human is to figure out what’s important to you, what do you value and how can you stick to those values day in and day out. That is the greatest gift you can give yourself, is to discover yourself and I think Zach needs to get away, read a book, and figure that out.”

Maybe a little reset is all the former No. 2 overall pick needs.

