President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrantsEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm Tuesday followed by Windy Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a warm and calm afternoon with highs topping out in the 70s Tuesday. A cold front is then expected to sweep through the Borderland area. This cold front is expected to bring strong winds and cooler weather Wednesday. The next...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Expect dry weather ahead
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!. Expect a high of 69 degrees today! However, tomorrow we will reach that 70 degree mark!. Expect a beautiful, dry week, don’t expect any rain until Sunday!🌂☔️. However, places our friends in California are getting some...
El Paso News
Gorgeous, Warmer Sunday; Powerful Winds & Dust Mid-Week — Your 9-Day Forecast
The cold front definitely arrived early Saturday morning with thick clouds and a dramatic sunrise as captured by Cari Medeiros of Las Cruces in the picture below. We had a few raindrops here and there but nothing major. Tonight, the skies will be clear, and the temperatures will be colder. We’ll drop to 31 at the airport. Here’s your forecast…
KFOX 14
Semitruck along U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson leaves shattered glass on roadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency services responded to the scene at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson Monday morning after a semitruck shattered glass on the roadway. Glass that was being carried on the semitruck spilled onto the roadway. It's unknown what caused the incident. All lanes reopened by...
El Paso sees traffic closures due to President Biden’s visit
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At around 12:25 p.m., President Biden arrived to the City of El Paso on Sunday. This means that El Paso will be experiencing some heavy traffic as well as some closures throughout the day. Here’s some traffic closures El Paso is currently experiencing:
City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
One person injured after train struck in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was struck by a train in central El Paso according to El Paso Police department. The individual was transported to the hospital and expected to survive. The incident happened at 2:36 a.m. on Chico and Birch streets. Piedras North and Southbound were blocked at Elm. This is a […]
Shattered glass along highway shuts down US-54
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- US-54 Southbound near Fred Wilson was shut down on Monday morning after tons of glass shattered along the highway. It happened just before 8 a.m., according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. All southbound lanes are closed. Traffic is being diverted to Hercules. TRAFFIC ALERT‼️ US 54 is closed The post Shattered glass along highway shuts down US-54 appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
Blood donors needed to help save lives, replenish shortage
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — January is National Blood Donor Awareness Month. That means it’s time to spread awareness but it’s also a time to recognize the importance of giving blood while celebrating the lifesaving impact of those who help patients in need. A blood transfusion occurs...
2 people fall from border wall near UTEP, taken to hospital in stable condition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people fell off the border wall near UTEP Friday night and were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The El Paso Fire Department’s Special Rescue Units teamed up with Customs and Border Protection to respond to the border wall near Paisano and Spur 1966 Friday evening. The scene […]
1 person sent to hospital after 2 cars crash in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday night in Northeast El Paso. The crash happened along the 10400 block of Dyer. The police have not released information on what caused the crash or the extent of injuries suffered. Dyer is shut down to southbound traffic […]
Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
KVIA
One person killed in early morning crash on I-10
EL PASO, Texas -- First responders confirm that a person was killed in a crash in south-central El Paso, and another person was seriously injured. The collision happened at 3:27 a.m., according to a spokesperson from El Paso Police. Special traffic investigators responded to the scene, the investigation led to...
“Beck’s Cafe” forced to move after decade at location
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A popular Las Cruces business has been forced to close its doors, and it's hitting the community hard. Beck's coffee house in the historic Mesquite District near downtown. It's been there for 10 years and is regarded by many as a local institution. Owner Ariana Parsons told ABC-7 they The post “Beck’s Cafe” forced to move after decade at location appeared first on KVIA.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 6, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Las Cruces police search for answers in Friday morning shooting
If you have information on the shooting police would like you to call 575-526-0795.
Serious car accident leaves one woman badly injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A serious car crash in Sunland Park sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Sunland Park Fire department. Firefighters responded to the crash around 1 a.m. on Sunday on the 200 block of 3rd street in Sunland Park. SPFD said the crash was upgraded as […]
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are responding to a shooting near Young Park. The call is focused on the south corner at Lees Drive and Nevada. The nearby park has a kids' playground and a fishing pond. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Las Cruces police respond to shooting appeared first on KVIA.
22-year-old man dies after rollover crash in Central El Paso
UPDATE: According to El Paso police, a rollover crash resulted in the death of 22-year-old Montana Joe Stevens Wednesday, Jan. 4. At approximately, 5:32 pm., a 46-year-old man who has been identified to be Luis Pedro Garcia was driving a 2012 Dodge Caravan with Montana as a passenger on Auora Avenue. The vehicle was approaching […]
