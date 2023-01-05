Pennsylvania State Police announce New Year’s holiday crash and enforcement data
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that there weren’t any fatalities related to motor vehicle crashes during the New Year’s holiday weekend.
The PSP investigated a total of 481 motor vehicle crashes from Dec. 30, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023. There was a total of 108 injured people and zero fatalities reported during the holiday weekend.102 troopers graduate from Pa. State Police Academy
During this time period, there were 356 individuals who were arrested for DUI and 12,445 citations for various traffic violations including speeding, seat belt, and child seat infractions.
More information regarding the 2023 New Year’s holiday enforcement can be found here.
The crash data and enforcement data can be found below:
Crash Data
|Year
|Total Crashes
|Fatal Crashes
|People Killed
|People Injured
|Alcohol-Related Crashes
|Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
|2022-23 (3 days)
|481
|0
|0
|108
|51
|0
|2021-22 (3 days)
|471
|2
|2
|97
|41
|1
Enforcement Data
|Year
|DUI Arrests
|Speeding Citations
|Child Seat Citations
|Seat Belt Citations
|Other Citations
|2022-23 (3 days)
|356
|4,126
|67
|378
|7,874
|2021-22 (3 days)
|278
|3,632
|68
|310
|6,223
