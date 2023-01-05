ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Pennsylvania State Police announce New Year’s holiday crash and enforcement data

By Kaylee Fuller
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23cnbm_0k4Sn5cL00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that there weren’t any fatalities related to motor vehicle crashes during the New Year’s holiday weekend.

The PSP investigated a total of 481 motor vehicle crashes from Dec. 30, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023. There was a total of 108 injured people and zero fatalities reported during the holiday weekend.

102 troopers graduate from Pa. State Police Academy

During this time period, there were 356 individuals who were arrested for DUI and 12,445 citations for various traffic violations including speeding, seat belt, and child seat infractions.

More information regarding the 2023 New Year’s holiday enforcement can be found here.

The crash data and enforcement data can be found below:

Crash Data

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
2022-23 (3 days) 481 0 0 108 51 0
2021-22 (3 days) 471 2 2 97 41 1
Courtesy of the PSP

Enforcement Data

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations
2022-23 (3 days) 356 4,126 67 378 7,874
2021-22 (3 days) 278 3,632 68 310 6,223
Courtesy of the PSP
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Former PennDOT employee arrested for driver's license fraud

​Lancaster, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police filed criminal charges against a former PennDOT employee accused of using his government position to facilitate a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicles. Angelo Carrion, 66, while employed by PennDOT as a driver's license examiner assistant, allegedly solicited money from customers in exchange for his help with knowledge tests. Carrion's actions allowed the customers to receive learner's permits and, subsequently, driver's licenses, according to a criminal complaint filed by Troop J's Vehicle Fraud Investigations...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash clears on I-283 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash that caused delays on I-283 in Dauphin County Tuesday morning has cleared. There were delays in the southbound lanes of I-283 between Exit 2 PA-441 Lindle Road and Exits 1A, 1B, Harrisburg East Interchange I-76 Exit 247. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
abc27.com

$5,000 of diesel fuel stolen from Dauphin County gas station: Police

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say someone stole over 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel from a travel plaza in Dauphin County on Dec. 30, 2022. Police say they responded to the Exit 77 travel plaza at 7800 Linglestown Road in West Hanover Township for a reported theft around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 30.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man charged with drug delivery resulting in death in Cumberland County

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have arrested and charged a man with drug delivery resulting in death. "On August 18, 2022 the Upper Allen Police began investigating a death that was the result of a drug overdose. The subsequent investigation revealed that Christopher Hoover supplied dangerous drugs to the victim which ultimately caused his death," Upper Allen Police said in a statement.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A big fire that destroyed a business in Lancaster County has been ruled accidental by Pennsylvania State Police. The fire, which sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away, burned at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township. The business is right next door to the Sight and Sound Theatres.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

PA Driver License and Photo Center Closures

All Pennsylvania driver license and photo centers will be closed over the weekend. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that all driver license and photo centers in the state will be closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The closings will begin on Saturday the 14th, and run through Monday the 16th.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Victim identified in Lancaster County apartment homicide

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a weekend shooting. According to the coroner’s office, 35-year-old Hector Burgos-Torres was declared deceased at the Lincoln West Apartments complex due to multiple gunshot wounds. Burgos-Torres was transported to the Lancaster...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Missing water mystery solved in Stewartsown, York County

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A water mystery in York County has been solved. Data showed about 150,000 gallons of water was missing from two towers in Stewartstown, and customers were asked to be on the lookout for major leaks. But officials said it turned out to be a miscalculation. It...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman killed when her car crashed into a truck at central Pa. intersection: coroner

A 55-year-old woman died Saturday when her car crashed into the back of a truck that was stopped at a red light in York County, the coroner’s office said. The truck tractor — which did not have a trailer hitched to the back — was stopped at Route 30 east and North Hills Road in Springettsbury Township when 55-year-old Mary P. Escobar, of Ephrata, crashed into the back of it, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. The crash happened around 8:15 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PA Turnpike toll increase, new law now in effect for 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A toll increase and a new law involving unpaid tolls for the Pennsylvania Turnpike went into effect at midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike) has now raised rates for its E-ZPass and turnpike tolls by 5%. The Commission said E-ZPass drivers will continue to get the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $.299 per gallon. On Monday the bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Outsider.com

More Sunday Hunting Might be Possible for Pennsylvania if New Legislation Goes Through

2023 could be a big year for hunters in the Keystone State. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Pennsylvania is home to almost 1 million hunters. White-tailed Deer, black bear, and wild turkey hunting are deeply woven into the cultural fabric of the state. Even so, hunters in Pennsylvania have historically had fewer opportunities to get afield than hunters in other states. That’s because the state’s horribly outdated policies regarding hunting on Sundays remain largely intact for the time being. That could change for the better though, assuming more legislation gets enacted by the state legislature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy