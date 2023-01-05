Thank you to Ruth Logue for your years of dedicated volunteer service as a Board of Education member and Committee Chair. - Advertisement - Logue was honored with a resolution from the board at the Jan. 4 reorganization meeting. Among the attendees were Deptford Township Councilman Ken Barnshaw, Deputy Mayor Tom Hufnell and Mayor Paul Medany, who administered the oath of office to Ed Kalinowski and Dr. Carol Gioia, who were both elected to three-year terms.

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO