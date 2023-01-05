Read full article on original website
How Did the Garvin Street Warehouse Fire Start? Here’s What the Investigators Discovered
Our local fire departments are probably thankful that 2022 is over. The final few months of the year kept them very busy with two 4-alarm warehouse fires. The ATF and the National Response Team just finished their investigation into the Garvin Street warehouse fire. What Buildings Burned?. Evansville Fire Division...
5 Owensboro KY Stores Where Your Parents Loved to Shop
I wonder how many big box department stores--or department store chains that ARE NOT considered "big box"--will still be here in 40 or 50 years. My money is on Walmart, for sure, and maybe Target. I don't think Meijer is going anywhere, either. But I could certainly be very wrong. Technology is advancing far more quickly than it did in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. And society is growing accustomed to the ever-growing number of conveniences those advances have created. So who knows? We may not even SHOP the same way in 40 years. We all know there was no Amazon in 1982, if that's any clue.
Owensboro, KY Food Truck Adds Sinfully Delicious New Menu Item for 2023
So much for New Year's resolutions. LOL! J's Good Grub, Owensboro, Kentucky's wildly popular food truck, just smashed the heck out of any resolutions involving food for 2023. They just rolled out a brand new menu item for the New Year and it looks sinfully delicious. I don't know of anyone who's going to be able to resist this temptation. If you love French fries and you love pizza, you're definitely going to LOVE this.
Classic Car Invasion! Free Downtown Owensboro Cruise-In Returns
Rev up your engines, the Sunset Cruisers just announced the cruise-in schedule for 2023. Are you ready to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles in town? It's one of the most popular car cruises and begins in April. We have the monthly themes and complete schedule.
A ‘Fear Factor’ Experience is Coming to an Evansville, Indiana Escape Room
Do you have what it takes to face your fears with your friends? You'll have the opportunity to do just that with an experience in Evansville based on the popular show Fear Factor. I remember not wanting to miss an episode of the hit show Fear Factor when I was...
Talented Kentucky Baker Fulfills Life-Long Dream of Owning Her Own Store
I remember where I was the first time I met Victoria Hess. I was doing a remote broadcast at Come-hither, a women's intimate clothing store here that's owned by my friends Rhonda and Jenny. For that special event, Victoria had a small display set up inside their Owensboro store. It was close to Christmas time, so she had some holiday goodies and, the things that really caught my eye, hot chocolate bombs. She hooked me up with a sampler and I was instantly hooked. Everything she made was delicious.
Author of ‘100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die’ Kicks Off Book Tour This Week in Evansville
Those of us who call Indiana home already know that there are lots of interesting places to see and things to do here in the Hoosier state. Things are changing all the time, though, and it never hurts to be informed, updated, or reminded of the best that Indiana has to offer. A new book called 100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die seems to do just that. The book's author, Jamie Ward, is coming is kicking off her book tour this Friday in Evansville and you'll have the chance to meet her and get an autographed copy of the book.
HUGE NEWS! Whiskey Myers Bringing 2023 Concert Tour to Evansville, Indiana
A big ole taste of Texas is coming to the Tristate. We have big concert news to share today for the Evansville-Owensboro area. Whiskey Myers are bringing their 2023 tour to the Ford Center this spring!. The Palenstine, Texas-based Whiskey Myers released their debut album way back in 2008. They've...
Was the Loud Noise Around 9:00 AM in the Posey County Area an Earthquake?
Was There an Earthquake Friday Morning in Southern Indiana?. If you were in the Poseyville area this morning, there's a good chance that you heard and possibly felt a loud noise or explosion. Social media began blowing up around 9:00 AM Central time on Friday, January 6, 2023. Residents in the Southern Indiana area were reporting a loud explosion that could have been an earthquake or crash of some sort.
Evansville Ronald McDonald Houses in Need of Home Cleaning Supplies
Both the Ronald McDonald House on the Ascension-St. Vincent campus and the one located at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh provide a terrific service to families who have children that require long-term treatments at both hospital facilities. They give those families a place to stay so they may be close to their children while they work to get better. The families essentially get their own small apartments to live in for however long they need, and like an apartment or house you and I live in, they need to be cleaned on a regular basis. While both locations provide the supplies needed to make that happen, they rely on the public to help keep the inventory stocked, and right now they're running low on a few things.
POLL: What Is Your Favorite Bakery in the Western KY Area?
It was not my intent to throw a monkey wrench into your New Year's resolution, but that's what this might look like. NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION COUNTERATTACK--BUT NOT REALLY. I consulted a number of polls conducted nationwide, and "losing weight" comes out at the top of most of them. And if I dug deeper, I'd probably find that, historically, that resolution--or maybe quitting smoking--would be number one.
Skateboarding Non-Profit in Kentucky to Offer Female Only Skate Sessions
There is a new non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky aimed at making skateboarding accessible to everyone and it's pretty rad!. Gift Skateboarding is a non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky that is focused on making the sport of skateboarding available to anyone and everyone regardless of age, gender, or economic status. According to their Facebook page,
20 Restaurants We Want to See in Evansville, Indiana in 2023
Evansville is constantly growing. How about adding a few of these restaurants in 2023?. We have seen quite a few new businesses come to Evansville in 2022 that have had a lot of people talking. Some have already opened, while others are still in the planning stages. In terms of dining in Evansville, we already have plenty of options. However, there is still room for a few more places to eat that we don't already have in town.
Dierks Bentley Makes Surprise Appearance at Owensboro KY Restaurant
Owensboro has always been on the map, but in the last couple of months, Owensboro has REALLY been put on the "map." I mean, when a western Kentucky city of 60,000, give or take, gets visits from a couple of huge stars within a three-month period, there may be some who start asking, "Where is Owensboro KY?"
SEE: Kentucky Church Hosting Huge Winter Rummage Sale With Tons of Items
Most people expect a rummage or yard sale to take place in the warmer months of the year right? Well, we've found a local church that's hosting a Winter Rummage Sale. FYI: WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A RUMMAGE OR A YARD SALE?. In case you didn't know and I...
Southern Indiana Police K9 Receives Merit Award for Saving Officer’s Lives
The Evansville Police Department reminded us this week just how valuable a well-trained K9 team can be to a law enforcement agency and the lives of its officers. The EPD recently held its annual Appointment, Promotion, and Merit Award Ceremony. As the name suggests, this ceremony recognizes newly appointed officers and department members who have received promotions and hands out any necessary awards. One of those Merit Awards went to one of Evansville's finest, and furriest - EPD K9 Cash, and his partner, Sgt. Offerman, who is slightly less furry).
Evansville, IN Gas Station Sells Winning $130,000 Hoosier Lottery Ticket
Every day I drive right past a very lucky gas station in Evansville. Right Stuff is located on North Fulton Avenue, near Cedar Hall Elementary school. In the past month, there have been two big Hoosier Lottery winners that bought their tickets at Right Stuff. Spoiler Alert: It wasn't me. Larry S. won $3,000 on a crossword scratcher.
Is It Legal to Drive a ‘Right-Hand’ Car in Indiana?
Right-hand cars, also referred to as right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles are common in several countries, especially in Europe and Asia - they are not so common in America, and even less common here in Indiana. Think about it. Have you ever seen a right-hand vehicle in person, on the road? If you have, it was most likely a mail delivery vehicle - otherwise, you've probably only seen them on TV or in movies. Not me, though. I recently saw a right-hand car (a Mercedez Benz) driving around the west side of Evansville. Seeing the driver on the "wrong" side of the car certainly caught my eye, and made me question if that kind of vehicle is legal in Indiana.
Henderson Police Asking for Help Identifying Man Suspected of Stealing from a Local Discount Store
Investigators with the Henderson Police Department are asking for your help identifying a man they believe stole from a local discount store. Henderson Police Looking to ID Man in Connection with Recent Theft. The Department shared the photos below of the man on its Facebook page Wednesday morning saying they...
Owensboro Shelters Have Needs Lists & You Can Help Fill Them
Owensboro is fortunate to have many wonderful shelters to help those in need. While they are always willing to help it takes great support from the community to provide. The holidays often bring an abundance of folks wanting to volunteer and provide meals and other items. However, these shelters truly need help all year long since they keep their doors open 365 days a year.
