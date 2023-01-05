Both the Ronald McDonald House on the Ascension-St. Vincent campus and the one located at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh provide a terrific service to families who have children that require long-term treatments at both hospital facilities. They give those families a place to stay so they may be close to their children while they work to get better. The families essentially get their own small apartments to live in for however long they need, and like an apartment or house you and I live in, they need to be cleaned on a regular basis. While both locations provide the supplies needed to make that happen, they rely on the public to help keep the inventory stocked, and right now they're running low on a few things.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO