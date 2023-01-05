Read full article on original website
Tri-Center making strides, competing in loaded Western Iowa Conference
(Neola) -- Tri-Center girls basketball is showing improvement amidst a gauntlet schedule within the Western Iowa Conference. After an 0-2 start to the season, the Trojans (6-5) have won six of their last nine games. “I think that, going into the season, I wasn’t 100 percent sure what to expect,”...
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/9): Shenandoah, Creston, CR-B win tight games
(KMAland) -- Creston won a thriller with Red Oak, Audubon knocked off Mo Valley, CR-B and Shenandoah got tight wins & more from Monday in KMAland boys basketball. Cael Turner put in 20 points while Logan Anson had 15 and Jake Hoyt and Ethan Crawford both went for 11 to lead Creston.
Kuemper, AHSTW join state basketball rankings
(Boone) -- Kuemper Catholic and AHSTW are new additions to the latest state basketball rankings released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. The Knights and Vikings were at No. 6 and 8 in Class 2A, respectively. West Harrison, Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City East are also ranked. Find...
AL hires Jeffrey as head volleyball coach
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Athletic Director Jeff Novotny has announced the hiring of Alyssa Jeffrey as the school's new head volleyball coach. Jeffrey recently served as an assistant coach at Iowa Western. She helped the Reivers win a national title in 2021. Jeffrey's high-school experiences includes a...
Iowa High School Quarterback Tries to Win College Playoff Tonight
On November 8, 2018, Max Duggan's Iowa high school football career came to an end with a quarterfinal playoff loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier in the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Tonight, he'll be in another dome-like stadium with a national title at stake. That loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier brought...
Larry Studey, 77, of Red Oak, Iowa
Service: Private family service to be held at a later date. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Mryna Sorensen, 81, of Lenox, formerly of Prescott, Iowa
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Family receiving friends. Visitation End:7:00 P.M. Memorials:Iowa Right To Life (https://iowartl.org) Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral...
Council Bluffs Native Max Duggan On CFP Championship
Council Bluffs native Max Duggan leads TCU against defending champion Georgia Monday night in the title game of the College Football Playoff in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It is the final game of a career that has seen the former Lewis Central star overcome heart surgery and being demoted as the starter to become a Heisman Trophy finalist.
Mike Wright
Service: VisitationName: Mike Wright Pronunciation: Age: 46 From: Malvern, IA Previous: Day …
Cleon E. Klemish, 81, Adair
Location:St. John’s Catholic Church in Adair, IA. Visitation Location:St. John’s Catholic Church in Adair. Visitation Start:5:00pm with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Adair, IA. Cemetery:St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Notes:A luncheon will be hosted at St. John’s Catholic Hall following the...
Robert Scott, 99 years, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Oakland, Iowa
Location: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home, Oakland, Iowa.
Rev. Claude J. Wood, 94, of Atlantic, IA
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.
Mills County wreck injures 2
(Glenwood) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday morning. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred the intersection of 189th Street and Bunge Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Authorities say a 2022 Mazda driven by 64-year-old Daniel Clark of Papillion was westbound on Bunge Avenue when a 2002 Ford driven by 67-year-old Leslie Smith of Red Oak pulled out in front of Clark's vehicle. Clark's vehicle then struck the Smith vehicle in the intersection.
(Glenwood) An accident in Mills County on Saturday resulted in multiple people being injured. The Sheriff’s Office says 67-year-old Leslie Smith, of Red Oak, was driving a 2002 Ford and proceeded from a stopped position in front of 64-year-old Daniel Clark, of Papillion, NE. Clark was westbound in a 2022 Mazda on Bunge Avenue at 10:07 a.m. near 189th Street. Both Clark and a passenger were transported to Mercy Hospital for their injuries.
Minor injuries in high-speed head-on collision Saturday
An SUV and a pickup truck collided head on Saturday afternoon south of Perry, seriously damaging the vehicles but leaving the occupants with only minor injuries. The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on 240th Street (Iowa Highway 44) near K Avenue (County Road P58). The circumstances of the crash...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 27-year-old Laura Lee Lagois, of Sioux City, on Friday on a Union County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Lagois was taken to the Union County Jail where she was released after seeing the Magistrate.
Fremont man dies in Council Bluffs shooting
A 19-year-old Fremont man was fatally shot in an incident Sunday in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Police identified the victim as Tucker Dobberstein. Authorities said they were called to an apartment complex near Fourth Street and Willow Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. after residents reported hearing gunshots inside the building. Police said Dobberstein was struck by at least one of the gunshots.
Missing inmate located in Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center.
Manning, Iowa — A wooden cross in a lovingly landscaped garden near the horse barn on this Manning farm marks the final resting place of Jed Riesselman, a little boy who carried an Avengers backpack on the school bus he couldn’t wait to board, smiled at the mention of M&Ms and bonded with a horse […] The post They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
