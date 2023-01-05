Read full article on original website
Another Major Change Made To New York State Driver’s License
New York State lawmakers passed a new rule which will impact millions of Empire State drivers. The new year brings a host of new laws to the Empire State including a new law that impacts all new drivers. New Law For New Drivers Across New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul...
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
New York State Law Now Bans Certain Types Of Laundry Detergent
Your favorite laundry detergent could be harder to find on New York store shelves thanks to a law that went into effect, making several popular laundry detergents illegal to sell in New York. Many popular cleaning, personal care, and cosmetic products contain potentially cancer-causing chemicals and the New York State...
New York Pizzeria Voted Best In U.S. Confirms Major Expansion
A Hudson Valley pizzeria that has been named the best in the U.S. just made a major expansion. The Daily Meal recently released a list of "The 101 Best Pizzas in America." A pizzeria with a location in the Mid-Hudson Region was named the best in all of America. Westchester...
cityandstateny.com
George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama
New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Proposed energy shift could mean all-electric buildings in NYS
December's deadly winter storm could create change at the state level. It could disrupt plans for New York to eliminate all gas, oil and other natural fuel options from your home.
11 Dangerous Cities With Most Gun Violence In New York State
Let's be honest, there are some dangerous and violent areas around New York State. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent crimes committed with a firearm. New York State and the FBI use seven Index...
National Study Reveals New York Residents are Fleeing in Record Numbers
Baby if that's movin' up, then I'm movin' out. Whatever the reason may be, New Yorkers are feeling like they're in a Billy Joel song right now. According to a national survey by United Van Lines, the Empire State is one of the leaders in outward movement at #3. The only states that have more residents leaving are:
Gas Prices In Western New York May Never Drop Below $3?
We heard it could happen, and now it looks like it's coming to fruition. Just a few weeks ago, many drivers in New York state were hoping to see gas prices drop to $2.99, but due to an increase in crude oil prices, that wish may not happen for a while longer.
This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York
Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
Most of New York state is in a snow drought
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be very hard to believe, given the two massive snowstorms that the Buffalo area has endured since this winter season began, that a majority of New York state is in a snow drought. Most of the state is dealing with a lack of snow...
Pennsylvania Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $.299 per gallon. On Monday the bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee […]
Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In Many Everyday Items In New York
New York State is trying to protect residents from exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items. The New York State DEC is reminding New Yorkers of several new laws that took effect at the start of Jan 1. New Laws for Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Food Packaging To...
fox5ny.com
New York airport seeks owner of lost wedding album
NEW YORK - The Albany International Airport needs your help. The airport’s lost and found department is attempting to locate the owners of a wedding album that was left in the terminal. ◀︎ ▶︎. Image 1 of 4. ▼. It’s believed the couple featured in the album has...
Become a New York State Fellow and earn $85K while you train; here’s who qualifies
New York State announced the application period has opened for the 2023 class of Empire State Fellows, a prestigious program that attracts exceptional and diverse talent from the state and across the country to serve in high-level positions in the administration. Since the program began 11 years ago, graduates from...
5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State
Today kicks off a new year across New York and with 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Nearly 200 new laws will go on the books this year but we wanted to focus on some of them that will have a bigger impact on you in 2023.
norwoodnews.org
New York Lottery Top-Prize Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx
Representatives from the New York Lottery announced on Sunday, Jan. 8, that there was one $1 million-winning ticket for the Jan. 7 Powerball drawing, and four $50,000 winning tickets, including one ticket which was sold in The Bronx. Officials said the winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Shop...
Should New York Brace For January Lake Effect Snow?
We are now in the middle of winter and while we should expect snow, a lot of people are worried about possible massive lake-effect snow storms. Usually, around this time Lake Erie is frozen, and the chance of lake effect snow drops. lake effect snow happens when cold weather moves across warmer lake water and can dump inches if not feet of snow over a quick time frame.
Kathy Hochul giving over $20 million to help renters and homeowners: See who will get the money
It won't be wrong to say that the housing crisis is a decade-long problem in New York. The main reason is that the supply does not meet the demand. Also, a vast majority of residents have no or little money to afford shelter.
