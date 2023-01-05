ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Another Major Change Made To New York State Driver’s License

New York State lawmakers passed a new rule which will impact millions of Empire State drivers. The new year brings a host of new laws to the Empire State including a new law that impacts all new drivers. New Law For New Drivers Across New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul...
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama

New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York

Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
Most of New York state is in a snow drought

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be very hard to believe, given the two massive snowstorms that the Buffalo area has endured since this winter season began, that a majority of New York state is in a snow drought. Most of the state is dealing with a lack of snow...
Pennsylvania Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $.299 per gallon. On Monday the bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee […]
New York airport seeks owner of lost wedding album

NEW YORK - The Albany International Airport needs your help. The airport’s lost and found department is attempting to locate the owners of a wedding album that was left in the terminal. ◀︎ ▶︎. Image 1 of 4. ▼. It’s believed the couple featured in the album has...
5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State

Today kicks off a new year across New York and with 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Nearly 200 new laws will go on the books this year but we wanted to focus on some of them that will have a bigger impact on you in 2023.
New York Lottery Top-Prize Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx

Representatives from the New York Lottery announced on Sunday, Jan. 8, that there was one $1 million-winning ticket for the Jan. 7 Powerball drawing, and four $50,000 winning tickets, including one ticket which was sold in The Bronx. Officials said the winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Shop...
Should New York Brace For January Lake Effect Snow?

We are now in the middle of winter and while we should expect snow, a lot of people are worried about possible massive lake-effect snow storms. Usually, around this time Lake Erie is frozen, and the chance of lake effect snow drops. lake effect snow happens when cold weather moves across warmer lake water and can dump inches if not feet of snow over a quick time frame.
