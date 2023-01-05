After living with a vacancy that totaled about eight months, Arlington County Board members on Jan. 3 appointed a new auditor. Jim Shelton will occupy one of only four posts – county manager, clerk to the board and county attorney being the others – that report directly to County Board members. In the position, he will work under the direction of the board and the county government’s Audit Committee.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO