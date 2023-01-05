GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Aaron Rodgers contemplating his football future, another living-legend quarterback, Tom Brady, offered some advice. Take your time to decide. “Those are absolutely legitimate feelings and emotions,” Brady said of Rodgers’ postgame news conference following Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions. “I think the important thing is the day after the season – and I made this mistake [during his brief retirement] – is not to decide the future.

