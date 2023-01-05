ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Injured Against Atlanta Falcons

If the past week has shown the NFL-watching world anything it's that players, like those suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are people and deserving of compassion when injuries are experienced. This is why injuries shouldn't be celebrated, even when concerns over playing key members of the Bucs roster...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Damar Hamlin Apologizes(?) to Bills; Dolphins in Wild Card Next - Live Game Log

The Buffalo Bills welcomed the New England Patriots to Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the regular-season finale. ... and in the Damar Hamlin was an inspiration in every way as the Bills took down the Patriots 35-23 - including, interestingly thanks to an apology to the team ...
Tri-City Herald

Brady Offers Career Advice to Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Aaron Rodgers contemplating his football future, another living-legend quarterback, Tom Brady, offered some advice. Take your time to decide. “Those are absolutely legitimate feelings and emotions,” Brady said of Rodgers’ postgame news conference following Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions. “I think the important thing is the day after the season – and I made this mistake [during his brief retirement] – is not to decide the future.
Tri-City Herald

Falcons Interested in Saints Ex Head Coach as New Defensive Coordinator?

The Atlanta Falcons have an opening at the defensive coordinator and the team could be looking at another NFL veteran. With Dean Pees announcing his retirement Monday, the Falcons are immediately beginning their search for his replacement. According to KOA 850 in Colorado, the Falcons have reached out to veteran defensive coach Jim Haslett.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Multiple Browns Players Make PFF All-Pro Team

After finishing their 2022 season, a few Cleveland Browns players are beginning to have some accolades come in. On the All-Pro team put together by Pro Football Focus, DE Myles Garrett and LG Joel Bitonio were both named to the first team. Running back Nick Chubb picked up second-team honors.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

NFL.com Gives Broncos’ HC Vacancy Curious Ranking

After a disappointing season, the Denver Broncos are once again hunting for the next head coach to lead them out of obscurity. This year, in particular, is ripe with promising coaching prospects, and the Walter-Penner ownership group is stuffed to the gills with money and aspirations to land the big fish.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Leslie Frazier

The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Bills Near Top in Final SI Regular Season Power Rankings

The Buffalo Bills are on a quest for their first-ever Super Bowl title. Buffalo finished the regular season with a 13-3 record, good for the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Last week in an emotional win, the Bills ended the New England Patriots playoff hopes. Buffalo rallied after last week's canceled game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in light of Damar Hamlin’s terrifying on-field collapse. Hamlin has now been released from the hospital exactly a week after suffering from cardiac arrest.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy