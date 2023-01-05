ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

118-Year-Old Marriage Certificate Found in Corona Library Book

Imagine opening a used book and finding a marriage certificate that’s more than a 100 years old. Well a Corona woman made it her mission to return it to the rightful owners and NBC4’s cameras were there to capture that emotional reunion. Amy Jasman found the old document...
CORONA, CA
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of Southern California

With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of Southern California over the next several days, health officials issued a cold weather alert Saturday for the Lancaster and Mount Wilson areas. The alert will be in effect Saturday and Tuesday through Thursday in Lancaster, and Tuesday and Wednesday in...
LANCASTER, CA

