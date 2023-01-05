Read full article on original website
The Bills. ❤️
5d ago
From Rochester NY PRAYERS UP 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏. The power of prayer just 1 million % made me regain my faith restored my belief in human compassion
Evalen Buckson
5d ago
Good.. Especially To The Team Of Hospital... Staff⚕️.... And Emergency 🦺 Responders On The Field👀🤜🤛...You Guys Are The HEROS....👍...👏👏👏👏👏...👍🥰
Patricia Centra
5d ago
This is is why you have to believe in God and Miracle 🙏.God is good and he always there 🙏 for everyone.My in prays are with him and God bless him...
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Look: Damar Hamlin's Message For Tee Higgins Going Viral
Damar Hamlin had a great message for Tee Higgins on Sunday afternoon. Higgins was the wide receiver who Hamlin tackled before going into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The Bills-Bengals game ended up then being postponed before it got canceled later in the week. Higgins was wearing a sweatshirt that...
Damar Hamlin Discharged from Hospital and Returning to Buffalo: 'Next Stage of His Recovery'
Hamlin was released just one week after he suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game Damar Hamlin is heading back to Buffalo. One week after the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety had to be resuscitated on the field and was transferred to the hospital in critical condition, Hamlin's doctors have announced he has officially been discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Dr. William Knight IV confirmed Hamlin's release on Monday, adding that he is currently on his way to Buffalo, New York, where he will be transferred to another hospital under "very capable...
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Damar Hamlin reacts to Bills scoring on opening kickoff
Safety Damar Hamlin roared his approval after Buffalo Bills teammate Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against
Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'
Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
Fox 19
Damar Hamlin salutes Bengals’ Higgins in show of support
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bills safety Damar Hamlin acknowledged the support of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins Sunday during the Bengals-Ravens game. It was the Bengals wide receiver whom Hamlin tackled before the medical emergency at Paycor Stadium Monday night. Hamlin and Higgins collided and went to the ground. Hamlin then...
Damar Hamlin Tweets Again: “God Using Me In A Different Way Today”
Damar Hamlin is still hospitalized, but he’s with his Buffalo Bills teammates in spirit. Hamlin fired off a tweet this morning claiming “Nothing I want more than to be running out of that tunnel with my brothers. ” The team is preparing for its first game since Hamlin’s near-fatal injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo takes on the New England Patriots today. Hamlin last tweeted on Saturday night to thank fans for their support. NFL teams have a series of activations to keep Hamlin front and center this weekend, ranging from pregame t-shirt with his No. 3 on them...
WKRC
Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
wearebuffalo.net
Singers Ciara And Luke Bryan Make Generous Donations To Damar Hamlin’s Charity
Many NFL teams, players, and coaches donated to Damar Hamlin's charity as a way to show support for the Buffalo Bills player who suffered a life-threatening injury on the field. Some people have used their artistic talents to send love to Damar and others have donated to his charity. In...
Damar Hamlin had the perfect tweet after seeing Josh Allen's pregame outfit
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is on the thoughts and minds of everyone in the NFL world today and that’s especially true for his teammates, who are taking on the New England Patriots at home just days after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of last week’s game in Cincinnati.
Damar Hamlin showing continued progress and expects release from hospital soon, source says
(CNN/KDKA) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown continued progress with his recovery after his cardiac arrest and on-field collapse, and expects to be released from the hospital in the coming days, a source told CNN.Six days after 24-year-old Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL star on Sunday posted a photo of himself on social media that shows him sitting up in his hospital bed and making a heart sign with his hands while wearing a number 3 hat and a "Love for Damar" shirt.Hamlin tweeted more than a...
Video: Buffalo Bills Take Opening Kickoff To The House
Hollywood couldn't script it any better than how the Buffalo Bills did this Sunday afternoon. Buffalo's first play from scrimmage since Damar Hamlin's medical emergency last Monday night just went for a touchdown. Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards to the house to give the ...
Josh Allen describes kickoff return touchdown in first play since Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest as 'spiritual'
Josh Allen could barely hold back his emotions as he described Nyheim Hines' kick return touchdown in the Buffalo Bills' first play since teammate Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest.
Essence
Dear Damar Hamlin, You’re The Best Of Us
Sports journalist and fellow University of Pittsburgh graduate, Dexter Henry shows his solidarity by penning a heartfelt open letter to Damar Hamlin. As long as I live, I will never forget January 2nd, 2023. As a veteran sports journalist, it would be incredibly challenging to forget the visual of you collapsing to the ground following a routine tackle in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. At the moment, I had no idea that you suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and your heart momentarily stopped, but my eyes were fixated on the television screen in my office at work.
