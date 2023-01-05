Read full article on original website
Geese Soar Past Eagles
Wethersfield used a big third quarter to fly past Mercer County 44-31. The Flying Geese led 18-16 at halftime, then outscored the Golden Eagles 18-6 in the third quarter. Lajaya Angel scored a game-high 21 points for Wethersfield. Gabriella McPeek paced the Golden Eagles with 9. Mercer County is 7-12 and 1-5 in the Lincoln Trail Conference. Wethersfield is 12-8 and 4-1 in the LTC.
High School Sports Spotlight: Rewarding Win For Cierra Bush, Rockridge Girls Basketball Saturday
WRMJ talked with Rockridge High School senior basketball player Cierra Bush for the High School Sports Spotlight Tuesday. Bush led the Rockets to their first win of the season Saturday, scoring 12 points in a 39-32 win over Durant at the IHMVCU Shootout. She’s one of two seniors in the girls basketball program.
Ted Rogalski Named President of State Hospital Network
Edward J. “Ted” Rogalski, FACHE, Administrator, Genesis Medical Center, Aledo and DeWitt, was named President of the Board of Trustees of the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) during its annual conference. In his new role, Mr. Rogalski will support the organization and its mission to strengthen and provide assistance and resources to its 58-member rural hospitals.
Ward Meth Case Moved To February
Another delay for a New Boston man charged in a 2020 meth case. By agreed order entered Monday in Mercer County Circuit Court, a pre-trial conference has been set for Feb. 21 for 55-year-old Lester Ward. The Class X felony meth count was filed against Ward in January of 2020...
Engineering Work Set To Begin On $3-Million Downtown Aledo Project
The City of Aledo was awarded a $3-million Rebuild Downtown and Main Street Grant in 2022. The funding will be used to improve areas around Central Park. The city has retained HDR Engineering to lead the project. Morgan Mays is with the firm. The project is expected to be finished...
Sullivan Remains On Paid Leave; Court Case Continued To April
A pre-trial conference has been continued to this spring for Aledo Police Chief and City Administrator Chris Sullivan. He’s facing felony official misconduct and misdemeanor battery charges. A short pre-trial was held via a Zoom call Tuesday afternoon with the matter continued to April 3. The defense asked for the delay.
Two Keithsburg Area Men Arrested In Separate Matters
A traffic stop near Keithsburg results in multiple charges for a rural Keithsburg man. The driver, 47-year-old Matthew Millage was arrested Monday for unlawful possession of a certificate of a title offense, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing a police officer. He is being held at the Mercer County Jail on $20,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 30.
