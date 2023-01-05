CASPER, Wyo. — On Jan. 28, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department will host its first-ever Pap-A-Thon, providing a chance for women to receive pap smears and HPV tests. Those who are at least 21 years old and have not received a pap in the last five years are invited to join the health department at the its building at 475 S. Spruce St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to get one done.

CASPER, WY ・ 4 HOURS AGO