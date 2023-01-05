Read full article on original website
(PHOTOS) Natrona County sheriff swears in two new deputies
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office welcomed two new deputies Monday. Sheriff John Harlin swore in Crystal Corson and Mercedes Madding, the office announced on social media. Corson has been a civilian employee of the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office for two years. Her interest in a...
Casper Man Arrested in Homicide Investigation
A Casper man has been arrested after a homicide investigation that began Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department on Monday morning,. The news release did not identify the charges against George Kevin Dickerson, 61. However, the Natrona County jail roster on Monday said he...
Third defendant sentenced for role in drive-by shooting last April in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man identified as the driver in a drive-by shooting in south Casper last April has received a suspended prison sentence and a term of probation. Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri said at sentencing in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday that the state was recommending a 6- to 10-year sentence for Daniel Marin-Laris, 25, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault last September.
UPDATE: Casper Police confirms weekend homicide
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - CASPER POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL OF A POTENTIAL HOMICIDE ON SUNDAY. THIS HAPPENED IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF BEGONIA STREET ON CASPER’S WEST SIDE. THE CALL CAME IN FROM A RESIDENT AROUND 7 AM ON SUNDAY. WHEN POLICE ARRIVED ON THE SCENE...
Casper Man Arrested for Selling 500 Fentanyl Pills a Week Pleads Not Guilty
A Casper man pleaded not guilty to five counts in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Torrey Miller-Topping, who was born in 1997, heard the following charges in arraignments in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10:. Conspiracy to delivery of a felony amount, punishable by up to...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (1/9/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday, Jan. 9. Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorneys Sam Forshner and Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies...
Casper Homicide Suspect’s Bond Set at $600,000; He and Victims are Relatives
The suspect in the killing of a husband and the serious wounding of his wife -- the suspect's mother-in-law -- during the weekend was placed on a $600,000 cash-only bond during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. A longtime friend of the wounded woman --...
Casper PD Incident Report log (1/9/23–1/10/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Coroner identifies victim in Sunday homicide investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Coroner has identified the victim in connection to a homicide investigation that began Sunday morning in Paradise Valley. The deceased has been identified as 76-year-old Casper resident Andy William Martin Jr., the coroner’s release said Monday. Next-of-kin have been notified and an...
One dead, one in critical condition in Casper homicide investigation; suspect in custody
CASPER, Wyo. — One person is dead and another remains in stable, yet critical condition Monday in a reported homicide investigation that began during the early morning hours of Jan. 8, 2023, in Paradise Valley, Casper police said in a release. 61-year-old George Kevin Dickerson was arrested early Sunday...
Casper-Natrona County Health Department schedules Pap-A-Thon
CASPER, Wyo. — On Jan. 28, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department will host its first-ever Pap-A-Thon, providing a chance for women to receive pap smears and HPV tests. Those who are at least 21 years old and have not received a pap in the last five years are invited to join the health department at the its building at 475 S. Spruce St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to get one done.
Casper Fire-EMS responds to Monday night calls of entrapped motorist, vehicles on fire
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday night, Casper Fire-EMS emergency personnel responded to a crash that left someone entrapped and injured at the intersection of East 15th Street and Fairdale Avenue at roughly 8:25 p.m., followed shortly thereafter by several vehicles that were on fire near the Ford Wyoming Center.
Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Crash, Vehicle Arsons at Events Center
Casper Fire-EMS responded to several vehicle-related incidents Monday evening that resulted in the hospitalization of one person and alleged arson of several vehicles in a separate incident, according to a news release from the department on Tuesday morning. These incidents occurred after the structure fire in the 2300 block Breck...
Casper police investigating possible Begonia Street homicide
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department is investigating a death that occurred the morning of Jan. 8 as a possible homicide. At 6:51 a.m., the CPD’s Public Safety Communication Center received a 911 call from an adult male reporting that a homicide had occurred on the 1600 block of Begonia Street.
Casper Man Charged With Felony Meth Crimes; Bond Set at $75,000
The Natrona County District Attorney's Office has charged a Casper man, already facing other drug counts, with three methamphetamine-related felony counts. But during his initial appearance in Circuit Court on Wednesday, Andrew Keller unsuccessfully tried to persuade Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen to not appoint a public defender for him.
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Wyoming 258 closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Mills to Evansville
CASPER, Wyo. — Due to strong wind gusts throughout the area, the Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Wyoming 258, also known as Outer Drive, to light, high-profile vehicles. Light and high-profile vehicles include things like RVs, campers and some moving trucks, which all are at risk of rolling...
Natrona Schools select Texas company as natural gas supplier
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District has selected a Texas-based company to provide its natural gas. On Monday, the NCSD Board of Trustees authorized the school district to award the Choice Gas natural gas supplier contract to Houston-based Symmetry Energy Solutions LLC. NCSD received natural gas price...
After House Fire, Casper Family Searching for Missing Dog
A Casper family were displaced on Monday afternoon after their house caught fire. That's according to Casper Fire-EMS, who wrote that "At 3:08p.m., Casper Fire-EMS Firefighters were dispatched to the 2300 block of Breck Avenue for the report of a structure fire. Reporting callers stated they saw smoke and flames coming from an upstairs window of a single family residence. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a working fire located on the 2nd floor of a single-family wood-frame home. Firefighters quickly made entry to the structure and extinguished the fire."
Natrona County commissioners on the hunt for new county attorney
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County finds itself in search for new legal counsel as current county attorney Eric Nelson will soon be leaving the position he’s held for several years to work for the City of Casper. So far, however, the search has proven to be challenging, said Natrona County HR Director Danielle Krucheck.
