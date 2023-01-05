Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Rep. Katie Porter to make 2024 Senate bid
Porter's run could put pressure on 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein to confirm a run for re-election. Neither of California's sitting Senators have announced bids.
House easily passes resolution to create bipartisan China select committee
The House voted overwhelmingly to pass a resolution Tuesday to create a select committee focused on U.S. competition with China, fulfilling a campaign promise Republicans made in the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections. The resolution passed in a 365-65 vote, with 146 Democrats joining Republicans in supporting the measure....
Florida Democrat to vote for China select committee
Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz (Fla.) will support a GOP-sponsored resolution to create a House Select Committee on China aimed at investigating U.S. competition with the Chinese Communist Party. Moskowitz, a freshman congressman, said his experience serving as Florida’s director of emergency management during the COVID-19 pandemic — which gave him...
Katie Porter strikes first in battle for Feinstein’s seat
The first domino fell in the battle for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) seat on Tuesday as Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) announced her bid for the upper chamber, kicking off what could become a crowded field and raucous race. Porter, a House member known equally for her whiteboard and tough...
Pentagon ditches COVID vaccine mandate for troops
The Pentagon is formally doing away with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military members, according to a memo from
Katie Porter launches bid for Feinstein’s Senate seat
Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) announced on Tuesday that she will run for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) Senate seat in 2024. Porter has previously acknowledged that she was considering a bid for what is expected to be an open Senate seat in deep-blue California. While Feinstein hasn’t yet announced her retirement, she is widely expected to do so in the coming months.
GOP Intelligence chair asks for damage assessment from Biden records
Incoming House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) is calling for a damage assessment into the potential fallout from the mishandling of classified records after documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president were discovered at a center bearing his name. The roughly 10 documents were discovered at the Penn...
F-35 Has Flown With Its New Computer Backbone For The First Time
Edwards AFB/USAFKnown as Technology Refresh 3, the upgrade is critical to the F-35's future and the larger Block 4 modernization effort on the horizon.
House Democrat planning legislation to allow C-SPAN cameras free range in chamber
A House Democrat is planning to introduce legislation that would allow cameras in the lower chamber to actively capture proceedings after coverage of the Speaker’s race last week made possible through rare unfettered access to the room gained widespread attention. Praising C-SPAN’s coverage of the days-long Speaker debate as...
Biden documents: How the discovery of classified materials differs from Trump
The White House on Monday disclosed that lawyers for President Biden discovered what they called a “small number” of classified documents in November in an office Biden had used between his time serving as vice president and president. The documents were turned over the next day to the...
