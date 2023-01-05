ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox56news.com

House easily passes resolution to create bipartisan China select committee

The House voted overwhelmingly to pass a resolution Tuesday to create a select committee focused on U.S. competition with China, fulfilling a campaign promise Republicans made in the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections. The resolution passed in a 365-65 vote, with 146 Democrats joining Republicans in supporting the measure....
WASHINGTON STATE
fox56news.com

Florida Democrat to vote for China select committee

Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz (Fla.) will support a GOP-sponsored resolution to create a House Select Committee on China aimed at investigating U.S. competition with the Chinese Communist Party. Moskowitz, a freshman congressman, said his experience serving as Florida’s director of emergency management during the COVID-19 pandemic — which gave him...
FLORIDA STATE
fox56news.com

Katie Porter strikes first in battle for Feinstein’s seat

The first domino fell in the battle for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) seat on Tuesday as Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) announced her bid for the upper chamber, kicking off what could become a crowded field and raucous race. Porter, a House member known equally for her whiteboard and tough...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox56news.com

Katie Porter launches bid for Feinstein’s Senate seat

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) announced on Tuesday that she will run for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) Senate seat in 2024. Porter has previously acknowledged that she was considering a bid for what is expected to be an open Senate seat in deep-blue California. While Feinstein hasn’t yet announced her retirement, she is widely expected to do so in the coming months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox56news.com

GOP Intelligence chair asks for damage assessment from Biden records

Incoming House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) is calling for a damage assessment into the potential fallout from the mishandling of classified records after documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president were discovered at a center bearing his name. The roughly 10 documents were discovered at the Penn...
FLORIDA STATE
fox56news.com

House Democrat planning legislation to allow C-SPAN cameras free range in chamber

A House Democrat is planning to introduce legislation that would allow cameras in the lower chamber to actively capture proceedings after coverage of the Speaker’s race last week made possible through rare unfettered access to the room gained widespread attention. Praising C-SPAN’s coverage of the days-long Speaker debate as...
fox56news.com

Biden documents: How the discovery of classified materials differs from Trump

The White House on Monday disclosed that lawyers for President Biden discovered what they called a “small number” of classified documents in November in an office Biden had used between his time serving as vice president and president. The documents were turned over the next day to the...

