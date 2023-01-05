ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of Southern California

With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of Southern California over the next several days, health officials issued a cold weather alert Saturday for the Lancaster and Mount Wilson areas. The alert will be in effect Saturday and Tuesday through Thursday in Lancaster, and Tuesday and Wednesday in...
LANCASTER, CA

