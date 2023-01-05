Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)
Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
Barack Obama Posted an Ultra-Rare Photo of Sasha & Malia Obama Showing Off Their Effortless Glam Fashion Together
The Obama family gives us plenty of reasons to love them, from their movie-worthy romance to their risk-taking fashion. In a new throwback post on Instagram from former President Barack Obama, the politician made us love them even more with a family picture of him, wife Michelle and daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. In the picture, which was taken during Malia and Sasha’s first-ever state dinner back in 2016, the three women are seen smiling in gorgeous ballgowns while Barack is giddy in a classic black suit. While both Malia and Michelle opted for strapless gowns, one beige with embellishments...
Richard Gere’s wife Alejandra Silva shares rare photo with sons for Christmas
Pretty family. Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, shared a rare glimpse of their two young sons as they celebrated Christmas Eve together. Gere, 73, and Silva, 39, were seen spending time with their kids by the water in a new photo posted to her Instagram on Saturday. “Merry Christmas 🎄from our family to yours,” she captioned the post, adding, “Love to all♥️ #FelizNavidad #MerryChristmas.” The couple shares a 3-year-old son, Alexander, and also welcomed their second son together in April 2020, though they have yet to reveal his name. Both of their kids were turned away from the camera...
Prince Harry: William Was ‘Freaked’ Out by Meghan Markle Hugging Him Despite Being ‘Religious’ Viewer of ‘Suits’
Another surprising revelation. Prince Harry claimed Prince William was "freaked" out to meet Meghan Markle for the first time — in part because he was a big fan of Suits. The Duke of Sussex, 38, recalled his brother, 40, and Princess Kate's initial introduction to the former actress, 41, who hugged William upon meeting him. […]
Jessica Alba's Three Kids Look All Grown Up in Family Christmas Photos: 'Love and Light'
Jessica Alba is mom to daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14, plus son Hayes, 4½ Jessica Alba is full of Christmas cheer. The mom of three spent the special holiday alongside husband Cash Warren and their three kids, son Hayes, 4½, and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14. On Monday, Alba shared some festive photos on Instagram from her holiday weekend, in which the family of five wears matching red Christmas pajamas while sitting outside by a firepit. In the snaps, the couple's kids enjoy s'mores and mugs of hot chocolate...
Suri Cruise, 16, Flashes A Big Smile As She & Mom Katie Holmes Jet Out Of NYC After Christmas
Suri Cruise looked very excited to take a trip with her mother Katie Holmes as they were seen at Newark Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday, December 27. The Dawson’s Creek star’s daughter, 16, was smiling wide in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Katie, 44, was masked up, but looked equally as excited to take a trip with her daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.
Who Is Barbara Walters’ Daughter Jacqueline Guber? 5 Things to Know About the Late Broadcaster’s Only Child
More than 50 years before her death, TV journalist Barbara Walters and then-husband Lee Guber adopted their daughter, Jacqueline, after dealing with fertility struggles. “I had had three miscarriages and my husband and I decided that we would adopt a child,” the View creator — who died on Friday, December 30, at the age of 93 — said […]
Prince Harry ‘begged’ dad King Charles not to marry Camilla as he feared she’d be an ‘evil’ stepmom: memoir
Prince Harry has admitted he “begged” dad King Charles III not to marry Queen Consort Camilla — fearing she’d become his “evil” stepmom. Despite claiming for years that he is the only royal getting bullied, Harry cruelly let rip about his mother-in-law in his explosive memoir, “Spare” — even comparing the first time he met her to trying to avoid the pain of an injection, according to a copy obtained by The Sun. He wrote that he told himself at that meeting, “This is nothing. Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it.” “I remember wondering … if she would be cruel...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Referred to Prince William as the Person Who Said Royal Women Go Through What Meghan Markle Experienced, Source Claims
Prince Harry made some surprising revelations in Harry & Meghan, which was released on Dec. 8 on Netflix. Through the first three episodes of the docuseries, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suggested that there were issues of racism within the royal household. Table of contents. Prince Harry Claims Someone...
Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrate Christmas 'with Bed Hair and Hoodie'
Halle Berry and Van Hunt went public with their relationship in September 2020 Halle Berry and Van Hunt enjoyed a lazy day for Christmas. The Bruised actor/director, 56, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday showcasing her low-key Christmas celebration with her musician boyfriend, 52. The pair snapped a selfie with Berry's chic razor cut in her face, and Hunt comfortably rocking a black hoodie. She gave a nod to their appearance in the caption and wrote, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas...
Prince Harry Spotted Walking His Dog In California, Marking First Public Outing Since Memoir Leak
Though leaked chapters of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, are causing quite the uproar, the Duke of Sussex isn't hiding out in his home. Instead, he's carrying on as usual, recently being spotted on a stroll with his and Meghan Markle's dog Pula.According to an eyewitness, the dad-of-two and the black Labrador walked around a beach near his Montecito, Calif., home, marking the first time the former royal has been seen out in 2023.Though Harry's tome doesn't hit shelves until Tuesday, January 10, the past week has seen countless chapters hit the media, some of them making shocking claims. As OK!...
bravotv.com
Shep Attended (a) Craig’s Wedding and It Looked Amazing: Details
The Southern Charm cast member revealed that he made a “bold and adventurous” decision at the nuptials. Shep Rose may not be ready for marriage himself, but being a wedding guest has become his “specialty.”. The Southern Charm-er started 2023 by traveling to Cape Town, South Africa,...
Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months. In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
Prince Harry Recalls King Charles' 'Sadistic' Jokes About His 'Real' Dad In 'Spare' Memoir
Prince Harry recalled how King Charles III used to make "sadistic" jokes about his "real" father in his upcoming memoir, Spare. When the Duke of Sussex, 38, was growing up, rumors swirled that his father was Princess Diana's former lover Major James Hewitt.Harry claimed in his memoir, which is set to hit shelves Tuesday, January 10, that Charles seemingly enjoyed taking jabs at the red-headed prince about his parentage. PRINCE HARRY CLAIMS WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON TOLD HIM TO WEAR NAZI COSTUME: THEY 'HOWLED WITH LAUGHTER'"Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He’d...
Watch Oprah Winfrey Celebrate Her “New Knees” on Hawaii Hike With Bestie Gayle King
Watch: Oprah Winfrey Celebrates Her "New Knees" on Hike With Gayle King. Oprah Winfrey is embracing the great outdoors in 2023. The talk show host gave an update on her hiking adventures, which she referred to as her "new passion," in an Instagram video posted Jan. 4. In the clip,...
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
housebeautiful.com
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out About Baby After Sharon Osbourne Confirms His Birth
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Says She's "Not Ready" To Share Baby With the World. Kelly Osbourne is already a momma bear. One day after Sharon Osbourne revealed on her TV show that her daughter had given birth to her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson, the reality star shared a statement asking for her family's privacy.
Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name
Kelly Osbourne recently welcomed her first child with Sid Wilson, her mom Sharon Osbourne confirmed on "The Talk."
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
186K+
Followers
30K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0