New York City, NY

PIX11

New laws will remove thousands of NYC Airbnb listings

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Strict new laws that the City of New York plans to implement soon will remove thousands of listings from Airbnb and other short-term rental websites making it harder for hosts to rent out. The city’s argument is that it will improve the housing crisis, but hosts say it will remove […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

These NYC neighborhoods are seeing a post-pandemic population boom

The pandemic wallopped New York City’s population as city living became less appealing amid climbing case numbers. Manhattan alone suffered an 11% drop in population in 2020, but now, we’re seeing that borough bounce back. Since then, Manhattan’s population has since grown by almost 4%, according to a new report from Placer.ai.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City

© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
PIX11

What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries.  Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
GoLocalProv

More Cost-Cutting for Compass — Dumping Its NYC HQ

The Real Deal reported that real-estate company Compass was looking to sublease its 89,000-square-foot office space at 90 Fifth Avenue near Union Square on Thursday. The same day, Compass also announced it was conducting its third round of layoffs this year; in an SEC filing, the company wrote that layoffs would “allow for a path to achieve positive free cash flow in 2023.”
The Associated Press

Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of nurses went on strike Monday at two of New York City’s major hospitals after contract negotiations stalled over staffing and salaries nearly three years into the coronavirus pandemic. The privately owned, nonprofit hospitals were postponing nonemergency surgeries, diverting ambulances to other medical centers, pulling in temporary staffers, and assigning administrators with nursing backgrounds to work in wards in order to cope with the walkout. As many as 3,500 nurses at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and about 3,600 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan were off the job. Talks were resuming Monday afternoon at Montefiore, but there was no immediate word on when bargaining might resume at Mount Sinai. Hundreds of nurses picketed, some singing the chorus from Twisted Sister’s 1984 hit “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” outside Mount Sinai. It was one of many New York hospitals deluged with COVID-19 patients as the virus made the city an epicenter of deaths in spring 2020.
cbcny.org

Testimony on the New York City Health Insurance for Employees and Retirees

Good morning. I am Ana Champeny, Vice President for Research at the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments. Thank you for the opportunity to submit testimony regarding health insurance coverage for City employees, City retirees, and their dependents.
The Jewish Press

Antisemitism and THE NY TIMES

The New York Times seems to be on a journalistic crusade to discredit New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, particularly Hasidic ones. The centerpiece of the NYT campaign is its “investigation” of wrongdoing in and by Hasidic schools, the results of which were initially described in a 6000-word article splashed across the newspaper’s front page on September 11, 2022.
New York Post

NYC grocers’ simple fix for serial shoplifters: Will lawmakers listen?

New York City’s grocers, large and small, have a simple ask of the state Legislature: Fix the law that gives carte blanche to serial shoplifters. As The Post’s Lisa Fickenscher reports, Collective Action to Protect our Stores represents nearly 4,000 shops across the city. It has several requests of law enforcement as well as lawmakers, but the central one is to target serial shoplifters by allowing multiple “small” offenses to add up to a major one. That is: Reformers guaranteed that no one would be jailed, let alone imprisoned, for thefts under $1,000. CAPS wants serial thefts that add up to over...
Time Out New York

Cute dogs are taking over NYC's Javits Center this month

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are coming to the Javits Center this month, and you can hang out with the cute canines while admiring their skills. From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers, more than 120 dogs are expected to attend American Kennel Club's Meet the Breeds on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. The event—America's largest in-person dog breed educational showcase—is intended to teach about responsible pet ownership.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Viral Video Shows Insane Grocery Prices in New York City

A video on TikTok is going viral because it is reportedly showing how ridiculous the price of groceries have gotten in New York City. This is New York and if you live in The Empire State then you know by now that it's expensive to live here. Just how expensive is it compared to other states? According to Rent Cafe, in 2022 New York State's cost of living was 55% higher than the rest of the country. They report that rent is 148% higher, healthcare is 3% higher, public transportation is 9% higher and good and services are about 16% higher.
Time Out New York

