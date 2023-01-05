Read full article on original website
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New laws will remove thousands of NYC Airbnb listings
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Strict new laws that the City of New York plans to implement soon will remove thousands of listings from Airbnb and other short-term rental websites making it harder for hosts to rent out. The city’s argument is that it will improve the housing crisis, but hosts say it will remove […]
NYC’s next recreational weed dispensary is coming to Union Square
New York City was abuzz in December when its first legal recreational cannabis dispensary opened. Now there’s a new one on our radar that is about to make its debut: The Union Square Travel Agency. The new store at 835 Broadway is a former Chase Bank on the corner...
18 public restrooms reopening at various subway stops across NYC
The MTA closed the restrooms due to COVID safety protocols. During the closure, the MTA freshened up the restrooms with new faucets, lighting, fixtures, and a few coats of paint.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These NYC neighborhoods are seeing a post-pandemic population boom
The pandemic wallopped New York City’s population as city living became less appealing amid climbing case numbers. Manhattan alone suffered an 11% drop in population in 2020, but now, we’re seeing that borough bounce back. Since then, Manhattan’s population has since grown by almost 4%, according to a new report from Placer.ai.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City
© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
Mayor Adams unveils plans to turn NYC offices into 20,000 new apartments
Adams' proposals come as the pandemic has changed work policies, with people adopting hybrid working schedule The office conversion plan is a key component of the mayor and governor’s ambitious housing development goals. [ more › ]
NYC's Annual ‘No Pants Subway Ride’ Has Been Canceled
Another year without No Pants Day on the subway!
New York City Uber drivers denied planned pay raise by judge
The judge says faulty methods were used to calculate the scheduled increase for drivers.
Woman, 37, on Citi Bike fatally struck by box truck in Brooklyn
A woman on a bicycle was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, police said. The unidentified victim was riding at Second Avenue and Ninth Street in Gowanus around 7 a.m. when she was hit.
GoLocalProv
More Cost-Cutting for Compass — Dumping Its NYC HQ
The Real Deal reported that real-estate company Compass was looking to sublease its 89,000-square-foot office space at 90 Fifth Avenue near Union Square on Thursday. The same day, Compass also announced it was conducting its third round of layoffs this year; in an SEC filing, the company wrote that layoffs would “allow for a path to achieve positive free cash flow in 2023.”
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of nurses went on strike Monday at two of New York City’s major hospitals after contract negotiations stalled over staffing and salaries nearly three years into the coronavirus pandemic. The privately owned, nonprofit hospitals were postponing nonemergency surgeries, diverting ambulances to other medical centers, pulling in temporary staffers, and assigning administrators with nursing backgrounds to work in wards in order to cope with the walkout. As many as 3,500 nurses at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and about 3,600 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan were off the job. Talks were resuming Monday afternoon at Montefiore, but there was no immediate word on when bargaining might resume at Mount Sinai. Hundreds of nurses picketed, some singing the chorus from Twisted Sister’s 1984 hit “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” outside Mount Sinai. It was one of many New York hospitals deluged with COVID-19 patients as the virus made the city an epicenter of deaths in spring 2020.
Woman Shares Secret 'Oasis' in the Middle of Midtown Manhattan
Great for when you need to take a break from the crowds!
cbcny.org
Testimony on the New York City Health Insurance for Employees and Retirees
Good morning. I am Ana Champeny, Vice President for Research at the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments. Thank you for the opportunity to submit testimony regarding health insurance coverage for City employees, City retirees, and their dependents.
This Harlem entrepreneur says marginalized New Yorkers will benefit from the new legal cannabis industry
Hamilton Heights native Vlad Bautista has been passionate about cannabis since he was a teen, finding that it helped soothe him at a time when living in a hostile environment of violence and hard drug use was overwhelming. “I feel like cannabis saved my life,” he says. “Cannabis helped me...
The Jewish Press
Antisemitism and THE NY TIMES
The New York Times seems to be on a journalistic crusade to discredit New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, particularly Hasidic ones. The centerpiece of the NYT campaign is its “investigation” of wrongdoing in and by Hasidic schools, the results of which were initially described in a 6000-word article splashed across the newspaper’s front page on September 11, 2022.
NYC grocers’ simple fix for serial shoplifters: Will lawmakers listen?
New York City’s grocers, large and small, have a simple ask of the state Legislature: Fix the law that gives carte blanche to serial shoplifters. As The Post’s Lisa Fickenscher reports, Collective Action to Protect our Stores represents nearly 4,000 shops across the city. It has several requests of law enforcement as well as lawmakers, but the central one is to target serial shoplifters by allowing multiple “small” offenses to add up to a major one. That is: Reformers guaranteed that no one would be jailed, let alone imprisoned, for thefts under $1,000. CAPS wants serial thefts that add up to over...
Cute dogs are taking over NYC's Javits Center this month
Dogs of all shapes and sizes are coming to the Javits Center this month, and you can hang out with the cute canines while admiring their skills. From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers, more than 120 dogs are expected to attend American Kennel Club's Meet the Breeds on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. The event—America's largest in-person dog breed educational showcase—is intended to teach about responsible pet ownership.
Viral Video Shows Insane Grocery Prices in New York City
A video on TikTok is going viral because it is reportedly showing how ridiculous the price of groceries have gotten in New York City. This is New York and if you live in The Empire State then you know by now that it's expensive to live here. Just how expensive is it compared to other states? According to Rent Cafe, in 2022 New York State's cost of living was 55% higher than the rest of the country. They report that rent is 148% higher, healthcare is 3% higher, public transportation is 9% higher and good and services are about 16% higher.
Man beaten in midday robbery at Financial District subway station; 2 sought
Two thieves beat and robbed a man in the middle of the afternoon at a Lower Manhattan subway station, police said Monday as they released images of the suspects.
