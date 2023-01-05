Read full article on original website
Nick Cave's Gladiator 2: Christ Killer Is The Sequel We Still Want To See
Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" made an impact when it was released in 2000. The historical epic won multiple Academy Awards (including Best Picture) and grossed over $460 million at the international box office, which is an impressive feat for any movie, let alone an R-rated 155-minute drama about persecution and death. After years of waiting, a sequel is finally happening with Scott in the director's chair once again. However, "Gladiator 2" isn't going to be as bold and dangerous as it could have been.
Daniel Radcliffe's Favorite Harry Potter Scene To Film Was In Deathly Hallows Part 2
Filming any of the "Harry Potter" movies must have been a lot of hard work — but also a lot of fun. Given the lengths that the studio went to convincingly create not just a wizarding school but also a whole magical world hidden among our own, the actors' efforts to bring that world to life had to live up to the challenge. Granted, the eight movies that make up the full "Harry Potter" story feature some of the best adult actors in the business, from Robbie Coltrane and Maggie Smith to Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham-Carter. All were consummate professionals who knew how to be up to the task.
Chuck Lorre Convinced Jim Parsons That Young Sheldon Was An Origin Story And Not A Spin-Off
It's safe to say that the character of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on "The Big Bang Theory" is unlike any other on TV. On the one hand, this theoretical physicist can be extremely pompous and insulting, given his high intelligence. On the other hand, thanks to Parsons' Emmy Award-winning portrayal, there's a loveable quality to Sheldon and his many quirks, from his repetitious door-knocking to his deep passion for trains.
Tom Hanks Named Turner And Hooch's Exhausting Production His Most Difficult Shoot
When you've spent as much of your life being in movies as Tom Hanks has, there are bound to be some days that are harder than others. But for long-time fans of the two-time Oscar winner, what Hanks considers the most difficult movie moment to pull off might come as a surprise.
Harry Potter Scenes You Didn't Know Were Improvised
More than two decades after it first premiered on the big screen, "Harry Potter" remains one of the biggest and most successful movie franchises of all time — just behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars (via The Numbers). Just as the MCU predominantly draws from Marvel's comic book source material, "Harry Potter" is based on the beloved books by J. K. Rowling. Of course — as with many film and TV adaptations — some things get lost in translation. Eagle-eyed fans have picked up on all the changes from the books — big and small — whether it be Harry's eye color or the differences in Ginny and Harry's first kiss.
What Kang The Conqueror Should Really Look Like In Ant-Man 3
As 2023 began, fans found themselves eagerly awaiting what the Marvel Cinematic Universe has in store, with the official start of Phase 5 promising some of Marvel's most anticipated projects yet. In addition to James Gunn's conclusion to the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy and the second season of the Disney+ series "Loki," the first feature film of the phase heralds the coming of a new Marvel dynasty.
Tom Hanks Fans Can Breathe Easy, The Actor Doesn't Plan On Retiring Any Time Soon
Tom Hanks has been in the industry for several decades, with credits dating back to the early '80s (via IMDb). It's safe to say that he has made an impact in Hollywood as one of its most prolific players. And it seems the 66-year-old actor has no plans to slow down or even walk away from the game that made him a household name.
Why The Villains From Avatar: The Legend Of Korra Actually Had A Point
"Avatar: The Last Airbender" captivated a global audience with a wildly imaginative and thought provoking animated adventure produced by Nickelodeon Studios. This unique series elevates the animation genre from mere entertaining children's cartoons to stunning art sequences with powerful storytelling. Created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" also introduces young viewers to dark themes like political corruption, child abuse, and even genocide.
Another Goonies Actor Helped Ke Huy Quan Land His Everything Everywhere All At Once Role
When one finds themself being a staple cast member of two iconic franchises before they're even a teenager, some may think that guarantees them a long, continuous career in the entertainment industry; however, that's always not the case. For Ke Huy Quan, after playing significant roles in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies," he unfortunately found himself back at the actor's starting line.
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania's Second Trailer Already Has Fans Cheering For Jonathan Majors' Brutal Kang
The second trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is here, and it has a much more serious tone than fans might expect. The trailer shows Ant-Man, also known as Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), trapped in the Quantum Realm, where he meets Kang the Conqueror, played by the brilliant Jonathan Majors.
Darren Aronofsky Reveals What Makes Sadie Sink So Impressive In The Whale
When Sadie Sink joined the cast of "Stranger Things" in 2016, she was a little-known Broadway actor with a few on-screen credits to her name (via IMDb). Fast forward a few years, and Sink is one of the supernatural series' most indispensable characters — so much so that the Duffer brothers decided not to kill off Max in Season 4, a decision Sadie Sink defends. That's not to say that the co-creators were particularly merciful. Max met a grisly fate at the end of Season 4, but she's set to return for "Strangers Things" Season 5.
Mila Kunis Wasn't A Huge Fan Of Her That '70s Show Wardrobe
The clothing on "That '70s Show" was extremely authentic, thanks to the efforts of costume designer Melina Root. According to a 2001 article in The Hollywood Reporter, Root put together the look for the show by scouring high school yearbooks in Wisconsin (where the show takes place) to find the perfect fashions of yesteryear. They were able to buy 19 racks of clothes from a warehouse sale at Sony. By the third season, they had an entire warehouse of vintage clothing, and Root made sure that they could recreate any '70s look. "I've been buying up a lot of vintage fabric, so whatever we don't have in stock or we can't find, we can manufacture," Root said at the time.
Harry Potter Fans Are Divided Over Which Father Figure Had The Saddest Arc
No matter the year, "Harry Potter" will forever be at the forefront of fans' minds. The bestselling book series quickly became a worldwide phenomenon, with an equally popular Harry Potter film series bringing Harry, Ron, and Hermoine's story to millions of moviegoers around the world. While "Harry Potter" excels on...
Seeing M3GAN In The Theater Reminded Allison Williams How Messed Up Human Nature Is
At this point, it's almost impossible for someone to have not heard about "M3GAN." The titular android has been stirring up hype all across social media, specifically on TikTok thanks to M3GAN's dance moves. It hasn't even been a week since the film has been out, and there are already talks of a M3GAN sequel with audiences and critics loving the film (via Rotten Tomatoes).
House Of The Dragon's Rhys Ifans Made Filming An Entertaining Challenge
Rhys Ifans' roles can be summed up in one word: transformative. Whether he is portraying Luna Lovegood's (Evanna Lynch) strange and knowledgeable father, Xenophilius, in the Wizarding World of "Harry Potter," or becoming Rasputin in "The King's Man," the 2021 follow-up to "Kingsman: The Secret Service," or facing off against a certain Marvel superhero as doomed scientist Dr. Curt Connors in "The Amazing Spider-Man," the actor is almost unrecognizable from film to film.
James Cameron Swears He Never Considered O.J. Simpson For The Terminator
Arnold Schwarzenegger's eponymous character in "The Terminator” is one of the most iconic and beloved characters in cinematic history, so it seems strange to consider that Schwarzenegger wasn't even the first choice for the role. Legend has it that fellow action stars Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson were among the options for the role before Schwarzenegger, as both of whom were far more well-known at the time for their roles in "Rocky" and "Mad Max," respectively (via Complex).
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Synopsis Confirms A Few New Characters
On January 9, Marvel Studios released a second trailer for the upcoming sequel "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," as well as a revealing new plot synopsis. The story will take place a few years after 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," the last Marvel Cinematic Universe film to feature Paul Rudd's size-changing superhero Ant-Man. Before he donned the suit, however, the hero was merely Scott Lang, a hapless and altruistic criminal recently released from prison. Despite his goofy sense of humor and generally positive energy, Scott's tale is a quietly tragic one. As seemingly confirmed in this most recent trailer, 'Quantumania" will continue to explore how Scott's relationship with his daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), is strained by their constant separation (in addition to losing four years together due to his prison sentence, Lang was also on house arrest for two years following "Captain America: Civil War" and — of course — was trapped in the Quantum Realm for five years before "Endgame").
How Much Time Has Scott Lang Lost Throughout The MCU?
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is set to hit theaters next month, and the hype around it is strong, partially thanks to the introduction of Kang (Jonathan Majors), who fans are already cheering for. Along with Kang unleashing chaos in the second trailer, the heroes themselves will also see their biggest heist yet as they try to steal back lost time. "You've lost a lot of time, like me," Kang says in the newly released trailer. "We can help each other with that." Shortly after he says that, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new big-bad promises that he can give Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) more time — a currency of high value to someone whose had so much of it taken from him.
Why John Krasinski Was Once Almost Pummeled By Tom Cruise's Security
It turns out that movie stars John Krasinski and Will Arnett are both really good friends and massive fans of the "Mission: Impossible" series. The two recently caught up on Arnett's podcast, "SmartLess," which he hosts with fellow comedic actors Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. On the podcast's most recent...
Walter Matthau Ended His Career With A Flop Instead Of A Bang
There is no denying that Walter Matthau had a very rewarding career, lending his incredible onscreen talents to a remarkable number of top-rated titles throughout the years he was active in the industry (via Rotten Tomatoes). But after starring in so many worthwhile endeavors, it's unfortunate to report that the actor's last role was in a film many considered unsuccessful and others believe is downright hard to watch.
