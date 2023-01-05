"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is set to hit theaters next month, and the hype around it is strong, partially thanks to the introduction of Kang (Jonathan Majors), who fans are already cheering for. Along with Kang unleashing chaos in the second trailer, the heroes themselves will also see their biggest heist yet as they try to steal back lost time. "You've lost a lot of time, like me," Kang says in the newly released trailer. "We can help each other with that." Shortly after he says that, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new big-bad promises that he can give Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) more time — a currency of high value to someone whose had so much of it taken from him.

4 HOURS AGO