Read full article on original website
Related
californiapublic.com
L.A. County shifts lawyer program for the poor from Bar Assn. to already busy public defender
Los Angeles County has moved a program providing attorneys to poor criminal defendants from the L.A. County Bar Assn. to the overworked office of the public defender.
californiapublic.com
Video shows L.A. County deputy threatened rapper; authorities now investigating
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deputies after a viral encounter with rapper Feezy Lebron on New Year’s Eve.
californiapublic.com
118-Year-Old Marriage Certificate Found in Corona Library Book
Imagine opening a used book and finding a marriage certificate that’s more than a 100 years old. Well a Corona woman made it her mission to return it to the rightful owners and NBC4’s cameras were there to capture that emotional reunion. Amy Jasman found the old document...
californiapublic.com
Seeking reappointment, LAPD Chief Moore says he may stay only two or three more years
In the run-up to her election, Mayor Karen Bass said she her vision for accountability and transparency starts with the police chief.
Comments / 0