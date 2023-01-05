ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

118-Year-Old Marriage Certificate Found in Corona Library Book

Imagine opening a used book and finding a marriage certificate that’s more than a 100 years old. Well a Corona woman made it her mission to return it to the rightful owners and NBC4’s cameras were there to capture that emotional reunion. Amy Jasman found the old document...
CORONA, CA

