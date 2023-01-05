Students in the Mitchell School District will be in school a little longer than anticipated this year. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Graves told the Mitchell School Board that two snow days were built into this year’s calendar. Six days have been called off due to recent winter storms, leaving the district to make up four days. Those days will be made up on May 22, 23, 24, and 25. If another day is used, that will be made up on May 26th. Any additional days will be made up with e-learning or virtual days. The final day of school in the original 2022-23 calendar had been May 19th.

12 HOURS AGO