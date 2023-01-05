Read full article on original website
Related
mitchellnow.com
District ‘A’ snow removal to continue in Mitchell on Monday night
The City of Mitchell Street Department will be removing snow from the streets on North Main Street from 7th Ave to Fairoaks, North and South Sanborn from the Bypass to Havens, West and East Havens from South Ohlman to the Railroad tracks by Pet Performance and then South Burr Street from East Havens St to East First St if time allows at 11:00 P.M. tonight January 9th, 2023.
mitchellnow.com
Davison County Commission to set 2023 wages
The Davison County Commission meets at 9 AM today at the North Offices Building on North Main Street in Mitchell for its first meeting of 2023. The commission will set wages for county employees, elected officials, and commissioners. Today’s meeting is open to the public. The agenda can be found here: http://www.davisoncounty.org/agendas-minutes/commission-agenda-and-minutes/.
mitchellnow.com
Tami Morgan, 48, Mitchell
Tami passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 4. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM Wednesday, January 11 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM with a 6:30 PM prayer service on Tuesday, January 10 at Will Funeral Chapel.
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell School District students to be in school for an extra four days in May
Students in the Mitchell School District will be in school a little longer than anticipated this year. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Graves told the Mitchell School Board that two snow days were built into this year’s calendar. Six days have been called off due to recent winter storms, leaving the district to make up four days. Those days will be made up on May 22, 23, 24, and 25. If another day is used, that will be made up on May 26th. Any additional days will be made up with e-learning or virtual days. The final day of school in the original 2022-23 calendar had been May 19th.
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell School Board approves departures of Graves and Culhane
On Monday, the Mitchell School Board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Joe Graves, who has been appointed by Governor Noem to be the new Education Department Secretary in South Dakota. After an executive session, the board voted to use a search firm to find Graves’ permanent replacement. Two search firms will be considered. The board itself will select an interim superintendent as soon as this week. Graves will continue to assist the district until the end of January. He had been delegating some of his responsibilities prior to his resignation. Graves, who has been superintendent in Mitchell since 2000, begins his new position in Pierre today.
Comments / 0