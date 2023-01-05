8 Anti-New Year’s Resolutions To Get You On Track For 2023

When we talk about New Year’s resolutions, eating healthier or spending less tend to come up. However, a survey by the Economist/YouGov found that last year, a top goal Americans wanted to work on was self-improvement and personal happiness. A three-year stretch of a pandemic, political unrest, civil injustices and an unpredictable economy, has a way of making us think about what really matters.

And at the end of the day, it’s our values – the types of people we are and the type of energy we put out into the world. And anyone, no matter their income level, their number of followers or their pant size, has the ability to do better and be better. It’s free. Still, New Year’s resolvers are dropping overall. CBS News reports that the number of Americans feeling “hopeful” about their NYE resolutions dropped by 13 percent last year. Meanwhile, the number of Americans feeling discouraged increased. So, how do we remedy this loss in faith in ourselves?

Maybe it’s about shifting the way we look at New Year’s Resolutions. A long list of things you have to do can be intimidating. So, how about a list of things you won’t be doing? For 2023, consider these anti-New Year’s resolutions to help you feel happier, calmer and more purposeful.

I Will Not People Please

People pleasing will rob you of your peace, your free time and even your self-esteem. According to research reported on Thrive Global, people pleasing even has an addictive quality . It makes sense when you think about it. You get that instant high of making someone like you or approve of you when you people please. Then there’s the comedown when you realize that in pleasing someone else, you disappointed or even neglected yourself. So maybe you don’t need to quit cigarettes or sugar this year – perhaps for you, you need to quit saying “yes” when you really want to say “no.”