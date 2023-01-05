A transgender woman convicted of the brutal murders of her parents in 2016 has been moved to Maine's women's prison. Andrea Balcer, or Andrew as she was known at the time of her arrest, was 17 years old on Halloween when she called the police to say that she had killed her parents. By the time she received her sentence of 40 years in prison in 2018, it was revealed that she is transgender and had changed her name to Andrea.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO