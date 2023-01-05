ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022

People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
Mainer On Reddit Complains That Winter Has Been Too Warm

You always find interesting things on Reddit on any given day, browsing today, I found a thread where a user named otakugrey mused that this winter has been too warm. Imagine that. Granted, we haven't had any major winter weather events yet, but rest assured that it is indeed coming...
Lesser Known Maine Beach Named One Of The Best In The Country

Normally, when we think about the "best" beaches in Maine, we fixate on the bigger, well known, beaches. Old Orchard Beach, Popham Beach, even Acadia's Sand Beach. It probably never crossed your mind that one of the best beaches in the state, in all of New England for that matter, was located nowhere near the ocean. Right?
Mainers Who Didn’t Get $850 Inflation Checks May Get 2nd Chance

There's been an unprecedented amount of "free" money the last couple years. I'm not here to debate the politics of all the stimulus money that's come through our wallets over the last few years. Money came from the federal government, we've gotten money from the state... In fact, our second installment under Gov. Mills is on the way in the form of a $450 check for heating assistance.
Bob Marley Is Going On A Comedy ‘Ski Tour Of Maine’

Spend the day on the slopes, and then the night laughing at jokes!. Now that 2023 is well underway, you might be feeling a little bit of post-holiday letdown, especially as the thought of a long, cold, snowy winter looms large. Although it may seem like there is nothing to...
Here’s How Easy it is to Get a Real ID in Maine

The Real ID Act was passed by the United States Congress in 2005 after the events of 9/11 as a way to implement new federal standards of security for state-issued driver's licenses, among other things. It's been pushed back and back again ever since 2007, and the latest pushback happened...
A Transgender Murderer Moved to Maine’s Women’s Prison

A transgender woman convicted of the brutal murders of her parents in 2016 has been moved to Maine's women's prison. Andrea Balcer, or Andrew as she was known at the time of her arrest, was 17 years old on Halloween when she called the police to say that she had killed her parents. By the time she received her sentence of 40 years in prison in 2018, it was revealed that she is transgender and had changed her name to Andrea.
