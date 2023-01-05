Read full article on original website
Why Brie Sheridan From Virgin River Looks So Familiar
The popular character Brie Sheridan stole the show on "Virgin River" when she was introduced in "Where There's Smoke...," the Season 3 premiere. Brie shows up because her brother Jack has been shot and is being treated in hospital, and she decides to stick around in the town of Virgin River. Fans soon started to gush over her love story with Dan Brady, which serves as an engaging B-story to the show's romance between Mel and Jack. "Brady and Brie should be endgame on the show," tweeted fan @DimitraAntonia7.
Why Gail McLeod From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar
Introduced as a new antagonist in "Chicago Fire" Season 2, Gail McLeod has an unenviable mission. As the Deputy Director of Finance for the State of Illinois, she has to reduce the budget of the Chicago Fire Department, and this puts her on a collision course with Firehouse 51's Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker). Played to perfection by Michelle Forbes, Gail is a character viewers love to hate, and that's down to the actor's compelling performance.
Why Ser Steffon Darklyn From House Of The Dragon Looks So Familiar
For fans of "Game of Thrones," one of the greatest pleasures is exploring the deep and rich world that George R.R. Martin has created. With a show like "Game of Thrones," even background characters with few or no lines still have elaborate backstories. These may not affect the main plot, but they make the show feel more lived-in and real all the same.
Why Arkady Kolcheck From NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
Long-running law enforcement procedurals have been a staple of primetime TV for decades. While they're known for suspense and gritty drama, there's one key factor that's usually lacking from "Law & Order," "One Chicago," "Criminal Minds," and similar TV franchises ... hilarious comedy relief and exaggerated Russian accents. From its very first season broadcast on CBS in 2009, the first spin-off of the "NCIS" television monolith "NCIS: Los Angeles" has sought to correct this discrepancy with Arkady Kolcheck. Arkady is a former KGB agent and ally to the Sunshine State's NCIS division as of Season 1, Episode 7, titled "Pushback." He's also the father of Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly), the eventual love interest of primary protagonist Grisha "G." Callen (Chris O'Donnell). Arkady typically only shows up once or twice per season, but his sporadic appearances have been a sort of inconstant constant through the show's ongoing 14 season run.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Tulsa King Fans Are Left With Nothing But Disappointment Over The Season Finale
This article contains spoilers for the "Tulsa King" Season 1 finale. "Tulsa King" wrapped up its first season on Sunday, but some fans feel that the closing episode was a massive letdown. Of course, the finale wasn't short on drama as there was a notable death and the revelation that...
Blue Bloods Fans Are Now Speculating About The Future Of Danny And Baez
The following article contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 9 — "Nothing Sacred." Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his partner on the police force, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), have come a long way since they became a no-nonsense team during Season 3 of "Blue Bloods." They'd been friends for over 10 years before finding themselves paired up in the field, and in the 10+ years since then, a lot of terrible and wonderful things have occurred — incidents that have bounded them as friends and cemented their connection.
NCIS' Historic Crossover Episode Was A Nightmare To Coordinate
Fans have been looking forward to the historic "NCIS" 3-way crossover event ever since it was announced back in October, and the wait is finally over. Tonight on CBS, the characters from "NCIS," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and "NCIS: Hawai'i" will be joining forces for the first time ever. The trailer for the three-episode event indicates that fans can expect an action-packed evening full of twists and turns. As reported by TV Line, the evening will kick off with an episode of "NCIS" that sees the agents collectively looking into a FLETC instructor's suicide. However, first impressions can be deceiving. According to Entertainment Weekly, the plot will also delve into the hunt for a deadly hitman, hinting that the two cases are possibly connected. With the stakes higher than ever, it will take teamwork to win the day.
Chuck Lorre Convinced Jim Parsons That Young Sheldon Was An Origin Story And Not A Spin-Off
It's safe to say that the character of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on "The Big Bang Theory" is unlike any other on TV. On the one hand, this theoretical physicist can be extremely pompous and insulting, given his high intelligence. On the other hand, thanks to Parsons' Emmy Award-winning portrayal, there's a loveable quality to Sheldon and his many quirks, from his repetitious door-knocking to his deep passion for trains.
Daryl Dixon Questions We Need Answers To In His Walking Dead Spinoff
The comic book and TV show versions of "The Walking Dead” diverge significantly from one another, but perhaps one of the most glaring differences is the inclusion of Daryl Dixon in the show, a character who isn't in the comics. Fortunately, our crossbow-wielding hero gets enough screen time that it's hard to feel as though he's underrepresented in the franchise, even without any comic appearances to his name. That's about to increase with "Daryl Dixon," a France-set spinoff series that promises to follow him on a solo adventure into the still mostly unexplored wider world of the zombie apocalypse.
Daniel Radcliffe's Favorite Harry Potter Scene To Film Was In Deathly Hallows Part 2
Filming any of the "Harry Potter" movies must have been a lot of hard work — but also a lot of fun. Given the lengths that the studio went to convincingly create not just a wizarding school but also a whole magical world hidden among our own, the actors' efforts to bring that world to life had to live up to the challenge. Granted, the eight movies that make up the full "Harry Potter" story feature some of the best adult actors in the business, from Robbie Coltrane and Maggie Smith to Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham-Carter. All were consummate professionals who knew how to be up to the task.
Rick Grimes' Entire Walking Dead Backstory Explained
Up until the early episodes of the ninth season of AMC's "The Walking Dead," Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is our POV character that gives viewers a perspective of the zombie apocalypse. The series kicks off with "Days Gone Bye," when Rick awakens from a coma to discover that he's alone in the hospital and has quite literally slept through the end of the world. So, we discover this new, terrifying reality through his eyes.
Fans Are Thrilled Over Lucy's Return In NCIS' 3-Way Crossover
Thus far, it's safe to say that one of the most heartbreaking moments of Season 2 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the tearful departure of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) in the episode "Vanishing Act" — as she left the team to pursue a career in the NCIS's "agent afloat" program. Considering the immense amount of cast turnover that we have come to expect from the "NCIS" franchise, there's no question that Lucy's abrupt departure left plenty of fans reeling, as it placed the future of the fan-favorite junior agent in jeopardy. Making Lucy's departure all the more brutal was the tearful goodbye scene she shared with her girlfriend, FBI Agent Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), as the two seemingly brought their relationship to a close while holding hands on the beach.
Darren Aronofsky Reveals What Makes Sadie Sink So Impressive In The Whale
When Sadie Sink joined the cast of "Stranger Things" in 2016, she was a little-known Broadway actor with a few on-screen credits to her name (via IMDb). Fast forward a few years, and Sink is one of the supernatural series' most indispensable characters — so much so that the Duffer brothers decided not to kill off Max in Season 4, a decision Sadie Sink defends. That's not to say that the co-creators were particularly merciful. Max met a grisly fate at the end of Season 4, but she's set to return for "Strangers Things" Season 5.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Why The Villains From Avatar: The Legend Of Korra Actually Had A Point
"Avatar: The Last Airbender" captivated a global audience with a wildly imaginative and thought provoking animated adventure produced by Nickelodeon Studios. This unique series elevates the animation genre from mere entertaining children's cartoons to stunning art sequences with powerful storytelling. Created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" also introduces young viewers to dark themes like political corruption, child abuse, and even genocide.
Yellowstone's Jennifer Landon Speculates That Jimmy May Be The Real Villain Of The Show
For those who missed it, the return of Jimmy Hurdstram on "Yellowstone" left many fans divided, with some saying it's too soon and completely unwarranted. But for fellow cast member Jennifer Landon — aka Teeter — there's a much more morbid reason for wanting to think twice about Jefferson White's character moving forward.
NCIS Fans Were Pleasantly Surprised By The Historic 3-Way Crossover Event
The highly-anticipated "NCIS" three-way crossover event has finally aired, and it's one for the books. Featuring characters from "NCIS," "NCIS: Hawai'i," and "NCIS: Los Angeles," each installment was a wild ride from start to finish. It all kicks off with everyone assembling to celebrate the retirement of FLETC professor Dale Harding (Robert Picardo), whose shocking death puts an abrupt halt on the festivities. L.A. agents Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Hanna (LL Cool J) initially rule out any foul play, but after Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), Boone (Noah Mills), Parker (Gary Cole), Knight (Katrina Law), McGee (Sean Murray), and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) descend on the crime scene, missing evidence and a faulty timeline get them digging deeper into the professor's life.
House Of The Dragon's Rhys Ifans Made Filming An Entertaining Challenge
Rhys Ifans' roles can be summed up in one word: transformative. Whether he is portraying Luna Lovegood's (Evanna Lynch) strange and knowledgeable father, Xenophilius, in the Wizarding World of "Harry Potter," or becoming Rasputin in "The King's Man," the 2021 follow-up to "Kingsman: The Secret Service," or facing off against a certain Marvel superhero as doomed scientist Dr. Curt Connors in "The Amazing Spider-Man," the actor is almost unrecognizable from film to film.
AMC Is Gifting Better Call Saul Fans With More Bob Odenkirk In This Lucky Hank Teaser
Since 2009, Bob Odenkirk has been quite busy playing one character: Jimmy McGill, AKA Saul Goodman. He first played the role in "Breaking Bad" from 2009 to 2013, and then in the Jimmy-focused spin-off "Better Call Saul" from 2015 to 2022, both of which aired on AMC. The character has become undeniably iconic, earning Odenkirk five Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
