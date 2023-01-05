Read full article on original website
Related
wvua23.com
Witness: Men found dead in Fosters a tragedy
Watson Perrin has spent 50 years’ worth of hunting seasons in Fosters, but he’s never seen anything in town like he did Sunday. “It was terrible,” he said. “Traffic was horrendous. I didn’t know what was going on.”. Perrin wound up a bystander to a...
wvua23.com
Violent Crimes Unit investigating two “possibly suspicious” homicides in Tuscaloosa County
Tuscaloosa County’s Violent Crime Unit (VCU) is investigating two deaths they say are “possibly suspicious”. One body was found on Interstate 59 in Fosters. The other was on Frog Ridge Road in Fosters. Investigators have not mentioned whether the two deaths are connected. At this time, VCU has not released the identity or even the gender and how the two died.
wvua23.com
BREAKING: Abandoned car in Hayneville linked to Tuscaloosa County homicides
WVUA 23 News has confirmed that a white sedan was found abandoned on CR 26 in Hayneville. Hayneville Police Chief Kelvin Mitchell said a white sedan was located near the Dollar General on Highway 21 Sunday morning around 10. Hayneville police said they traced the tag number of the vehicle and know who the car is registered to. He would not say if they had a suspect in custody. Chief Mitchell did confirm that the abandoned car is the same vehicle the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) was searching for in connection to two “suspicious” homicides in Fosters early Sunday morning. VCU investigators also confirmed that there is no suspect in custody at this time.
wvua23.com
UPDATE: New information on two “suspicious” deaths in Tuscaloosa County
Tuscaloosa County’s Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) is putting together the pieces of two puzzling death investigations. On Jan. 8, Capt. Jack Kennedy of VCU said several calls came into the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) around 6:15 a.m. reporting suspicious activity along Interstate 59 near Fosters. One of those calls was from a tractor trailer driver who said he believed he struck someone on the interstate. When deputies arrived they found a man dead in the northbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 62. Capt. Kennedy said the truck driver is a witness and not a suspect.
wvua23.com
Northport is looking for a new District 3 Council Member
Interested in city government and live in Northport’s District 3? Now’s your chance, as there’s a vacancy in that seat after John Hinton took over the mayor’s spot. Former Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon’s last day was Dec. 31 after he unexpectedly resigned in November. At the time, Northport City Council President Jeff Hogg was in line to succeed Herndon, but Hogg stepped aside because he did not want to be mayor. As the then-Council President Pro Tem, Hinton rose to the presidential position and on Jan. 1 became mayor.
wvua23.com
Birmingham mayor proposes micro-shelters for unhoused people
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is proposing to build up to 100 prefabricated tiny homes that have heating and cooling, as well as a desk and bed. AL.com reported Friday that Woodfin will present the micro-shelter pilot program to the City Council on Jan. 10. The proposal calls for setting up...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa fire Saturday under investigation
A structure fire in Tuscaloosa is under investigation. Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue crews posted pictures of the fire on its Facebook page. According to the post, firefighters responded to Old Greensboro Road shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan., 7. When they got there they found a house and a barn on fire.
wvua23.com
Kentuck gets $10K grant for Boxes of Joy program
Kentuck Art Center‘s Boxes of Joy program is growing with the help of a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Boxes of Joy helps provide art supply kits and arts instruction for children in Tuscaloosa and Northport who are economically disadvantaged or incarcerated. “The National Endowment...
wvua23.com
Hank Williams Jr. back in Tuscaloosa May 12
If you missed out the last time Hank Williams Jr. was in Tuscaloosa or you’re jonesing for another night of his Southern rock stylings, you’re in luck. The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater announced Tuesday that Williams will return May 12 with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Tickets go on...
wvua23.com
Local business owners ready for new year, continued success
Many West Alabama business owners have big plans for 2023, and their resolutions for the new year are just as large. “I think looking over last year as a whole, it was one of the biggest years post-COVID, where everything was back at 100%,” said Five Bar Manager Cameron Covington.
Comments / 0