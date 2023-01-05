ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Minnesota mall

EDINA, Minn. (AP) — At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. The shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Edina city spokesperson Lauren Siebenaler said officers located blood inside the mall but haven’t...
