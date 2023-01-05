Read full article on original website
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Kochetkov’s Time Off Has Caused Rust
The Carolina Hurricanes have a real gem in the net with Pyotr Kochetkov. He has shown flashes of brilliance this season and could be a special talent. Recently, Kochetkov was on a tear in his first real stint in the NHL before giving way for Antti Raanta in a streak of games.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Slim Chickens Opens First Tallahassee Location
On January 9, Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continued the expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida, with its newest opening at 2441 N Monroe St in Tallahassee. College sweethearts Angelo and Kim Crowell are embarking...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Florida
Situated along the border of Georgia and Florida, Lake Seminole is the largest man-made lake in Florida. This giant man-made reservoir has a surface area of 37,500 acres, making it the third-largest lake in Florida. While initially built for navigation and the generation of hydroelectric power, Lake Seminole also boasts excellent fishing, watersports, and scenic views.
famunews.com
FAMU Announces Pastor Quincy Griffin as 2023 MLK Convocation Speaker
Florida A&M University alumnus and Tallahassee pastor Quincy D. Griffin, Sr. has been announced as the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation speaker. The event will be held at 10:10 a.m. Friday, January 13 in the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. “Pastor Quincy Griffin is a gifted...
denisesanger.com
Top Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida What you Need To Know
The Secret’s Out: Exploring the Hidden Gems at the Best Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida. Tallahassee may not be the first city you think of when planning a beach vacation, but this vibrant Floridian capital is actually quite close to some of the best beaches on the Florida Gulf Coast of Mexico. It is actually home to friendly beaches and towns.
tallahasseemagazine.com
A Lasting Dream Realized
As a young woman, Brenda Moss worked long hours at a hair salon — and then served additional clients at home. As days drew to a close, she’d sketch her dream salon. “My eyes have always been bigger than my pockets,” Moss said. “But my dad was an entrepreneur, being one of the first Black plumbers in Tallahassee to run his own business, so I really felt I could make my dreams happen.”
This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
WCTV
Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one man injured. According to TPD, the victim was walking near Clay Street and Volusia Street around 10:33 p.m. when he heard a gunshot. When the victim started running, he realized he had been...
WCTV
‘He fought so hard’: Friends and family remember Ambrose Kirkland
The genetic genealogy used to lead Law Enforcement to the suspect in that Idaho case is a similar technique that helped lead to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case as well. Racial slurs found outside a local business on Railroad Square. Updated: 7 hours ago. A Tallahassee business...
WCTV
Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Tallahassee
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Tallahassee, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WCTV
Meow Or Never introduces kittens for adoption
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meow and Never introduced three kittens for adoption. You can learn more about the organization and its kittens on their website here or you can contact them at 850-739-3392. Petco is giving free vaccinations on January 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1208 Capital...
City of Tallahassee Responds to Taylor Biro Lawsuit
In a filing last Thursday, the City of Tallahassee asked a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by former Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro. Biro was removed from the CPRB by the Tallahassee City Commission late last year in a 3-2 vote. Her removal was related to her abolitionist views of […]
ecbpublishing.com
New fence regulations called excessive
The Monticello City Council has now approved a set of three ordinances that were long in the drafting and that aim to bring clarity, uniformity and consistency to some aspects of the building code. The revised rules, which the council approved on Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, specifically address accessory structures...
WALB 10
Man arrested for alleged murder in Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a recent Thomas County murder. According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Edward Cesena will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cesena has been transported to the Thomas County Jail.
