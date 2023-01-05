Read full article on original website
Why Elon's Twitter Subscriptions Are Missing the Point
Controversy sells. For a long time, there has been no place where this is more true than on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. Controversy and conflict keep you clicking, commenting, and generating the data about yourself that is used to sell ads. Every day, it becomes more obvious that the intertwined model of conflict, privacy violations, and ad revenue is unsustainable for the companies that own and operate these networks. It’s a lesson that Twitter should be learning as it finds itself deeply exposed and at risk of collapse. While Elon Musk’s flirtation with a subscription-based revenue model is part of the solution, he’s missing the point.
Apple Faces Second Class-Action Suit Over Privacy Settings After Gizmodo Story
The iPhone Analytics privacy setting promises that Apple won’t collect usage data if you turn it off. In early November, Gizmodo exclusively reported on research demonstrating that Apple collects that analytics data whether or not the setting is on. We reached out to Apple, but the company didn’t respond.
Nothing Phone (1) is Finally Available in the U.S.
Six months after Nothing originally debuted the Phone (1), it is now available for U.S. users. The Nothing Phone (1) costs $300 and can be purchased directly through the manufacturer’s website. But caveat emptor, buying this device means actively entering a beta program. Nothing is selling the black version...
Sorry Windows 7 and 8 Holdouts, Microsoft Finally Says No More Security Updates
Poor, beleaguered Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 are now officially strolling the Elysian Fields of dead operating systems as Microsoft that the end of its support for them finally arrived on Tuesday. Though the OS will continue to function, the end of support means 8.1 will no longer receive any...
Facebook and YouTube Are Removing Posts Supporting Brazil's Capitol Riot
Facebook and YouTube are removing content supporting or praising the riots from anti-democratic protestors that broke out in Brazil’s capital over the weekend. Supporters of Brazil’s far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the government buildings in Brasilia, leaving a wake of destruction behind them. The riots mirror the...
Twitter Had to Tell Ex-Employees Their Severance Emails Were 'Not a Phishing Attempt'
Elon Musk is having trouble letting go. Twitter needed to reassure its own laid off employees that an email sent in the early morning on Saturday was “not a phishing attempt” after it went directly to their spam inboxes. The email, sent from twitterseparation@cptgroup.com rather than from an @twitter.com address, contained former Twitter employees’ separation contracts and provided information regarding severance pay.
Samsung's Next Galaxy Unpacked Event is Feb. 1
Samsung has announced the details of its next Galaxy Unpacked event. The launch event will happen in person on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 10 A.M. P.T. / 1 P.M. E.T. in downtown San Francisco. It will be live-streamed on YouTube and Samsung’s website. We’re expecting that what will be...
Amazon's 'Buy With Prime' Is Coming to Third-Party Stores in the U.S.
On Monday, Amazon announced its Buy with Prime offering will be available for U.S.-based merchants on January 31. The feature allows merchants to offer Prime members benefits through apps and storefronts that aren’t controlled by Amazon. The company said in a press release today that it found a recent...
Microsoft's New AI Tool Just Needs to Hear Three Seconds of Your Voice to Mimic You
Despite how far advancements in AI video generation have come, it still requires quite a bit of source material, like headshots from various angles or video footage, for someone to create a convincing deepfaked version of your likeness. When it comes to faking your voice, that’s a different story, as Microsoft researchers recently revealed a new AI tool that can simulate someone’s voice using just a three-second sample of them talking.
The Most Over-the-Top Booths of CES 2023
Bosch had an open booth on the floor of CES 2023 showing off how the character Shawn uses machine learning chips. Gif: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo. CES is known for excess, and despite COVID giving presenters a bit of a break the past couple of years, the world’s premiere tech convention has not changed one bit. Walking around to the various booths on display across Las Vegas during CES 2023, tech companies were using some extravagant tricks to get consumers and industry folks alike to stop off at their booths.
This Modified Nintendo Wii Perfectly Slots Into the Back of a Modular Sony CRT
The Wii has become one of the most hackable and moddable consoles Nintendo has ever released. From the same person who brought you the Altoids tin Wii comes this Wii input card, complete with controller slots, which can be inserted into the back of a Sony broadcast quality CRT monitor for an all-in-one retro gaming experience that’s a real treat for the eyes.
China's First Mission to Mars Seems to Be Struggling
China’s Zhurong rover went into hibernation mode in May 2022 to avoid the harsh winter season on Mars, but communication issues, both with the rover and orbiter, suggest something’s now very wrong with the mission. The six-wheeled Martian rover was scheduled to wake up in late December, but...
