New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby
The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game
Brittany Mahomes had her little ones — Bronze, 6 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months — in matching Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfits to cheer on their quarterback dad Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs. For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for...
Adam Rich, Star of Eight Is Enough, Dead at 54
Rich played Nicholas Bradford in the series as a child star, and also had recurring roles in Dungeons & Dragons and Code Red Adam Rich, the former child star who played Nicholas Bradford in ABC's Eight Is Enough, has died at age 54, TMZ reports. Rich appeared on the show throughout its five-season run from 1977 to 1981, where he portrayed the pageboy-haired son of Tom Bradford (Dick Van Patten). According to TMZ and CNN, Rich died Saturday in his Los Angeles home, with a law enforcement source telling the outlet...
MacKenzie Scott Officially Divorced From Seattle Teacher Dan Jewett 4 Months After Billionaire Filed
The couple finalized the terms of their separation Jan. 4, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE MacKenzie Scott's divorce from Seattle school teacher Dan Jewett has been finalized, PEOPLE has confirmed. The 52-year-old, who was previously married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and her now-ex-husband finalized the terms of their separation Jan. 4, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. TMZ was first to report that the divorce had been finalized. Scott and Jewett have signed a separation contract, which addresses the division of property and debts, according to the documents obtained by...
50 Cent Says Eminem Turned Down a Joint 2022 World Cup Performance That Would've Made Them $9 Million
"I would've taken one [million] and then the other eight [million] would have been for him," recalled 50 Cent in a recent interview 50 Cent lost out on a big check — because his buddy Eminem wasn't interested in a joint performance at the 2022 World Cup. In a new interview with Real 92.3's Big Boy's Neighborhood show, the 47-year-old "I Get Money" rapper said he and Slim Shady were offered a total of $9 million to perform at the Qatar-hosted sporting event, but the 50-year-old "Without Me" performer didn't...
Benji Madden Celebrates 8-Year Wedding Anniversary to Cameron Diaz: 'Let's Do 80 More and Then Forever'
The couple tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed daughter Raddix in 2019 Benji Madden isn't afraid to get sentimental about his love for Cameron Diaz. The Good Charlotte lead guitarist, 43, penned a special tribute to the actress, 50, and their daughter Raddix, 3, on Instagram for their eighth wedding anniversary. "In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful," Madden wrote. "Eight years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide🐣let's do 80 more and then forever ❤️❤️❤️ happy anniversary 1*5*✨@camerondiaz my ❤️❤️🔥🌹🌎" He posted the...
People
Emily Ratajkowski Spotted with Comedian Eric Andre on N.Y.C. Date Night After Pete Davidson Split
The model was previously linked to comedian Pete Davidson before a source told PEOPLE in December that the two had split Emily Ratajkowski is now spending time with Eric Andre. The model, 31, was seen out and about New York City with the comedian Saturday. TMZ was the first to report their date night after the two were photographed together. The outlet reported that the pair had food and drinks together, spending three hours at the midtown Japanese eatery Sakagura. Ratajkowski donned an all-black ensemble, featuring a sheer dress underneath...
Netflix Examines Tragic Story Surrounding 'Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker' Kai Lawrence After Internet Fame
After a bizarre TV interview made him internet-famous, Kai Lawrence was convicted of murdering a man On Tuesday, Netflix released a new true crime documentary, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker. The film, directed by Colette Camden, tells the story of a troubled Canadian hitchhiker who got famous, at least momentarily, thanks to a viral meme in 2013. Within weeks, Kai Lawrence (née Caleb Lawrence McGillvary) became an overnight sensation after he gave a rambling TV interview that was streamed millions of times. But things took a tragic turn after...
Gwyneth Paltrow Feels 'Not Very Well' About the Prospect of Being an Empty Nester: 'Huge Change'
Gwyneth Paltrow opened up at what's ahead now that son Moses, 16, is a junior in high school and daughter Apple, 18, is away at her freshman year of college Gwyneth Paltrow isn't totally at ease with the fact she's coming close to becoming an empty nester. The GOOP founder, 50, chatted with James Corden and Hilary Swank on The Late Late Show Monday about her kids after the Million Dollar Baby actress chatted about her experiences being pregnant with twins. "I'm so past this stage, it's so sweet....
Golden Globes red carpet underway, after year off the air
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal. Stars and studios boycotted last year's ceremony, which NBC...
Golden Globes fashion: Stars return for soggy carpet
NEW YORK — (AP) — The stars were back Tuesday for the Golden Globes' return to television, walking a soggy grayish carpet in relatively predictable looks — with a few notable exceptions. A look at fashion from the 80th Golden Globes:. Heidi Klum, not long after her...
Michael B. Jordan’s Encino Mansion Hits the Market for $13 Million
Michael B. Jordan will make his directorial debut with Creed III when it hit theaters this March, but in the meantime, he’s added another role to his resume: house flipper. The actor has just put his farmhouse-style property in Encino’s Royal Estates neighborhood on the market for $12.9 million, eight months after scooping up the SoCal compound. Jordan originally bought the residence back in May for a cool $12.5 million and has since dropped close to $500,000 renovating the pad—although it was newly built in 2021. The upgrades included improvements to the home’s security and air-conditioning systems, Andrew Mortaza of the Agency,...
See Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph and More Stars in PEOPLE's Golden Globes Portrait Studio
On their way down the carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, these nominees and presenters took a moment to pop into PEOPLE's exclusive portrait studio Sheryl Lee Ralph Best supporting actress, television nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph looks like royalty while rocking a purple dress. Glen Powell The Top Gun: Maverick star is supermodel-fly...
Sebastian Stan's Dating History: From Leighton Meester to Annabelle Wallis
The A Different Man star has most recently been linked to British actress Annabelle Wallis Sebastian Stan is no stranger to acting out on-screen romances. Stan has played Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee during his marriage to Pamela Anderson in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy. He portrayed a disturbed killer masquerading as a charming lover opposite Daisy Edgar Jones in the horror movie Fresh. There was also the complicated love triangle involving himself, Shailene Woodley and Jamie Dornan in the 2020 drama Endings, Beginnings. But off-screen, Stan prefers...
Kathleen Turner Calls Controversial Friends Role a 'Challenge,' 'Never Considered' Hiring Trans Actor
Kathleen Turner played Chandler Bing's parent, Helena Handbasket, who was later confirmed to be a transgender woman — despite being misgendered on Friends Kathleen Turner is recounting her time on Friends. Starting in 2001, Turner played Helena Handbasket — Chandler Bing's parent — on the beloved series. Though it's now understood that the character was a trans woman, throughout the show, Chandler (Matthew Perry) and other characters referred to Helena as Chandler's "father." In re-examining the role, Turner, now 68, said there wasn't ever a plan to cast a...
Pete Davidson and 'Bodies Bodies' Costar Chase Sui Wonders Seen Cuddling in Brooklyn Restaurant
Chase Sui Wonders is also set to appear in Pete Davidson's upcoming comedy series Bupkis Pete Davidson is spending some time with a recent costar. On Monday, TMZ shared photographs showing Davidson, 29, sitting in a Brooklyn restaurant with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders as they waited on food together. The photos show Wonders wrapping an arm around Davidson's shoulders. TMZ reported patrons at the restaurant said the pair shared a kiss and left together after their food arrived. "Pete and Chase Sui have been hanging out...
Ke Huy Quan Reveals Goonies Costar Jeff Cohen, Now a Lawyer, Handled His Everything Everywhere Contract
"When the producer of our movie was trying to make my deal, he said he never imagined that he'd have to talk to Chunk and Data for his movie," Quan joked Thirty-seven years after The Goonies was released, Ke Huy Quan and Jeff Cohen are still working together — but not in the way fans might assume. Quan, 51, took part alongside several fellow Oscar contenders in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, noting that Cohen, 48, is now "an outstanding lawyer" working in the entertainment industry....
Adam Rich Was Writing a Series Before His Death 'Based on His Life' Experiences, Says Rep
Rich's publicist Danny Deraney of Deraney PR exclusively tells PEOPLE the late Eight Is Enough actor also "wanted to be known" for his writing Adam Rich had many passions in life that stretched far beyond his love for acting. The former child star — who died Saturday at age 54 — continued to find acting gigs after playing Nicholas Bradford across 112 episodes of ABC's Eight Is Enough. He nabbed a role on Code Red as Danny Blake as well as multiple guest roles on series including Baywatch and CHiPs. But making the transition...
People
