Applications for Tempe’s Preschool Program
Tempe PRE, the City of Tempe’s full-day preschool program, will begin accepting online applications for the upcoming school year at 8 a.m. Jan. 12. Families who live in Tempe and surrounding cities are encouraged to apply. Tempe PRE is located on school campuses in the Tempe Elementary School District...
Phoenix Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures
With Martin Luther King Jr. Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in the City of Phoenix. Here’s how city services are affected:. Phoenix City Offices will be closed on Monday,...
Culture and Music at Global Sounds
Cultural and musical traditions from around the world are coming to Peoria through free, monthly performances called Global Sounds. From Japanese drumming to Arabic music and belly dancing, this series will provide a variety of global music delights – no passport required. Performance Schedule:. January 11, 2023: Mariachi Rubor...
Prescott Men’s Basketball Falls in Scottsdale
The Yavapai College men’s basketball team headed to the valley on Saturday afternoon to take on the No. 20-ranked Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes. Unfortunately for the Roughriders, Scottsdale prevailed with a 78-72 final, dropping YC to 4-11 overall and 1-6 in conference play. Freshman forward Evan Joyner hit...
