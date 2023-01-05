Read full article on original website
Microsoft's OPENAI investment won't help it rival Google search, says tech analyst
Brent Thill of Jefferies on what Microsoft's OPENAI deal could mean for the company. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Watch CNBC's full post-market discussion with Virtus' Joe Terranova, BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Alicia Levine and CIC Wealth's Malcolm Ethridge
Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss the markets and whether he believes there could be positive momentum building. With Alicia Levine, BNY Mellon Wealth Management and Malcolm Ethridge, CIC Wealth.
Wells Fargo, once the No. 1 player in mortgages, is stepping back from the housing market
Instead of its previous goal of reaching as many Americans as possible, the company will now offer home loans to existing bank and wealth management customers and borrowers in minority communities, CNBC has learned. As part of its retrenchment, Wells Fargo is also shuttering its correspondent business that buys loans...
Amazon’s Buy with Prime is a positive step, but the stock is still expensive
's (AMZN) soon-to-be widely available Buy with Prime service, which allows Prime members to use their Amazon accounts to shop with other online merchants, could be a profitable revenue channel for the e-commerce giant. However, the Club holding's stock is still expensive, a high multiple compared to the broader stock market.
SVB MoffettNathanson's Lisa Ellis on Coinbase: We assume the crypto market begins to recover in 2024
Lisa Ellis, SBV MoffettNathanson, joins 'TechCheck' to discuss her thoughts on Coinbase and forecast on crypto. With CNBC's Kate Rooney.
Paul McCulley, fmr. PIMCO chief economist, expects the Fed to pivot in the second half of 2023
Paul McCulley, fmr. PIMCO chief economist, joins 'Closing Bell' to discuss the Fed's inflation fight and what that means for the markets.
The big change is it's 2023 and not 2022, stay defensive, says UBS's Alli McCartney
Alli McCartney of UBS Private Wealth Management, joins 'Closing Bell' to give her market outlook for 2023. She's staying defensive for now.
Tesla stock has been 'nothing short of a disaster,' hedge fund manager says
David Neuhauser, chief investment officer of hedge fund Livermore Partners, said Tesla's stock had been "nothing short of a disaster" for investors after shares in the company declined by more than 65% in the past year. Neuhauser has shorted Tesla shares.
The 10 best U.S. jobs of 2023, according to new research—many pay over $100,000
2023 is kicking off with a tight job market, despite recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes. In December, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%, the lowest it's been in 50 years, while demand for labor remains high — which means that candidates have a better selection of opportunities to choose from.
Bed Bath & Beyond lays off more employees as it struggles to survive
Bed Bath & Beyond’s latest round of layoffs have begun, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC. CEO Sue Gove said in the email that the chief transformation officer role has been eliminated. The struggling home goods retailer shared its third-quarter results on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond...
JUST Capital and CNBC Release Annual ‘JUST 100,’ the Only Comprehensive Ranking of How Corporations Perform on the American People’s Priorities
Bank of America tops the JUST 100 list recognizing largest U.S. companies doing right by all stakeholders. NEW YORK - JUST Capital, along with media partner CNBC, today released the 2023 Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies, including the marquee JUST 100. The Rankings are the only comprehensive evaluation of how the nation's largest corporations perform on the Issues that matter most to Americans today, including creating jobs in the U.S., paying a fair, living wage, acting with integrity at the leadership level, supporting workforce retention and training, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, protecting customer privacy, minimizing pollution, and more.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Coinbase, Virgin Orbit and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — The satellite launch service company fell 13.99% a day after it confirmed its first launch out of the United Kingdom Monday failed to reach orbit. The mission was Virgin Orbit's sixth to date, and its second launch failure. — Shares...
Now is an 'ideal' time for young people to start building wealth, says investing expert
I'm still thinking about a financial tweet I saw on New Year's Eve. It shows a screengrab from a TikTok picturing a young, smiling woman, whose username is cropped out. The superimposed text reads, "When the market falls at the same time you decide to invest, so you're buying shares cheaper and can earn higher returns."
How to save $2 million for retirement on a $100,000 annual salary
You can save $2 million for retirement while making $100,000 per year, but to get there you should put money away as soon as possible. CNBC's Emily Lorsch breaks down how much of your salary you'll need to invest based on the age you start trying to achieve this goal.
Bob Iger tells Disney employees they must return to the office four days a week
Disney CEO Bob Iger told hybrid employees on Monday they must return to corporate offices four days a week starting March 1, according to an email obtained by CNBC. Iger's four-day-per-week stipulation is relatively strict compared with other large companies, many of which have opted for two or three mandated in-office days for hybrid employees.
