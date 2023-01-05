ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Amazon’s Buy with Prime is a positive step, but the stock is still expensive

's (AMZN) soon-to-be widely available Buy with Prime service, which allows Prime members to use their Amazon accounts to shop with other online merchants, could be a profitable revenue channel for the e-commerce giant. However, the Club holding's stock is still expensive, a high multiple compared to the broader stock market.
CNBC

The 10 best U.S. jobs of 2023, according to new research—many pay over $100,000

2023 is kicking off with a tight job market, despite recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes. In December, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%, the lowest it's been in 50 years, while demand for labor remains high — which means that candidates have a better selection of opportunities to choose from.
CNBC

Bed Bath & Beyond lays off more employees as it struggles to survive

Bed Bath & Beyond’s latest round of layoffs have begun, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC. CEO Sue Gove said in the email that the chief transformation officer role has been eliminated. The struggling home goods retailer shared its third-quarter results on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond...
CNBC

JUST Capital and CNBC Release Annual ‘JUST 100,’ the Only Comprehensive Ranking of How Corporations Perform on the American People’s Priorities

Bank of America tops the JUST 100 list recognizing largest U.S. companies doing right by all stakeholders. NEW YORK - JUST Capital, along with media partner CNBC, today released the 2023 Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies, including the marquee JUST 100. The Rankings are the only comprehensive evaluation of how the nation's largest corporations perform on the Issues that matter most to Americans today, including creating jobs in the U.S., paying a fair, living wage, acting with integrity at the leadership level, supporting workforce retention and training, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, protecting customer privacy, minimizing pollution, and more.
CNBC

How to save $2 million for retirement on a $100,000 annual salary

You can save $2 million for retirement while making $100,000 per year, but to get there you should put money away as soon as possible. CNBC's Emily Lorsch breaks down how much of your salary you'll need to invest based on the age you start trying to achieve this goal.
CNBC

Bob Iger tells Disney employees they must return to the office four days a week

Disney CEO Bob Iger told hybrid employees on Monday they must return to corporate offices four days a week starting March 1, according to an email obtained by CNBC. Iger's four-day-per-week stipulation is relatively strict compared with other large companies, many of which have opted for two or three mandated in-office days for hybrid employees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy