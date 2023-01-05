ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Investigation into shooting at Kalispell gas station continues

By Sean Wells
KBZK News
 5 days ago
KALISPELL - The investigation into a Friday night shooting at a Kalispell gas station is continuing.

Kalispell Police Detective Chad Sweigart says the man is in stable condition at an area hospital.

Detective Sweigart said the motive for the altercation that led to the shooting at the Town Pump on West Reserve remains under investigation.

Officers arrived on the scene of an argument between three men that resulted in one man being shot at 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Detective Sweigart said one suspect was arrested, 40-year-old Jacob Norris.

Norris is being held at the Flathead County Detention Center on a felony charge of Assault with a Weapon.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Flathead County District Court on January 19.

The Kalispell Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

No further details were released at this time.

KBZK News

