'Glass Onion' star Noah Segan shares Easter eggs, a deleted scene, and the yacht-rock song that inspired his scene-stealing stoner Derol

Noah Segan. Michael Buckner/Getty

Noah Segan, who plays scene-stealer Derol in "Glass Onion," has starred in all of Rian Johnson's movies.

He told Insider that the pandemic, yacht rock, and Kato Kaelin were some of his inspirations for Derol.

Segan explained what he learned from Johnson to direct his own movie last year, "Blood Relatives."

There are a few things you are guaranteed to get from a Rian Johnson movie: a great story, a bunch of laughs, and Noah Segan.

Since the writer-director made his debut feature "Brick" back in 2005, Segan has starred in all of Johnson's movies — you may already recognize him as Trooper Wagner in "Knives Out" or the memorable Kid Blue in the time-travel thriller "Looper." But his latest effort might be his most memorable to date.

In the new Netflix hit, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Segan appears as Derol, the stoner house guest of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton). Though he only shows up in a few scenes, his disheveled sun-burnt look and casual "not here" vibe solidified him as the movie's scene stealer and the talk of social media.

Segan chatted with Insider on Wednesday about crafting Derol, the internet's reaction to the character, and patiently waiting for Johnson to give him another part.

Noah Segan as Derol in "Glass Onion." Netflix

Rian told me that Derol and Trooper Wagner are not the same person. Can you confirm that?

This is well above my pay grade to answer this question. [ Laughs. ]

No, seriously, I didn't perform the role of Derol as if he were related to or the same guy as Trooper Wagner. I sort of approached it as a completely different entity and nobody stopped me.

But I think what we love about making these movies is the ownership by the audience of them. They come in and they see touchstones to the previous one and new things and they try to fill in the blanks.

It's like when we were kids and watched the movies and then played "Star Wars" or "Ghostbusters."

Noah Segan as Trooper Wagner in "Knives Out." Lionsgate

So what you're saying, in regards to ownership, is you can't wait for the Derol Halloween costumes this year.

I am very excited, and the thing about the Derol costumes is that it's very affordable and accessible. A bowl of cereal, necklaces, sunglasses. The big preparation is you'll have to sit and bake in the sun for three weeks beforehand.

When Rian came to you with the part did he have an idea for the character or did you just run with it?

When I read the script and we talked about the part, we were deep in the pandemic and I had just let myself go. [ Laughs .] I had not cut my hair, I wasn't going to the gym, I hadn't shaved. I was roaming around my house in slippers running after two little kids.

Rian would come to my house and I would open up the garage door and he would sit on one side of the garage and I would sit on the other and we would talk about video games or whatever, so clearly he saw me and probably saw an opportunity.

But also, there's a song that plays in Derol's room when we see it. It's called "Cool Change" by Little River Band and it is a mainstay on the yacht-rock station.

I think Rian had heard the song and it inspired him to not just put the song in the movie but also inspired him during the process in conceptualizing Derol because we always talked about the song. It's about a guy trying to make his way out on the sea and get himself together.

Derol sporing a 12 pack. Netflix

Also, there's Kato Kaelin. That was a big inspiration. I have always been fascinated by Kato. He's an interesting character in pop culture and the history of L.A. Few have woven their way into Los Angeles and pop culture the way he did.

And, of course, Jeff Bridges' The Dude in "The Big Lebowski" in terms of the mental state that Derol is in and his attitude. He's a sensitive guy but also someone who doesn't sweat the stuff going on around him.

And I don't know if you were joking when you tweeted this , but was Kurt Russell in "Captain Ron" another inspiration?

Yes, Captain Ron! His vibe in that movie is very much what I was going after with Derol.

And to take that further, with Captain Ron I thought to myself after seeing the movie a few times, maybe on the other side of the island is Derol's crappy boat and that's how he and Miles have bonded, they go on these half-assed trips on the Aegean Sea.

I love it, but you're giving Derol a lot of credit in his state. Remember he's lugging around a 12-pack, he's past the six-pack of beers. The man is now saddled with the 12-pack. [ Laughs. ]

Did you and Rian go deep in the rabbit hole and try to come to a reason for how a guy like Derol could link up with a billionaire?

No. [ Laughs .]

But there was a shot that didn't make it in the movie where they are hanging out by the pool — it was basically an introductory shot and Rian realized we didn't need it — but in that shot, it was me and Edward walking up to the pool holding these Fliteboards and we give each other a pound and I walk away and he goes to the pool. It was a quick moment that informed more that we have a friendship.

Are there any Easter eggs in Derol's room?

There's the symbol from "Brick," which is on the surfboard.

For those who don't know, in "Brick," there's a symbol that kind of looks like an "A" but really it's a symbol for a tunnel and that's where a huge amount of the action takes place in the movie. I believe that symbol has found its way into every one of Rian's movies. I know it's part of the graffiti on the wall in "Knives Out."

Derol's room features several Easter eggs: a reference to "Brick" and Jessica Henwick's character Peg is from the Steely Dan song. Netflix

And also with the Steely Dan poster, that band is a big part of the "Knives Out" movies. Peg (Jessica Henwick) is named after a Steely Dan song, and in the first movie, Walt (Michael Shannon) is after Walter Becker, one of the lead singers of the band. Rian is a big Steely Dan fan, as am I.

Along with the movie, Derol has been a sensation online. Any you've seen that really grabbed you?

There was a tweet where it said, "This guy mastered the art of minding his own business," and I got a kick out of that because there's some moral positivity with Derol among all the bad people on the island.

Now I thought you were going to say Tommy Chong, because he tweeted you some love .

Ah, thank you for bringing that up. I stared at the Tommy Chong tweet for hours. Not because I was stoned, but because I vividly remember long ago getting more stoned than I've ever been in my life watching "Up in Smoke." And I remembered time slowing and me just thinking, "How the hell did anyone make this? I would never ascend to this level of on-screen stoner."

So the fact that Tommy Chong saw a guy who he could identify with, and that person is me, that's a great honor.

So it has to be asked, were you high playing Derol?

This is an unfun answer, but ever since being a dad I find that pot doesn't agree with me anymore. So it was all acting.

You and Rian clicked when you auditioned for "Brick" back in 2005 and you've starred in all of his movies since. What has made you two great collaborators?

Being a part of this group that Rian has been working with for 20 years, we are all very loyal. Many of us came up together in the business, and there's just a huge amount of trust.

Also, he and I have a lot of the same interests, we like the same movies, food, music, whatever. It gets to the point where you are really connected on a deep family level.

And an example of that loyalty and trust is I'm sure there have been instances where Rian probably has had to fight to get you in his movies.

I'm sure he has. I know there were times we would run scenes and put them on tape to show other people involved with the film that we had an idea of what we were doing. But that's the trust we have in each other: him coming to me and saying, "This is the capacity in which you can be a part of this," and I say great.

Noah Segan as Kid Blue in "Looper." Sony

What has been your favorite role in a Rian Johnson movie?

These last two movies have been such a tremendous experience because they have been just as much fun to show people as they are to make. We are all trying to make "Brick" again, we're all just trying to get back to what that experience was like. But when you make a movie like "Looper," for example, that's a dramatic movie with heavy shit.

It surprises me you didn't say Kid Blue from "Looper" as your favorite. That was another scene-stealing role for you.

Well, you know, the thing about it is, as lovely as Kid Blue is, he's a tragic character. There were very challenging days — they were satisfying, but it's a sad and tragic movie. Working on the Blanc films, everything seems to be played for the purpose of bringing joy and fun to audiences. And Trooper Wagner and Derol add to that fun.

Noah Segan and Victoria Moroles in "Blood Relatives." Shudder

You directed the movie " Blood Relatives " last year. How much did you take from observing Rian all these years to become a writer-director yourself?

We shot the interiors for "Glass Onion" in Belgrade, I left in mid-September and I was shooting "Blood Relatives" by the beginning of November. So my experience on "Glass Onion" contributed heavily.

I had great support from Rian in helping me develop the movie, having those late night conversations to get it where it needed to go.

But the biggest thing I've learned from him is: if it ain't on the page, it ain't on the stage. You have to have your script together. Everyone has to be excited about the story. It's unifying. So that's what I strived for. And making sure people felt valued on set.

Did you accomplish that?

I did. Nobody quit.

What are you doing next? Will we see you in Johnson's TV project "Poker Face"?

There are few people I have known longer than Rian, and one of them is Natasha Lyonne. So this is like my two big siblings getting together and I'm the little brother trying to get in on the game.

All I'll say is don't blink and you might find me.

(L-R) Noah Segan and Rian Johnson. Myrna M. Suarez/WireImage/Getty

From what Rian has told me , he wants you to show up in all the "Knives Out" movies as different characters. Has he given you any hints yet of who you could possibly be in the third movie?

Watching Rian going through the writing process is the most annoying thing in the world because you'll be sitting there having dinner or drinks with him and he'll go, "I have this idea," and he'll tell you and your mouth will just drop to the ground from how great it is.

And then two weeks later you're hanging out with him and he'll give another idea and you fall to the floor of how great it is. And he just does that for months and months.

He has little notebooks that he scribbles in — it's been 20 years and I've never seen inside one of those notebooks. Then he goes and writes for a month and he's got the fucking script. It's so frustrating how gifted he is.

We are currently at the stage where he's just giving me ideas and I just tell him, "That's fucking great," and he goes "maybe." He's either 90% done or just 10%, you never know.

So you just wait for the call. The life of an actor.

One day he shows up with the script and he'll say, "What about this guy here on this page, you want to do that?" And I'm just like, "Of course I want to do that!" So I wait supportively.

Or to use a line from "Glass Onion" — I buttress.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.