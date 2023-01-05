Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport sets passenger record

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport had its busiest November on record in 2022 and it happened to be one of the busiest months of all time.

In November, the region’s primary airport recorded a total of 4,236,379 passengers going through its terminals, which was a 9.5% increase from November 2021 — the previous record for most total passengers — and a 14.3% increase from November 2019, according to the latest passenger traffic report from the Phoenix Aviation Department, which was released Wednesday.

March is typically the busiest month of the year at Sky Harbor and it is the only month to ever have more than 4.2 million total passengers. The 4.2 million at Sky Harbor in November shows there is positive momentum in the commercial aviation industry after a rough two and half years.

With 17 different airlines operating out of Sky Harbor, it isn’t easy to say there was just one thing that led to a major increase in flights in November, but international travel appears to be a big leader of it. In November 2022, international travelers accounted for 13% of all passengers at Sky Harbor, up 265% from November 2021.

