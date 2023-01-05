ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport sets passenger record

By Brandon Brown, Phoenix Business Journal
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jz2GG_0k4Sk9yC00

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport had its busiest November on record in 2022 and it happened to be one of the busiest months of all time.

In November, the region’s primary airport recorded a total of 4,236,379 passengers going through its terminals, which was a 9.5% increase from November 2021 — the previous record for most total passengers — and a 14.3% increase from November 2019, according to the latest passenger traffic report from the Phoenix Aviation Department, which was released Wednesday.

March is typically the busiest month of the year at Sky Harbor and it is the only month to ever have more than 4.2 million total passengers. The 4.2 million at Sky Harbor in November shows there is positive momentum in the commercial aviation industry after a rough two and half years.

With 17 different airlines operating out of Sky Harbor, it isn’t easy to say there was just one thing that led to a major increase in flights in November, but international travel appears to be a big leader of it. In November 2022, international travelers accounted for 13% of all passengers at Sky Harbor, up 265% from November 2021.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Various airlines announce perks for the new year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After a slew of bad travel headlines over the holidays, the airlines are offering perks to passengers in the new year. Delta Airlines is about to offer free WiFi for all passengers on its planes. By February, 80% of domestic Delta flights will have free WiFi, which you can use for streaming, web browsing and texting. By the end of 2024, free WiFi will be available on all of Delta’s smaller regional jets, too. The only “catch” is you’ll have to log into the free WiFi through Delta’s SkyMiles program, which is also free to join.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Frontier Airlines Launches New Service To Five Cities From Sky Harbor Airport

Frontier has added numerous cities to their offering of direct flights out of Sky Harbor in the past several months and more cities are being added. Frontier is launching nonstop service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to five cities this week. New service from Phoenix will be:. Seattle-Tacoma. Kansas...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Million-dollar home prices not dropping as much in metro Phoenix

Metro Phoenix’s luxury home sales are not slowing as much as the rest of the housing market. That’s not typical. Often the million-dollar housing market slows first, with any bumps in the stock market and emerging concerns over a potential recession. Valley million-dollar home sales were down about...
PHOENIX, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Super Star Car Wash sells for $6.2 million

Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, recently announced the sale of Super Star Car Wash, a 4,517-square-foot net-leased property in Peoria. The asset sold for $6,217,000. Zack House, Mark Ruble and Chris Lind, investment specialists in Marcus &...
PEORIA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Rio Verde homeowners hit hard by city water shut-off

After years of warnings it may happen someday, Scottsdale turned off the water at the stand pipe servicing the Rio Verde Foothills community of about 2,000 homes northeast of the city on Jan. 1. Roughly 500 homes had been relying on the stand pipe for hauled water for all their...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

IndiCap completes financing for Virgin Industrial Park project

IndiCap, a boutique commercial real estate company specializing in industrial investment and development in the Arizona and Southwest U.S. markets, has completed financing for the Virgin Industrial Park project in Maricopa County, within metro Phoenix’s West Valley, with the closure of a loan for Phase I and the cash closing on the land for Phase II of the project.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Greyson F

Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in Town

Restaurants come and go. It is the life of the industry. What is sad is when you discover your favorite joint, take in family outings and dinners with friends, build memories, and then have the restaurant close-up shop. When such a thing happens there is a more personal feeling of loss associated with it. One particular restaurant in the Valley, a once-popular burger spot, has now joined the growing list of restaurants to close down so far in 2023, taking with it its food as well as the memories and experiences shared by others within its walls.
TEMPE, AZ
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Surprise, AZ

Surprise is a unique Arizona city in Maricopa County that combines urban charm and natural rural beauty. Located just a few miles from Phoenix, Surprise is an excellent destination for anyone looking to explore some of the many popular things to do in the area. But what separates Surprise from...
SURPRISE, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire immediately! (01/08)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Don't miss Arizona@Work's South Phoenix Hiring event, this Tuesday January 10th from 9am-Noon. Multiple employers are hiring during this job fair including Mastercorp, Fedex, Arizona Department of Health Services, Journey Out Homelessness, Albertsons, BCBS, Kelly Education, Erus Energy, Renaissance Hotel, Central Arizona Trucking, U.S. Vets Phoenix, Scion and more. It all happens at 4635 South Central Avenue, Phoenix, Maricopa County, Arizona 85040. Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate

At the last Mesa Planning and Zoning Board meeting of 2022, the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix traffic eases on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road after car fire

PHOENIX - Traffic in Phoenix was backed up on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road due to a car fire Sunday night, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. "Traffic is being directed through the site in the HOV and left lanes. Please be prepared to slow down and merge over," ADOT said in a tweet at 6:46 p.m. By 7:39 p.m., ADOT confirmed traffic was flowing once again after moving the car that caught fire to the side of the road.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy