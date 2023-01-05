ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

The goriest moments in the 'Evil Dead Rise' trailer, ranked

By Eammon Jacobs
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qiBZ_0k4Sk6K100
Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie in "Evil Dead Rise."

Warner Bros. Pictures

  • Irish director Lee Cronin is bringing the Deadites back in "Evil Dead Rise."
  • It's the latest movie in the "Evil Dead" franchise created by Sam Raimi.
  • The first red-band trailer for the film shows off just how brutal the new story will be.

Horror fans haven't seen an "Evil Dead" movie since Fede Álvarez delivered a fresh group of victims to that infamous cabin in the woods back in 2013, but Lee Cronin is about to change that with 2023's "Evil Dead Rise."

The new movie follows Beth (Lily Sullivan) as she visits her sister, single mother Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), and her children in Los Angeles, where the book of the dead has found its way into their apartment building. It isn't long before Ellie is possessed and becomes a terrifying Deadite herself, hunting her sister and her kids.

Sam Raimi's "Evil Dead" franchise has an infamous reputation for its brutal violence, and Cronin comes out strong by teasing some of the film's unhinged scenes.

So, here are the gnarliest moments in the "Evil Dead Rise" trailer, ranked.

6. The mother of all evil.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2efYqx_0k4Sk6K100
Deadite Ellie screaming through a door.

Warner Bros. Pictures

The film is playing on the idea of a mother turning on her own children as Ellie becomes the first Deadite in the building, and it's clear that Cronin is toying with that dynamic.

One of the most haunting scenes in the trailer sees Ellie's daughter, played by Nell Fisher, speaking to her bloodied mother through a barricaded door.

Clearly, the little girl falls for the Deadite's sinister smile and unlocks the door, and the screaming monster tries to grab her own daughter, which is incredibly effective.

Putting a child in the middle of all the bloody carnage is a bold move from Cronin, especially when her own mother is probably trying to rip her arm off.

5. The blood flood.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rL2ML_0k4Sk6K100
Blood exploding through a window.

Warner Bros. Pictures.

Cronin previously teased on Twitter that "Evil Dead Rise" will be a blood-soaked affair, and he wasn't lying.

The montage of shots toward the end of the trailer shows a cascade of blood crashing through (what looks like) a window.

Yes, it's very reminiscent of Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining," but it's confirmation that this isn't going to hold back on all of its gory glory.

It'll be interesting to see whether this is a dream sequence, or if that really is blood flooding through the apartment building. Will it top the blood rain at the end of the 2013 "Evil Dead" movie? Here's hoping.

4. The sore throat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4ayp_0k4Sk6K100
Glass bulging out of someone's neck.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Ellie clearly isn't going to be the only Deadite causing chaos in the apartment, because it looks like at least one of her children will also turn into a bloodthirsty demon.

Deadite Ellie obviously hasn't been feeding her kids very well, since one of them decides to start munching on a wine glass, much to Beth's horror.

To make it worse, the trailer takes the time to show the shards of broken glass bulging out of their throat as they swallow it. That one hurts just to think about.

This might be the same person who gets set on fire later in the trailer... They're definitely having a bad day.

3. The scalp.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AsphM_0k4Sk6K100
Mia Challis as Jessica getting strangled by a Deadite.

Warner Bros. Pictures

The footage also confirms that the horror isn't just confined to the claustrophobic apartment, with a sequence involving a group of characters out in the woods. Although, their cabin looks in better shape than the one Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) fought his way through in previous films.

Clearly, this gang isn't going to survive long because one of the girls is possessed, and quickly takes it out on another girl by grabbing her ponytail with such ferocity that she rips her whole scalp off. Gross.

This unknown Deadite girl then wanders onto a dock by a lake and drops the mushy scalp to the floor with a wet slop. Yummy.

2. The tattoo gun.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6J4F_0k4Sk6K100
A tattoo gun in front of someone's eyeball.

Warner Bros. Pictures

What is it about horror movies and brutalizing someone's eyeballs? Yikes.

The trailer boasts a big wince-worthy moment as Ellie pounces on a victim with a tattoo gun.

She pins them to the floor while pushing the gun at their eye, although the trailer is careful not to show the audience what happens next. After all, the studio has to save some of the violence for release.

But the idea of what's about to happen is enough to make viewers shiver with the thought of the tattoo gun going into the victim's eyeball. Nice.

1. The cheese grater.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jj4Zc_0k4Sk6K100
A bloody hand holding a cheese grater against Beth's leg.

Warner Bros.

The one moment that really stands out in the whole trailer is when one of Ellie's older daughters (who's clearly been possessed) grabs a cheese grater and slams it onto Beth's leg, presumably shredding her calf with it. Again, it doesn't actually show the wound, but the very idea of it is enough to make anyone squirm.

Cronin has clearly had a lot of fun coming up with various means of torture for the Deadites' victims in a way that isn't going to leave the audience's brain any time soon.

Hopefully, the trailer is just a taste of what's to come rather than spoiling all the best bits, but it's looking good for "Evil Dead" fans.

It's not looking as good for Ellie, Beth, and the kids in the apartment. It's a good job there's a "boomstick" and a chainsaw to hand.

"Evil Dead Rise" is released in theaters on April 21.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Robb Report

Michael B. Jordan’s Encino Mansion Hits the Market for $13 Million

Michael B. Jordan will make his directorial debut with Creed III when it hit theaters this March, but in the meantime, he’s added another role to his resume: house flipper.   The actor has just put his farmhouse-style property in Encino’s Royal Estates neighborhood on the market for $12.9 million, eight months after scooping up the SoCal compound. Jordan originally bought the residence back in May for a cool $12.5 million and has since dropped close to $500,000 renovating the pad—although it was newly built in 2021. The upgrades included improvements to the home’s security and air-conditioning systems, Andrew Mortaza of the Agency,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Golden Globes: Celebs On Red Carpet Explain Why They Decided To Attend HFPA’s Party This Year

If you’re a celebrity walking the red carpet of tonight’s Golden Globes, chances are pretty good that you’ll have to answer a few questions about why you decided to show up in the first place. Despite all the changes made by the HFPA in the last year — including boosting the racial and ethnic diversity of the membership and starting a hotline for folks to report malfeasance — distrust of the foreign press still remains. So far, most folks — like Glass Onion writer/director Rian Johnson, for example — are saying they checked with their reps and decided improvements had been...
WSOC Charlotte

Golden Globes red carpet underway, after year off the air

After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal. Stars and studios boycotted last year's ceremony, which NBC...
Variety

Shakira to Be Featured in Argentine Producer Bizarrap’s Popular ‘Music Sessions’

Shakira will be the next guest artist to feature in Argentine producer Bizarrap’s popular ‘Music Sessions.’ After teasing the track earlier this week, the Colombian singer and Bizarrap both took to social media to announce the collaboration titled “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions 53.” The new song will be out on Jan. 11 as the follow-up to Bizarrap’s release with Argentina’s Duki (Session 50) and Spanish rapper Quevedo (Session 52) which spent several weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart last summer and currently has over 400 million views on YouTube. The news of a fresh Shakira song was initially announced on...
Deadline

Golden Globes Winners List – Updating Live

Refresh for updates… The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are being handed out tonight in Beverly Hills, and Deadline will be revealing the winners as they are announced. Check out the below, along with the remaining nominees. The red carpet is over, the presenters are present, new categories have been added, and the annual awards-season kickoff event is back on NBC after the HFPA’s fraught year without a TV deal. RELATED: Golden Globes: Celebs Explain Why They Decided To Attend The HFPA Party This Year Here are the winners so far at the 2023 Golden Globes, followed by a list of...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Insider

Insider

735K+
Followers
39K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy