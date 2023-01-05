The goriest moments in the 'Evil Dead Rise' trailer, ranked

Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie in "Evil Dead Rise." Warner Bros. Pictures

Irish director Lee Cronin is bringing the Deadites back in "Evil Dead Rise."

It's the latest movie in the "Evil Dead" franchise created by Sam Raimi.

The first red-band trailer for the film shows off just how brutal the new story will be.

Horror fans haven't seen an "Evil Dead" movie since Fede Álvarez delivered a fresh group of victims to that infamous cabin in the woods back in 2013, but Lee Cronin is about to change that with 2023's "Evil Dead Rise."

The new movie follows Beth (Lily Sullivan) as she visits her sister, single mother Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), and her children in Los Angeles, where the book of the dead has found its way into their apartment building. It isn't long before Ellie is possessed and becomes a terrifying Deadite herself, hunting her sister and her kids.

Sam Raimi's "Evil Dead" franchise has an infamous reputation for its brutal violence, and Cronin comes out strong by teasing some of the film's unhinged scenes.

So, here are the gnarliest moments in the "Evil Dead Rise" trailer, ranked.

Deadite Ellie screaming through a door. Warner Bros. Pictures

6. The mother of all evil.

The film is playing on the idea of a mother turning on her own children as Ellie becomes the first Deadite in the building, and it's clear that Cronin is toying with that dynamic.

One of the most haunting scenes in the trailer sees Ellie's daughter, played by Nell Fisher, speaking to her bloodied mother through a barricaded door.

Clearly, the little girl falls for the Deadite's sinister smile and unlocks the door, and the screaming monster tries to grab her own daughter, which is incredibly effective.

Putting a child in the middle of all the bloody carnage is a bold move from Cronin, especially when her own mother is probably trying to rip her arm off.

Blood exploding through a window. Warner Bros. Pictures.

5. The blood flood.

Cronin previously teased on Twitter that "Evil Dead Rise" will be a blood-soaked affair, and he wasn't lying.

The montage of shots toward the end of the trailer shows a cascade of blood crashing through (what looks like) a window.

Yes, it's very reminiscent of Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining," but it's confirmation that this isn't going to hold back on all of its gory glory.

It'll be interesting to see whether this is a dream sequence, or if that really is blood flooding through the apartment building. Will it top the blood rain at the end of the 2013 "Evil Dead" movie? Here's hoping.

Glass bulging out of someone's neck. Warner Bros. Pictures

4. The sore throat.

Ellie clearly isn't going to be the only Deadite causing chaos in the apartment, because it looks like at least one of her children will also turn into a bloodthirsty demon.

Deadite Ellie obviously hasn't been feeding her kids very well, since one of them decides to start munching on a wine glass, much to Beth's horror.

To make it worse, the trailer takes the time to show the shards of broken glass bulging out of their throat as they swallow it. That one hurts just to think about.

This might be the same person who gets set on fire later in the trailer... They're definitely having a bad day.

Mia Challis as Jessica getting strangled by a Deadite. Warner Bros. Pictures

3. The scalp.

The footage also confirms that the horror isn't just confined to the claustrophobic apartment, with a sequence involving a group of characters out in the woods. Although, their cabin looks in better shape than the one Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) fought his way through in previous films.

Clearly, this gang isn't going to survive long because one of the girls is possessed, and quickly takes it out on another girl by grabbing her ponytail with such ferocity that she rips her whole scalp off. Gross.

This unknown Deadite girl then wanders onto a dock by a lake and drops the mushy scalp to the floor with a wet slop. Yummy.

A tattoo gun in front of someone's eyeball. Warner Bros. Pictures

2. The tattoo gun.

What is it about horror movies and brutalizing someone's eyeballs? Yikes.

The trailer boasts a big wince-worthy moment as Ellie pounces on a victim with a tattoo gun.

She pins them to the floor while pushing the gun at their eye, although the trailer is careful not to show the audience what happens next. After all, the studio has to save some of the violence for release.

But the idea of what's about to happen is enough to make viewers shiver with the thought of the tattoo gun going into the victim's eyeball. Nice.

A bloody hand holding a cheese grater against Beth's leg. Warner Bros.

1. The cheese grater.

The one moment that really stands out in the whole trailer is when one of Ellie's older daughters (who's clearly been possessed) grabs a cheese grater and slams it onto Beth's leg, presumably shredding her calf with it. Again, it doesn't actually show the wound, but the very idea of it is enough to make anyone squirm.

Cronin has clearly had a lot of fun coming up with various means of torture for the Deadites' victims in a way that isn't going to leave the audience's brain any time soon.

Hopefully, the trailer is just a taste of what's to come rather than spoiling all the best bits, but it's looking good for "Evil Dead" fans.

It's not looking as good for Ellie, Beth, and the kids in the apartment. It's a good job there's a "boomstick" and a chainsaw to hand.

"Evil Dead Rise" is released in theaters on April 21.