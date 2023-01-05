Read full article on original website
Scangarella leaves Choose N.J. to join Connecticut’s economic development team
Catherine Scangarella, who has over 25 years serving the state of New Jersey, most recently as Choose New Jersey’s chief business development officer, has joined New Haven, Connecticut-based AdvanceCT as executive vice president of business retention and expansion, according to a Monday announcement. Scangarella will lead Connecticut’s efforts to work with existing corporate investors, helping them expand their operations in the state.
CBRE: Office leasing in northern and central N.J. picked up steam in 2022
Despite growing economic uncertainty, year-to-date office leasing activity of 5.6 million square feet in northern and central New Jersey was 41% higher when compared with the same time last year, according to CBRE’s Q4 2022 New Jersey Office Figures report, released Monday. Despite this, the northern and central New...
Global fintech player Bluevine cuts ribbon on new corporate HQ in Jersey City
Bluevine, a fintech company founded in 2013 that bills itself as a leading provider of small business banking solutions, cut the ribbon Tuesday morning on its new company headquarters in Jersey City. CEO Eyal Lifshitz said the company was founded in Redwood City, California, and has U.S. offices in Salt...
Business proposals (changes in liquor license laws, incentive packages) part of State of State
It’s the State of the State address — an annual event where Gov. Phil Murphy gets to lay claim to accomplishments and present big-picture goals for the future. The quick-take reactions that came pouring in minutes after the 56-minute speech ended showed many do not stand in agreement with Murphy (to be fair, that will be the case for any governor of any state).
N.J. Utilities Association appoints Rich Henning as CEO
The Trenton-based New Jersey Utilities Association recently announced the appointment of Rich Henning as CEO and president, effective Jan. 3. Henning steps into his new role from his position as senior vice president at Veolia North America. He brings over 34 years of utility experience in communications, marketing and government relations to the statewide trade association for investor-owned utilities that provide essential water, wastewater, electric, natural gas and telecommunications services to New Jersey residents and businesses. Prior to joining Veolia, he worked for General Electric, Panasonic and the (Bergen) Record.
New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law welcomes one to team
The New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law, with offices in Somerset and Monmouth counties, on Monday said it welcomed Cynthia Lambo to the firm. “Cindy is a terrific lawyer, fearless, detail oriented, a zealous litigator and a compassionate advocate. We are thrilled to have Cindy join our Lawrence Law team,” founder Jeralyn Lawrence said.
Coalition of 13 environmental groups offers strong support for offshore wind projects
At a time when the unexplained deaths of six whales on the New Jersey/New York coastline has a few environmental groups saying more must be done to examine the impact of offshore wind projects on marine life, a group of 13 environmental organizations in the state reiterated their support for the sector.
Eisner Advisory Group elevates four to partner
Eisner Advisory Group, one of the world’s largest business consulting firms — with a strong presence in New Jersey — announced that it has admitted four new partners effective Dec. 1. Glenn Aigen, John Delalio, Rahul Mahna and Mary Rizzuti’s advancements reflects the growth of the firm’s technology and advisory businesses.
Bergen New Bridge President Visconi named to Felician University board
Felician University announced that Deborah Visconi, the CEO and president of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, has been appointed to its board of trustees. “We are very excited to have Deborah Visconi join us in our mission of providing a competitive, value-based college education to a large and diverse student population. The success of Felician University has always rested in our ability to graduate highly skilled, workforce-ready students who go on to make a difference in the businesses and communities they serve,” Jim D’Agostino, chairman of the board, said. “Deb’s vast experience, particularly in the field of health care, will help us accelerate our goals in preparing Felician University graduates for successful employment while satisfying the significant needs of the region, the state and the nation. As an HSI (Hispanic Serving Institution), we also recognize her fine example as a successful Latina leader and are very grateful for the mentorship she has already provided to our students.”
Extra Space Storage and Solar Landscape energize award-winning community solar project
Solar Landscape has connected the first of its award-winning community solar projects to the grid in Neptune. Located on an Extra Space Storage facility, the project is the second of 46 approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities in Year 2 of the Community Solar Energy Pilot Program.
Family-owned Puerto Rican restaurant Taino’s Kitchen cuts ribbon on 2nd Newark location
Taino’s Kitchen, a family-owned Puerto Rican restaurant that has operated since 2014 in the North Ward of Newark, has now expanded to Downtown Newark with its second location, at 85 Halsey St. on the corner of Halsey Street and Linden Street. Taino’s first location is located at 849 Mount Prospect Ave.
BioCentriq hires experienced process and engineering expert as vice president of development
Newark-based BioCentriq Inc., a cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, named David Smith as its new vice president of development, according to a Tuesday announcement. With 15-plus years of experience in the field of regenerative medicine, Smith’s proven expertise and background in process development and engineering have...
NAI Hanson helps 3 small businesses find homes in Rutherford
NAI James E. Hanson on Tuesday said it negotiated three leases at 17 Sylvan St. in Rutherford. The transactions include a 900-square-foot lease with FL&M Engineering Design & Inspection, a 900-square-foot lease with Robust Living Therapy LLC and a 300-square-foot lease with Ingri’s Home Services LLC. NAI Hanson’s Team...
Sushi by Boū to open new Hoboken location in W Hotel
Modern speakeasy-inspired omakase concept Sushi by Boū — known for reimagining the omakase experience — Monday said it is opening its newest location and second in New Jersey in the W Hotel, 225 River St., Hoboken, on Saturday, joining the original Jersey City location in Ani Ramen House.
Bussel Realty Corp. trades industrial property in Somerset
Bussel Realty Corp. on Monday said it sold 9 Shirley Ave. in Somerset, an 8,000-square-foot industrial property. Steve Jaynes, industrial specialist with BRC and one of the company’s leading brokers, represented the buyer, 9 Shirley Avenue Real Estate LLC, in the transaction. The seller, Badoui Batour, was represented by Jazz Homes NJ.
Covanta acquires Mass.-based wastewater treatment, recycling and environmental service firm
Building on a recent series of high-profile acquisitions, Covanta recently said it is adding Globalcycle and Global Remediation Services to its stable of sustainable solutions. The Morristown-based provider of environmental services for businesses and communities said that acquiring these regional leaders in wastewater treatment, recycling and environmental services fast-tracks its...
Going to the video: Law firm uses documentary-style presentations to push personal injury cases forward in Zoom era
E. Drew Britcher, who leads a local law firm’s trial practice, saw that cases were moving toward resolution during COVID at a snail’s pace. And maybe slower than that. PowerPoint presentations and Zoom discourse weren’t speeding things along, either. So, what his Britcher, Leone & Sergio LLC...
Higher education resource guide Intelligent.com releases Best Community Colleges list for 2023
Intelligent.com, a resource for program rankings and higher education planning, on Monday announced the release of its Best Community Colleges in New Jersey in 2023 list. The research identifies top schools in the state based on tuition costs, the number of credits required to graduate and the online coursework delivery format.
Moody’s upgrades Cooper University Health Care credit rating again
Following its recent upgrade to A- from S&P Global Ratings in November, Cooper University Health Care’s credit rating from Moody’s Investors Service was upgraded today to A3, its highest rating ever. Moody’s said the “upgrade to A3 reflects our expectation that operating margins will be maintained at current...
Northstar Travel Group announces new CEO and other leadership changes
Northstar Travel Group on Friday said it named Jason Young as its new CEO. Young succeeds Thomas Kemp, who has been chairman and CEO since 2009. Kemp will transition to the role of chairman. The Rutherford-based travel industry-focused information services company also announced that, along with this leadership change, Bob...
