ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

‘We are so thankful.’ Bellefonte area fire victims get help from community, NBA star

By Keely Doll
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 5 days ago

After a devastating fire, support for displaced residents has poured in from the Bellefonte community and beyond, including what appears to be a major donation from an NBA player.

The residents of 720 W. Water St. in Spring Township watched their home go up in flames on Dec. 30 in a fire that destroyed their apartment building and severely damaged an adjacent building.

All seven residents escaped without injury but the three apartments that made up the home were completely destroyed. Crews were called around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 30 and were able to get the fire under control by 9:30 p.m.

But just hours after the fire, residents Alex Struble and Tori Ann Suhy were surprised as physical and financial donations from the community started to roll in. Community members started bringing bags of clothing, shoes and other household items, leaving them for the residents in a neighbor’s garage.

Suhy said the donations show the love that the Bellefonte community has for each other as sees those who donated as family.

“It was just such a blessing to see how much support, how quickly we got that support and the overwhelming amount of thoughts, prayers, and donations that we got,” Suhy said. “We were just floored by the amount of support that we got from our community.”

Former Bellefonte resident Alicia Praskovich started a community Facebook page to post updates and gather support for the residents. Praskovich also started a GoFundMe for all the fire victims , including two children, which has raised $39,572 as of Wednesday.

One donation in particular stands out — $22,000 under the name Kyrie Irving, the famous Brooklyn Nets basketball player. The player has a history of donating identical amounts to various GoFundMe campaigns across the country.

Struble said he was “floored” by the amount raised by the GoFundMe and expected only around $1,000. He said the financial assistance will take a weight off the couple’s shoulders while they get back on their feet.

“It really was the community coming out to us first and already knowing that they were going to help us no matter what the situation was,” Struble said. “They started the healing process for us before we knew it and we are so thankful for that.”

A GoFundMe page was created to benefit resident Tashoi Evans, which has raised $2,595 of its $3,000 goal. Another GoFundMe was created for Pamela Shreffler, a neighbor whose house was also heavily damaged in the fire.

Denika Colpetzer, who lived at 720 W. Water St. with her boyfriend and two children, thanked the community for their generosity in a Facebook post. Colpetzer said a woman had come forward with a fully furnished home for them to live in while searching for another permanent residence.

“Thank you to everyone who has prayed for us or donated anything,” Colpetzer said in a text. “We appreciate all of you from the bottom of our hearts.”

For updates and additional information on what the residents need, go to the Bellefonte fire updates Facebook page . Clothing sizes, links to GoFundMe’s and information on drop-offs can all be found on the page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKXDO_0k4Sjm9N00
Firefighters work at the scene of a two-building fire on West Water Street in Spring Township on Dec. 30. Keely Doll/kdoll@centredaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Request for patch of stained rug opposed in suit over Little Leaguer’s fall from bunk bed

Little League opposes providing 9 square feet of stained carpet sought in the suit over the fall from an upper bunk by a Utah player during the world series. The world’s largest youth sports organization claims Jace and Nancy Oliverson are on a “fishing expedition” in their request for part of the rug from the dorm room in South Williamsport where the Snow Canyon all-stars from Santa Clara, Utah, stayed.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

UPMC employee saves man's life

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Shaun McQuay is a rehabilitation aide at UPMC Northcentral in Williamsport. A typical day for him is helping patients get back on their feet, but on November 18, he went above and beyond his title. "I was on my computer doing stuff with the charts, and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

Selinsgrove Officer Suspended Four Weeks Without Pay

SELINSGROVE – A veteran Selinsgrove Borough Police Officer, who sent messages, perceived as threatening, to Chief Shanee Mitchell, has been suspended for one month. Selinsgrove Borough Manager Lauren Martz says Officer Scott Grove was suspended for four weeks without pay, this follows a meeting Monday afternoon. She says the borough’s solicitor will also implement ‘return to work procedures.’
SELINSGROVE, PA
WTAJ

Crews make quick work of house fire in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire Monday morning and quickly put out the flame. Lindsey Delattre, captain of the Madera Fire Company, said crews responded to a house fire in Knox Township along the 1000 block of Caldwell Road around 11:38 a.m. Flames were coming from the […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

9-hour police standoff closes roadway in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State and local law enforcement were sent to a home in Clearfield after a reported domestic disturbance turned into a nine-hour standoff with man holding a gun. Police activity was initially reported by 511PA on Route 322 westbound at Flegal Road on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Flegal Road […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

2 jailed after multiple overdoses at Bedford County Sheetz

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were arrested and another was hospitalized after police were called to a Sheetz for a report of multiple overdoses in the store Sunday. On Jan. 8 around 11:35 a.m., state police were called to the Sheetz on Business 220 in Bedford Township to help EMS with two men […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Another $1 million lottery ticket sold in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another lucky person has purchased a winning ticket worth $1 million from a store in Altoona. A winning “We Wish You a Merry Million” Scratch-Off Ticket was sold at Sunoco located at 1700 7th Avenue in Altoona. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Another millionaire […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
State College

State College business gives truck to employee

STATE COLLEGE — Talk about closing out 2022 with a bang!. Last year, Frances Binegar-Enoch was awarded a new 2022 Ford hybrid truck from Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in recognition of her dedication to the company. Binegar-Enoch is a hardworking mother who had relocated to State College from out of state with her husband and children.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Liquor Control cites local business for violations

Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
NEWVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wanted man in custody after two-mile chase

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man refused to stop after authorities saw him driving a vehicle near the 700 block of W. Fourth Street. Keith Bernard Haynes was wanted by the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office when detectives spotted him on Nov. 14. Williamsport Police officers attempted to stop Haynes, who refused to pull over and drove away. Related reading: Man charged after two crack sales to detectives ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
6K+
Followers
188
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy