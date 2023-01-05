Read full article on original website
WHSV
Stray cat at JMU tests positive for rabies
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) has sent out a message about a rabid stray cat found on the James Madison University campus on December 17, 2022. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA prior to being euthanized and tested positive for rabies December 22.
WHSV
Salvation Army of Staunton grateful for support from service area
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - With the uncertainty that has come with the past few years, the community’s continued support of the Red Kettle campaign and Angel Tree program makes their work possible – and it’s needed now more than ever. The Salvation Army relies on funds raised during the Christmas season to assist more than 25 million people each year.
WHSV
Two Harrisonburg music businesses come together in ‘perfect collaboration’
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Music and the love for it is what has fueled Hometown Music’s owner Chuck Marks for the last 23 years, and now a shared passion for music will be a key piece of the business’s transition to joining another local company. “I’m at the...
royalexaminer.com
Precious, queen of Front Royal’s animal shelter, finds a home; long-timers Kevin, Rocky, and Neko wait in line
Within just a couple of days of our Royal Examiner story featuring her, the dog Precious housed at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter for more than two years was adopted and last week began life in a new and loving home. Royal Examiner was alerted to her plight as the new year approached, and with tail held high she left her cage for the last time late last week and is reported safe and loved in her new home.
WHSV
New store brings ‘Pop’ of life to shopping in Timberville
TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A new store in Timberville had a successful opening day according to town manager Austin Garber. PopShelf opened Friday and Garber said it has brought a steady stream of traffic and customers to the town. The store has gone viral on social media for its low...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: The ice cream will go on, but dining in is out at Stuarts Draft shop
Sweet Scoops Ice Cream Parlor opened in Stuarts Draft in June 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Through minimum wage increases, supply chain challenges and the need to hire a manager, the shop survived. But all of its staff members are returning to college this semester, so the dining room closed...
WHSV
Two die in Broadway house fire
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday a fire broke out in a Broadway home that claimed the lives of two people, and on Jan. 10 more information was given about the incident. According to a press release from the Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office, (RCFMO) at around noon on Jan. 8, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a structure fire with fire showing from the roof of a home located at Deer Cabin Lane in Broadway. When responders got there they reported a lot of fire throughout the house and from the roof. More crews were called in, as well as additional water because of the remote location of the home.
WHSV
Staunton fire displaces six
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A fire broke out in a Staunton home on Jan. 10 and the Staunton Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) reported that people were allegedly trapped inside. According to the Staunton Fire and Rescue, when crews arrived on scene fire was showing from the back of the home.
WHSV
East Rockingham High School’s Care Closet continues to expand and serve more students
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Care Closet at East Rockingham High School was created in 2021 by a couple of teachers who saw there was a need within the school beyond academics. Since then, it’s continued to grow and meet the needs of more students. At the start...
WHSV
Rockingham County School Board updates on superintendent search, holiday performance investigation
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board met for the first time in 2023 Monday night. Updates were given on the search for a new superintendent and a holiday performance that took place in December. The board has picked a firm that will vet candidates to be...
NBC 29 News
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shelters and rescues are receiving unwanted puppy presents following the holidays, according to Newsweek. Pets can be cute additions to the family, but they’re also long-term commitments. Owners need time and money for vet appointments, food, training, and more. “They’re not disposable, they’re supposed to...
WHSV
Two dead after Broadway home fire
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Chief Holloway confirmed that another body was recovered from the fire. Crews remain on scene. Original: At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday. Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Downtown Mall tree removal to begin Jan. 10
The City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department will be removing nine trees on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. Trees have been selected for removal due to concerns about the health and structural integrity of the individual trees. In addition, the city will be conducting pruning activities on select trees, removing...
WHSV
Waynesboro sees two instances of anti-semitic vandalism
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The city of Waynesboro dealt with some anti-semitic vandalism on Sunday night. On Monday morning swastikas were found spray painted on a mural on the side of the Waynesboro YMCA building and on a Sheetz billboard along Route 340 between Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft. The YMCA...
WHSV
Shenandoah County Supervisors consider preserving 60 acre property
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Tuesday night and one item on the agenda is the potential preservation of 61 acres of land outside of Strasburg. The farmer who owns the property on Pouts Hill Road is seeking to donate the...
WHSV
Jon Henry General Store covering bus fares for customers
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Jon Henry General Store in New Market started the new year by giving back. The store began covering bus fares for any customer who uses the Shen-Go routes to get to the store. At check-out, owner Jon Henry says they will reimburse riders for the...
WHSV
Rockingham County updates Massanutten POA on effort to purchase water system
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - The executive committee of the Massanutten Property Owners Association (MPOA) held a special meeting on Monday alongside Rockingham County officials. The meeting was held to update property owners on the county’s effort to purchase the Massanutten water system. For years Massanutten residents have been asking...
Blacksburg, Charlottesville Among The “Most Stressed-Out” College Towns
College student stress levels are on the rise, thanks to financial worries, time spent on digital devices, social and academic pressures, job planning, and recent Covid lockdowns and vax mandates, and it’s no different in Blacksburg or Charlottesville. In fact, the mental health of young adults has become a critical issue in the past few […]
wsvaonline.com
Fatal house fire investigation underway
The investigation into Sunday’s fatal house fire in Broadway continues. The fire started shortly after noon at a home in the 32-hundred block of Deer Cabin Lane and by the time firefighters were able to get it under control, the house was a total loss. Rockingham County Fire and...
