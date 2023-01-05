ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

Stray cat at JMU tests positive for rabies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) has sent out a message about a rabid stray cat found on the James Madison University campus on December 17, 2022. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA prior to being euthanized and tested positive for rabies December 22.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Salvation Army of Staunton grateful for support from service area

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - With the uncertainty that has come with the past few years, the community’s continued support of the Red Kettle campaign and Angel Tree program makes their work possible – and it’s needed now more than ever. The Salvation Army relies on funds raised during the Christmas season to assist more than 25 million people each year.
STAUNTON, VA
royalexaminer.com

Precious, queen of Front Royal’s animal shelter, finds a home; long-timers Kevin, Rocky, and Neko wait in line

Within just a couple of days of our Royal Examiner story featuring her, the dog Precious housed at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter for more than two years was adopted and last week began life in a new and loving home. Royal Examiner was alerted to her plight as the new year approached, and with tail held high she left her cage for the last time late last week and is reported safe and loved in her new home.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WHSV

New store brings ‘Pop’ of life to shopping in Timberville

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A new store in Timberville had a successful opening day according to town manager Austin Garber. PopShelf opened Friday and Garber said it has brought a steady stream of traffic and customers to the town. The store has gone viral on social media for its low...
TIMBERVILLE, VA
WHSV

Two die in Broadway house fire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday a fire broke out in a Broadway home that claimed the lives of two people, and on Jan. 10 more information was given about the incident. According to a press release from the Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office, (RCFMO) at around noon on Jan. 8, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a structure fire with fire showing from the roof of a home located at Deer Cabin Lane in Broadway. When responders got there they reported a lot of fire throughout the house and from the roof. More crews were called in, as well as additional water because of the remote location of the home.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Staunton fire displaces six

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A fire broke out in a Staunton home on Jan. 10 and the Staunton Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) reported that people were allegedly trapped inside. According to the Staunton Fire and Rescue, when crews arrived on scene fire was showing from the back of the home.
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shelters and rescues are receiving unwanted puppy presents following the holidays, according to Newsweek. Pets can be cute additions to the family, but they’re also long-term commitments. Owners need time and money for vet appointments, food, training, and more. “They’re not disposable, they’re supposed to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Two dead after Broadway home fire

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Chief Holloway confirmed that another body was recovered from the fire. Crews remain on scene. Original: At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday. Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Downtown Mall tree removal to begin Jan. 10

The City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department will be removing nine trees on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. Trees have been selected for removal due to concerns about the health and structural integrity of the individual trees. In addition, the city will be conducting pruning activities on select trees, removing...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro sees two instances of anti-semitic vandalism

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The city of Waynesboro dealt with some anti-semitic vandalism on Sunday night. On Monday morning swastikas were found spray painted on a mural on the side of the Waynesboro YMCA building and on a Sheetz billboard along Route 340 between Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft. The YMCA...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Jon Henry General Store covering bus fares for customers

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Jon Henry General Store in New Market started the new year by giving back. The store began covering bus fares for any customer who uses the Shen-Go routes to get to the store. At check-out, owner Jon Henry says they will reimburse riders for the...
NEW MARKET, VA
wsvaonline.com

Fatal house fire investigation underway

The investigation into Sunday’s fatal house fire in Broadway continues. The fire started shortly after noon at a home in the 32-hundred block of Deer Cabin Lane and by the time firefighters were able to get it under control, the house was a total loss. Rockingham County Fire and...
BROADWAY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy