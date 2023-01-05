Read full article on original website
Rams clobber Arnold on hardwood Monday
Amongst the rubble of a fire a diamond in the rough was found.
Time Travel Tuesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the saying goes a picture is worth a thousand words, and to Local Historian Bill Hudson a postcard can act as the town sharing its own history. Through these photos of the local historic buildings and landscapes of the area, Hudson gives viewers a...
Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway expansion sparks concern among residents
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last month, NewsChannel 7 reported the latest details on the expansion of Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway, otherwise known as Back Back Beach. The map of where the road could be has sparked concerns among residents. The next phase, Phase III of Back Back Beach,...
Lynn Haven Shooting LIVE w/ Victoria Scott
The NewsChannel 7 Today team is hitting the books with Sarah Burris from the Bay County Public Library introducing viewers to Chapter Chat.
Suspect dead after shooting in Lynn Haven home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Sheriff Tommy Ford, an intruder entered a North Bay Drive home around 6 a.m. A mother, father, and child were home at the time, and the mother heard a noise, saw the alleged intruder, and got her husband’s attention. Ford stated the...
Miracle in the ashes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As many of you know, my parent’s lost their home in a devastating fire 2 days before Christmas when a fire started on a house under construction next door. My parents escaped the home with only the clothes they were wearing and my dad’s cell phone. Since the fire we have been going through the house looking for anything that survived. Very few pictures survived and almost no furniture. We did find some china and silver from when my mom and dad got married though. One item that my mom lost that really bothered her was a ring that her grandmother had given her mom and then she gave to my mom. The ring dated back to the 1800s. When the fire started it was located on a make-up table by my mom and dad’s bed in the upstairs of the house. That part of the house is now partially on the 1st floor after it collapsed. After climbing to an outside balcony and looking in and using a drone I was able to locate the table where the ring was located when the fire started. I was not confident in the stability of this area so I asked a friend, Patrick Miller, who used to be a firefighter and is now a builder to help me. I knew he had the skills to at least make sure that the area I was searching was somewhat safe or could be made safe enough to search. I was prepared to search for days, weeks, or even months because I had faith that ring was in the house. I just needed to find it!
The Governor Stone’s completion date delayed
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It may take a bit longer than expected to restore a local historical vessel. The Governor Stone is an 1877 sailing schooner that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael. However, The Friends of The Governor Stone, Inc. and the Stone Loft Boat Shop out of St Andrews are working to rebuild her. The project began last spring. The Governor Stone is at St. Andrew School along Bayview Ave. in Panama City.
Albert Floyd becomes the new head football coach at Rutherford
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The football faithful at Rutherford High School have their new head coach in place!. Sunday night we told you the Rams had settled on Albert Floyd to move their program forward. Monday they made it official. A.D. Jabbar Manning, making the announcement just after ten Monday morning in the school’s media center. Coach Floyd raised in Apalachicola, played college ball in Ohio and North Carolina. Came back to the Panhandle and has spent the last 12 years coaching weightlifting and football in Bay County, at Arnold, Bay and last year with coach Whiddon at Mosley. This is Floyd’s first head coach opportunity! He says growing up in Apalachicola, well Rutherford was on his radar from an early age!
Panama City Rescue Mission still seeking funding to become fully operational
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Rescue Mission hosted the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning. “Huge,” said Panama City Rescue Mission President and CEO Stephen Fett. “It’s huge. It’s acknowledgement of completing something that looked like it might’ve been impossible four years ago after the hurricane (Michael). We didn’t have any money and we didn’t have any insurance.”
Chapter Chat Book 1: Lessons in Chemistry
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The NewsChannel 7 Today team is inviting viewers to read along every month in a new book club, Chapter Chat. The team will be picking one book a month and hope to encourage a love of reading and support for our local libraries. Sarah...
Diamond In The Rough
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
Rescue Mission Reopening Ribbon Cutting
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a chilly night tonight in NWFL with lows in the upper 30s inland and low to mid 40s at the coast under partly cloudy skies. Skies will be sunny on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect 70s by Wednesday. A cold front will bring a chance of rain and maybe some strong storms on Thursday to NWFL. Much colder air returns to our area Friday and through the weekend. Expect for lows in the 30s Sat AM and Sun AM with highs only the the 50s to near 60.
Newly elected Bay County legislators hold public forum
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two familiar faces for Bay County now have new roles in Tallahassee. After serving on the Bay County Commission, Griff Griffitts recently won the race for State House District 6. That’s the seat Sen. Jay Trumbull held before moving to the upper chamber last fall, winning the District 2 seat.
Get involved in the Fore Her Pink Walk and 5k
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lace up those running shoes for an upcoming event benefiting breast cancer research. Fore Her is a breast cancer foundation based locally that works to provide funds for women undergoing active treatment. Fore Her founder, Amy Walsh, said life doesn’t stop for cancer treatments. Miscellaneous...
Brother and sister charged after shots fired in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A brother and sister have been charged after two rounds from a handgun were fired into the air following a dispute, according to Panama City Police. In a news release, police say they responded to the 200 block of Sherman Avenue on Thursday, January 5...
Panama City Police Department expanding number of officers in 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department is hiring. Chief Mark Smith tells NewsChannel 7 the department has several positions available. The openings range from officers to those working for dispatch. “We are hiring sworn personnel so of course; those are the ones that have to go through...
30A businesses looking to hire ahead of busy season
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many businesses across the county have been facing staffing challenges for the past year, from high turnover to finding qualified employees. While some share those struggles, many employers along County Road 30A in south Walton County said they are generally doing well. “We are definitely...
A chilly start to a mild finish
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on radar despite a bank of upper-level clouds pushing out east early on this morning. Most will be gone from our skies around or just after sunrise leaving abundant sunshine for the day ahead. Temperatures have...
