PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As many of you know, my parent’s lost their home in a devastating fire 2 days before Christmas when a fire started on a house under construction next door. My parents escaped the home with only the clothes they were wearing and my dad’s cell phone. Since the fire we have been going through the house looking for anything that survived. Very few pictures survived and almost no furniture. We did find some china and silver from when my mom and dad got married though. One item that my mom lost that really bothered her was a ring that her grandmother had given her mom and then she gave to my mom. The ring dated back to the 1800s. When the fire started it was located on a make-up table by my mom and dad’s bed in the upstairs of the house. That part of the house is now partially on the 1st floor after it collapsed. After climbing to an outside balcony and looking in and using a drone I was able to locate the table where the ring was located when the fire started. I was not confident in the stability of this area so I asked a friend, Patrick Miller, who used to be a firefighter and is now a builder to help me. I knew he had the skills to at least make sure that the area I was searching was somewhat safe or could be made safe enough to search. I was prepared to search for days, weeks, or even months because I had faith that ring was in the house. I just needed to find it!

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO