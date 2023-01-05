Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Rep. Katie Porter to make 2024 Senate bid
Porter's run could put pressure on 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein to confirm a run for re-election. Neither of California's sitting Senators have announced bids.
How Biden's problem with newfound classified documents more a political than legal
President Biden came under scrutiny after lawyers discovered documents with classified markings in an office at the Penn Biden Center formerly used by Biden.
Pentagon ditches COVID vaccine mandate for troops
The Pentagon is formally doing away with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military members, according to a memo from
F-35 Has Flown With Its New Computer Backbone For The First Time
Edwards AFB/USAFKnown as Technology Refresh 3, the upgrade is critical to the F-35's future and the larger Block 4 modernization effort on the horizon.
