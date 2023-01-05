MADISON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded Monday following a rollover crash in downtown Madison. Dane County dispatchers said the crash was reported at around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Langdon and Frances Streets. ﻿ A woman reported to police that her vehicle rolled over after it was rear-ended. She was uninjured. Police said the driver of the other car...

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO