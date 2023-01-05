Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Related
SUV crashes into Ogle County Brewery, no injuries reported
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ford SUV crashed through the front windows of the Ogle County Brewery after a traffic crash Sunday, but no one was harmed. According to the Oregon Police Department, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a 2012 Toyota driven by Kim Risley, 70, of Rockford, ran a red light and collided with a […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a serious accident, near Galena.
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a serious accident, near Galena. It happened not to long ago, on 20 near Williams Drive. That is located near Galena. Initial reports are saying that there are multiple vehicles involved. And multiple injuries were being reported. The accident reconstruction unit...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Scene on a local highway, Expect possible delays
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a scene. Reports a vehicle that was fully engulfed. Some reports are saying this may have been the result from an accident. Avoid the area.. RS Sources. See a scene. SNAP IT: Pull our your camera and film. SEND IT: RockfordScanner@Gmail.com.
MyStateline.com
No one seriously hurt after Boone County crash
No one was seriously hurt after a crash in Boone County Monday evening. No one was seriously hurt after a crash in Boone County Monday evening. Illinois Senate passes assault weapon ban bill, likely …. The Illinois Senate passed their version of an assault weapon ban Monday evening. Rockford man,...
Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said. According to the Rockford Police Department, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. at Springfield Avenue and Safford Road. Police said the pickup was driven by a 32-year-old man, but his […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Shooting On The West Side
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a shooting incident on the West side. It happened around 3 pm near the area of State and Pierpont. Approx. 6 shots were fired in the area. There are reports of a possible shooting victim. At the time of posting this:
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Armed Robbery Reported At Park District Attraction
Our personal opinions on various topics. We received reports of a possible armed robbery at a local park district attraction. It happened yesterday afternoon at 711 N Main Street, the location of the Discovery Center Museum, Riverfront Museum Park and the Rockford Art Museum. No information has been released but...
Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Galena
GALENA, Ill — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle collision in Galena late Monday night, according to a Jo Daviess County media release. Around 11:02 p.m., authorities responded to U.S. Route 20 W just west of William Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found three vehicles involved in the crash.
2023 Rockford Road Construction Project We’re Going to Love to Hate
The next big road construction project in the city of Rockford will create some major headaches, but it's very needed for the job to finish ahead of schedule. The Five Seasons: Winter Spring Summer Fall and Road Construction. The calendar doesn't show it, but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist....
WIFR
One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. Details are limited, but 23 News will provide updates as they come.
Rockford man, charged with attempted murder of cop, to enter plea
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One of three local men accused of opening fire on an undercover police officer is scheduled to enter a plea in a Winnebago County Court on Tuesday. Jade Carter, 19, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and a single count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, allegations that stem from […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East side, Avoid the area
Our personal opinions on various topics. RS source Eric Hultgren is reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of NEWBURG RD & STONY CREEK WAY. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Police are diverting...
Trial begins for Rockford man accused of killing rapper, ‘Pair A Dice’
UPDATE: Because of illness, the trial of Eric. L. Brown has been rescheduled. Court officials told Eyewitness News on Monday that a status hearing is set for Jan. 17, and that jury selection will begin on Jan. 23 in Courtroom 316 at the Winnebago County Courthouse. ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jury selection in the trial of […]
Police investigating man’s death after bystanders find him unresponsive in Janesville park
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are investigating a man’s death after bystanders found him unresponsive in a Janesville park Monday evening. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department said two people found the man sleeping on a wall in Volunteer Park in the 200 block of North Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The duo checked on the man and...
Rockford house goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
Central Illinois Proud
Three arrested by fugitive task force in LaSalle County Monday
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force made three arrests Monday, detaining three people who were on the run from outstanding LaSalle County warrants. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office’s task force first arrested Michael M. Mckinnie, 28, in Streator. Mckinnie was wanted...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : High Speed Chase, Many Cops Are Chasing The Suspects
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a high speed police chase. It happened this afternoon in Loves Park. Several officers were in pursuit of a suspect that was fleeing in a vehicle. Police were chasing the vehicle near the following areas:. Alpine, Forest Hills, Harlem, Perryville, Riverside...
Driver accused of causing rollover crash in downtown Madison arrested
MADISON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded Monday following a rollover crash in downtown Madison. Dane County dispatchers said the crash was reported at around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Langdon and Frances Streets. A woman reported to police that her vehicle rolled over after it was rear-ended. She was uninjured. Police said the driver of the other car...
Winnebago County Courthouse to partially reopen after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire broke out in the Winnebago County Courthouse’s basement in early November, and everything from hearings to offices have had to be relocated since then. Things will start to get back to normal this week. Fourth floor court rooms and the first-floor traffic court room will reopen on Monday. Access […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Suspects Vicious Beat And Rob A Victim in Rockford, Reports Of Many Similar Incidents. Police Are Still Remaining Silent On Violent Crimes….
Our personal opinions on various topics. We have been hoping for transparency. Sadly, police have not released much information these days on all the violent crimes. So, we are just going to go ahead and post the information, that HAS been provided to us. Sources told us last night just...
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0