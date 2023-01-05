ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a serious accident, near Galena.

Sources are reporting a serious accident, near Galena. It happened not to long ago, on 20 near Williams Drive. That is located near Galena. Initial reports are saying that there are multiple vehicles involved. And multiple injuries were being reported. The accident reconstruction unit...
GALENA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Scene on a local highway, Expect possible delays

Sources are reporting a scene. Reports a vehicle that was fully engulfed. Some reports are saying this may have been the result from an accident. Avoid the area.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

No one seriously hurt after Boone County crash

No one was seriously hurt after a crash in Boone County Monday evening. No one was seriously hurt after a crash in Boone County Monday evening. Illinois Senate passes assault weapon ban bill, likely …. The Illinois Senate passed their version of an assault weapon ban Monday evening. Rockford man,...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Shooting On The West Side

Sources are reporting a shooting incident on the West side. It happened around 3 pm near the area of State and Pierpont. Approx. 6 shots were fired in the area. There are reports of a possible shooting victim.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Armed Robbery Reported At Park District Attraction

We received reports of a possible armed robbery at a local park district attraction. It happened yesterday afternoon at 711 N Main Street, the location of the Discovery Center Museum, Riverfront Museum Park and the Rockford Art Museum. No information has been released but...
ROCKFORD, IL
WQAD

Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Galena

GALENA, Ill — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle collision in Galena late Monday night, according to a Jo Daviess County media release. Around 11:02 p.m., authorities responded to U.S. Route 20 W just west of William Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found three vehicles involved in the crash.
GALENA, IL
WIFR

One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. Details are limited, but 23 News will provide updates as they come.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East side, Avoid the area

RS source Eric Hultgren is reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of NEWBURG RD & STONY CREEK WAY. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Police are diverting...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police investigating man’s death after bystanders find him unresponsive in Janesville park

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are investigating a man’s death after bystanders found him unresponsive in a Janesville park Monday evening. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department said two people found the man sleeping on a wall in Volunteer Park in the 200 block of North Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The duo checked on the man and...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford house goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Three arrested by fugitive task force in LaSalle County Monday

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force made three arrests Monday, detaining three people who were on the run from outstanding LaSalle County warrants. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office’s task force first arrested Michael M. Mckinnie, 28, in Streator. Mckinnie was wanted...
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : High Speed Chase, Many Cops Are Chasing The Suspects

Sources are reporting a high speed police chase. It happened this afternoon in Loves Park. Several officers were in pursuit of a suspect that was fleeing in a vehicle. Police were chasing the vehicle near the following areas:. Alpine, Forest Hills, Harlem, Perryville, Riverside...
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Suspects Vicious Beat And Rob A Victim in Rockford, Reports Of Many Similar Incidents. Police Are Still Remaining Silent On Violent Crimes….

We have been hoping for transparency. Sadly, police have not released much information these days on all the violent crimes. So, we are just going to go ahead and post the information, that HAS been provided to us. Sources told us last night just...
ROCKFORD, IL
