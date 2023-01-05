Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect, officers identified following shooting last week at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO - A suspect and officers have been identified following a shooting at a West Side motel last week. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the Luxury Inn off Culebra Road near Northwest 19th Street. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said they several...
news4sanantonio.com
TIMELINE: Four years since 2019 Anaqua Springs shooting deaths, case still unsolved
Tuesday, Jan. 10 marks four years since Nichol Olsen and her two daughters were found dead in the upscale Anaqua Springs home of Nichol's boyfriend, Charles Wheeler in an upscale Bexar County neighborhood. Olsen and her daughters, 16-year-old Alexa Denice Montez and 10-year-old London Sophia Bribiescas, were found dead on...
news4sanantonio.com
Person shot in Walmart parking lot, police think 'isolated incident'
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been shot in the parking lot of a Northeast Side Walmart. The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m., Sunday, on the 4331 block of Thousand Oaks Drive. According to the police, one person was shot and is currently in critical condition. Police say the...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into back of Northeast Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is behind bars after slamming her car into a Northeast Side home early Tuesday morning. The accident happened just before 1 a.m. at a home off Greenjay Drive near Higgins Road. When first responders got to the scene, they found a car had crashed inside...
news4sanantonio.com
'Learn and Remember' the victims and survivors of the Holocaust
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Public Library and the Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio are hosting an opening ceremony for their "Learn and Remember" series. Taking place at the Holzman Auditorium, the 11th annual series will focus on censorship and how the Nazi regime used censorship tactics to restrict information from persecuted individuals during the holocaust.
news4sanantonio.com
Grease fire forces evacuation at Chinese restaurant in Converse
CONVERSE, Texas - Fire crews had to evacuate an entire strip center after a fire broke out at a restaurant. The fire started just before 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Wu's Kitchen along Farm-to-Market 78 near Venture Way. People passing the business reported that flames were as large as five...
news4sanantonio.com
Corvette driver crashes into guardrail while racing with Tesla on Northwest Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are lucky to be alive after crashing a Chevrolet Corvette that witnesses said was racing a Tesla on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Northwest Loop 410 near Interstate 10 West. Witnesses told police that...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman's car goes airborne after she swerves to miss dog in road
SAN ANTONIO – The decision to swerve her car to miss a dog in the road resulted in an accident that sent the 24-year-old driver and her baby to the hospital. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the Southwest Side. A 24-year-old woman was driving down the 13800-block of Somerset Road when she jerked the steering wheel to the right to avoid a dog in the road. Her silver Kia Forte then veered off the road and over an elevated road drainage pipe. Her car went airborne and crashed.
news4sanantonio.com
Empty home goes up in flames
SAN ANTONIO – A home in the 800-block of North New Braunfels Ave burned to the ground early Sunday morning. Luckily, no one is currently living there. Firefighters responded just before 1:45 a.m. to find the house already completely engulfed in flames. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
news4sanantonio.com
The truth about cedar trees
Every winter, cedar fever sufferers reach for allergy meds as the annual cedar pollen explosion takes over Central Texas. Ashe juniper trees, as they're formally known, create lots of misery, but are more beneficial than you might think. They're the trees everyone loves to hate. Ashe juniper, AKA cedar trees....
news4sanantonio.com
New COVID subvariant making its way throughout Austin-Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- There’s a new highly transmissible COVID-19 subvariant and it’s been detected in Austin-Travis County. The steady rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has now elevated Travis County’s community level to medium. Many of us gathered indoors with family and friends over the holidays....
news4sanantonio.com
New hospital for women and children features 'calming' art
SAN ANTONIO - There's a new Women's and Children's Hospital headed to the Medical Center. Funded with no tax rate increase, it will be part of University Health and will open to the public in August 2023. The new 12-story, 300 bed hospital facility will be for women, babies and...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas State University to honor Uvalde victim with scholarship in her name
UVALDE, TEXAS — Texas State University has started a scholarship in honor of Tess Mata, who died in the Robb Elementary mass shooting. According to family attending Texas State was one of Tess’s dreams. The Tess Marie Mata scholarship will provide financial aid to and incoming College of Health Professions freshman.
news4sanantonio.com
SeaWorld offering 'behind the scenes' opportunities
SAN ANTONIO - This weekend only, SeaWorld is inviting guests behind the scenes for an inside look into the habitats of their favorite animals. "Behind the scenes look at how we care for all the animals that call SeaWorld home. You know people think about the whales and the dolphins but there's so many other animals we want to exhibit the amazing care that our zoological staff takes with these animals. So, we're breaking down the barriers letting our guests come behind the scenes and show what does it take to take care of a 9-thousand-pound orca." Matthew Love, Supervisor of Animal Training, SeaWorld San Antonio.
news4sanantonio.com
Help available for selecting your health insurance
SAN ANTONIO - If you are confused about health insurance coverage, you are not alone. With the open enrollment period ending in just a few days, you may have lots of questions. According to the US Census Bureau, nearly 19% of Bexar County residents are uninsured. An area non-profit held...
news4sanantonio.com
New push to help small businesses as the legislature returns
SAN ANTONIO--You probably know business owners are being taxed on the product they're selling, but did you know they're also taxed on all the materials they use?. It's called the inventory tax. Texas is one of the few states that has one, and advocates say it's time for it to...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas schools hope new legislature will add stability to school funding
AUSTIN, Texas — Funding state public education promises to be a top priority for the new Texas legislature that convenes in Austin on Tuesday. One bill filed by an Austin area lawmaker seeks to make Texas school funding more reliable. During the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down schools to protect...
news4sanantonio.com
Indy Coffee Club is brewing A+ inspection scores
SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a place to relax in a quiet environment with a coffee in hand and an easy snack; Indy Coffee Club is the perfect place. Indy Coffee Club is located at 7114 UTSA Boulevard which is minutes away from the University, making it an easy commute for students and residents.
news4sanantonio.com
Truth behind mortgage buydowns in a buyer's market
As the housing market has cooled, high mortgage rates are scaring potential home buyers. An incentive to "woo" buyers is growing in popularity, called mortgage buydowns. "If I held on for too long, I didn't want to miss out on the chance that rates go up at 10% and at least right now, I lock it in at 5," says Enrique Manjarrez, who decided to move to San Antonio when the rest of his family did.
